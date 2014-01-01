Greg Roman | Center Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (44) / 8/19/1972 College: John Carroll Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

New Ravens senior offensive assistant and TEs coach Greg Roman said the offense is not going to be "ground and pound." Roman was hired at least in part to help jump-start the running game, but that does not mean the Ravens will suddenly turn into a run-dominant offense. "Who really wins big doing that," Roman asked perhaps as a shot at former boss Rex Ryan. "I think you have to have balance. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make people respect us in that phase of the game." Roman's presence is great news for the Ravens' rushing attack, but the offense should remain the Joe Flacco show moving forward. Source: baltimoreravens.com

New Ravens offensive assistant Greg Roman's official title is senior offensive assistant/TEs coach. Roman is expected to oversee the Ravens' rushing attack. Roman is one of the league's most respected ground minds. He's a solid get opposite the more passing-minded Marty Mornhinweg. Source: Jamison Hensley on Twitter

Ravens hired former Bills OC Greg Roman. Roman's official title is still being worked out, but he was hired to help jump-start a rushing attack which averaged just 91 yards a game this season. The Bills were one of the best rushing offenses in the league under Roman, and the 49ers finished 8th, 4th, 3rd, and 4th in rushing yards while he was running the show. This is a good hire. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter