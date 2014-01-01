Greg Roman | Center

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Greg Roman
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Greg Roman
Team:
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 8/19/1972
College:
John Carroll
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
New Ravens senior offensive assistant and TEs coach Greg Roman said the offense is not going to be "ground and pound."
Roman was hired at least in part to help jump-start the running game, but that does not mean the Ravens will suddenly turn into a run-dominant offense. "Who really wins big doing that," Roman asked perhaps as a shot at former boss Rex Ryan. "I think you have to have balance. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make people respect us in that phase of the game." Roman's presence is great news for the Ravens' rushing attack, but the offense should remain the Joe Flacco show moving forward.
Feb 14 - 10:14 AM
Source:
baltimoreravens.com
New Ravens offensive assistant Greg Roman's official title is senior offensive assistant/TEs coach.
Roman is expected to oversee the Ravens' rushing attack. Roman is one of the league's most respected ground minds. He's a solid get opposite the more passing-minded Marty Mornhinweg.
Jan 12 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Ravens hired former Bills OC Greg Roman.
Roman's official title is still being worked out, but he was hired to help jump-start a rushing attack which averaged just 91 yards a game this season. The Bills were one of the best rushing offenses in the league under Roman, and the 49ers finished 8th, 4th, 3rd, and 4th in rushing yards while he was running the show. This is a good hire.
Jan 12 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Greg Roman is a candidate to replace Pep Hamilton as the Browns' QBs coach.
Hamilton just left the Browns to become the passing-game coordinator at the University of Michigan, where he will serve under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Roman was fired as the Bills' offensive coordinator just two games into the 2016 season. The Bills' offense actually performed well under Roman, who was thought to be a scapegoat for head coach Rex Ryan. Of course, Ryan himself was let go later in the year. Even if it's not with Cleveland, Roman should find an opportunity in the NFL somewhere this offseason.
Jan 9 - 6:38 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Roman: Ravens will not be 'ground and pound'
Feb 14 - 10:14 AM
Greg Roman named TEs coach
Jan 12 - 3:01 PM
Ex-Bills OC Roman joins staff in Baltimore
Jan 12 - 9:24 AM
Greg Roman a candidate to replace Greg Roman
Jan 9 - 6:38 PM
More Greg Roman Player News
Baltimore Ravens
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Jarell Broxton
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
