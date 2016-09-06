Player Page

Teddy Bridgewater | Quarterback | #5

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (32) / MIN
ESPN's Ben Goessling said it "seems likely" the Vikings will exercise Teddy Bridgewater's fifth-year option.
Minnesota has until May to make their decision. Bridgewater is rehabbing a severe knee injury which involved a torn ACL, a dislocated knee, and other structural damage. It is unlikely he is ready for Week 1, it is possible he is never the same player, and the Vikings have already tabbed Sam Bradford as their starter for next season. Still, the option is guaranteed for new injury only, so there is not much risk to locking up Bridgewater for an extra year to see how the knee progresses. Jan 10 - 9:28 AM
Source: ESPN
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014MIN1325940264.42919224.57.3314124720916.14.4100
2015MIN1629244765.33231201.97.221494419212.04.4303
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
4Cayleb Jones
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
2Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
 

 