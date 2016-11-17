Player Page

Johnny Manziel | Quarterback | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (22) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Free agent Johnny Manziel says he achieved sobriety without professional assistance.
This will increase skepticism regarding Manziel's comeback attempt, which he announced this week after admitting he was "lost in the sauce" during his 2016 drug and alcohol binge. Manziel is only 24 days older than Carson Wentz. Jan 20 - 1:25 PM
Source: Ed Werder on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014CLE5183551.417535.05.00029295.83.2100
2015CLE912922357.81500166.76.71753723025.66.2013
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

