Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Roster
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater | Quarterback | #5
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (32) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
5/20/2014: Signed a four-year, $6,849,502 contract. The deal contains $5,495,479 guaranteed, including a $3,301,456 signing bonus. 2016: $1,042,682, 2017: $1,354,023, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Ben Goessling said it "seems likely" the Vikings will exercise Teddy Bridgewater's fifth-year option.
Minnesota has until May to make their decision. Bridgewater is rehabbing a severe knee injury which involved a torn ACL, a dislocated knee, and other structural damage. It is unlikely he is ready for Week 1, it is possible he is never the same player, and the Vikings have already tabbed Sam Bradford as their starter for next season. Still, the option is guaranteed for new injury only, so there is not much risk to locking up Bridgewater for an extra year to see how the knee progresses.
Jan 10 - 9:28 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Ed Werder reports Teddy Bridgewater (knee, injured reserve) will undergo surgery Thursday.
He tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered other structural damage in practice last week. Werder reports the team still expects Bridgewater to make a full recovery and resume his career, but the fact that needs to be said sheds light on how gruesome this injury was. Bridgewater is questionable for the start of 2017.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Source:
Ed Werder on Twitter
According to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford based at least partially on the "belief that Teddy Bridgewater (knee) may not be back by the start of 2017."
Teddy suffered a devastating knee injury in a late-camp practice, tearing his ACL, dislocating his knee, and enduring "other structural damage." We're not betting against Bridgewater returning earlier than expected, but the Vikings have to protect themselves if that's the case. The Vikings have newly acquired Sam Bradford under contract for the next two seasons at $36 million.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Source:
Jason Cole on Twitter
Vikings placed QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Bridgewater suffered a completely torn ACL, dislocated knee, and other structural damage at Tuesday's practice. He's facing a lengthy rehab and isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1 next season. Shaun Hill will replace Bridgewater, but the Vikings could look outside the organization for another quarterback.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 05:24:00 PM
'Seems likely' Vikes use Bridgewater's option
Jan 10 - 9:28 AM
Bridgewater scheduled for surgery Thursday
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 09:37:00 AM
Teddy Bridgewater may not be ready for 2017?
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:10:00 AM
Vikings officially place Bridgewater on I.R.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 05:24:00 PM
More Teddy Bridgewater Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
MIN
13
259
402
64.4
2919
224.5
7.3
3
14
12
47
209
16.1
4.4
1
0
0
2015
MIN
16
292
447
65.3
3231
201.9
7.2
2
14
9
44
192
12.0
4.4
3
0
3
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
Sidelined
Adrian Peterson did not say if he would take a pay cut to stay with the Vikings.
Peterson is owed $17.75 million in salary and bonuses next season, which is too much to pay any running back much less a 32-year-old (in March) coming off a knee injury. Peterson did say he wants to stay in Minnesota but added it is a business. Peterson has likely played his final snap with the Vikings.
Jan 2
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
Doubtful
Stefon Diggs (hip) is inactive for Week 17 against the Bears.
Diggs falls 97 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season, but still bested his catches and yards totals from his rookie year. Diggs finishes with 84 catches for 903 yards and just three touchdowns, while seeing his YPR average drop from 13.8 in 2015 to 10.8 this year. Diggs will enter 2017 as a WR2/3. Also inactive for the Vikings are Adrian Peterson, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB C.J. Ham, OT Willie Beavers, LG Alex Boone, and QB Taylor Heinicke.
Jan 1
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
4
Cayleb Jones
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
Sidelined
Vikings signed No. 188 overall pick TE David Morgan to a four-year contract.
Morgan gets a $135,456 signing bonus at his draft slot. He showed well in agility drills in pre-draft workouts, but ran extremely slow at 5.02 in the forty. Morgan's ticket to the roster will be special teams and blocking skill.
May 4
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
C
1
Joe Berger
Questionable
Vikings C Joe Berger (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Berger was hoping to suit up last week against Jacksonville but couldn't pass his final concussion test. He should have a better chance of playing this week against the Colts. Nick Easton has been spelling him at center.
Dec 14
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
