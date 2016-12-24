Player Page

Davante Adams | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (53) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Davante Adams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
"I'm curious to see him move," coach Mike McCarthy said. "I don't think he'll practice until Saturday." Adams hurt his ankle late in the Divisional Round win over the Cowboys and had to be helped to the sideline before returning. With Jordy Nelson (ribs) also sidelined, losing Adams would be a huge blow to Green Bay. If both sit, Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Jeff Janis, Jared Cook, and Richard Rodgers would make up Aaron Rodgers' pass-game arsenal. Jan 18 - 2:49 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB167599762.313.341200.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014GB163844627.911.71300.0.00000000
2015GB135048337.29.70100.0.00000000
2016GB167599762.313.341200.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC35016.7100.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN3268.7000.0010000
3Sep 25DET22311.5100.0000000
5Oct 9NYG58517.0100.0000000
6Oct 16DAL23417.0000.0000000
7Oct 20CHI1313210.2200.0000000
8Oct 30@ATL12746.2000.0000000
9Nov 6IND44110.3100.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN615626.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS34214.0000.0000000
12Nov 28@PHI511322.6200.0000000
13Dec 4HOU11717.0000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA410426.0100.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI22512.5000.0000000
16Dec 24MIN44411.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@DET6315.2200.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR21Davante Adams
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 