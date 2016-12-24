Davante Adams | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (24) / 12/24/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: Fresno State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (53) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.933 million contract. The deal contains $1,779,447 guaranteed, including a $1,180,656 signing bonus. 2016: $777,582, 2017: $956,373, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Davante Adams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. "I'm curious to see him move," coach Mike McCarthy said. "I don't think he'll practice until Saturday." Adams hurt his ankle late in the Divisional Round win over the Cowboys and had to be helped to the sideline before returning. With Jordy Nelson (ribs) also sidelined, losing Adams would be a huge blow to Green Bay. If both sit, Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Jeff Janis, Jared Cook, and Richard Rodgers would make up Aaron Rodgers' pass-game arsenal. Source: ESPN.com

Davante Adams supplied five catches for 76 yard on 10 targets Sunday in the Packers' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys. Adams nearly scored a touchdown in the second quarter but was forced out at the one-yard line. He rolled his left ankle after a 16-yard catch in the fourth quarter but returned after getting taped up. Adams matched up with Brandon Carr and played him to a draw. The talented third-year wideout has been heavily involved with Jordy Nelson hurt the last two weeks, snagging 13-of-22 targets for 201 yards and one touchdown in that span. Adams will draw the Falcons in next week’s NFC Championship game.

Davante Adams caught 6-of-9 passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 17 win over Detroit. Adams was held to one catch in the first half. He had a three-yard touchdown on the Packers’ opening drive of the third quarter and later sealed the game on a second red-zone score. Adams has been one of this year’s biggest breakouts after a sophomore slump. He’ll take a 75/997/12 line into the postseason.