Greg Roman | Center

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (44) / 8/19/1972
College: John Carroll
New Ravens senior offensive assistant and TEs coach Greg Roman said the offense is not going to be "ground and pound."
Roman was hired at least in part to help jump-start the running game, but that does not mean the Ravens will suddenly turn into a run-dominant offense. "Who really wins big doing that," Roman asked perhaps as a shot at former boss Rex Ryan. "I think you have to have balance. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make people respect us in that phase of the game." Roman's presence is great news for the Ravens' rushing attack, but the offense should remain the Joe Flacco show moving forward. Feb 14 - 10:14 AM
Source: baltimoreravens.com
