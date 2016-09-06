Teddy Bridgewater | Quarterback | #5 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (24) / 11/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215 College: Louisville Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (32) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/20/2014: Signed a four-year, $6,849,502 contract. The deal contains $5,495,479 guaranteed, including a $3,301,456 signing bonus. 2016: $1,042,682, 2017: $1,354,023, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Ben Goessling said it "seems likely" the Vikings will exercise Teddy Bridgewater's fifth-year option. Minnesota has until May to make their decision. Bridgewater is rehabbing a severe knee injury which involved a torn ACL, a dislocated knee, and other structural damage. It is unlikely he is ready for Week 1, it is possible he is never the same player, and the Vikings have already tabbed Sam Bradford as their starter for next season. Still, the option is guaranteed for new injury only, so there is not much risk to locking up Bridgewater for an extra year to see how the knee progresses. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Ed Werder reports Teddy Bridgewater (knee, injured reserve) will undergo surgery Thursday. He tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered other structural damage in practice last week. Werder reports the team still expects Bridgewater to make a full recovery and resume his career, but the fact that needs to be said sheds light on how gruesome this injury was. Bridgewater is questionable for the start of 2017. Source: Ed Werder on Twitter

According to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford based at least partially on the "belief that Teddy Bridgewater (knee) may not be back by the start of 2017." Teddy suffered a devastating knee injury in a late-camp practice, tearing his ACL, dislocating his knee, and enduring "other structural damage." We're not betting against Bridgewater returning earlier than expected, but the Vikings have to protect themselves if that's the case. The Vikings have newly acquired Sam Bradford under contract for the next two seasons at $36 million. Source: Jason Cole on Twitter