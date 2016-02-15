Adam Gase | Center Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (39) / 3/29/1978 Share: Tweet

According to Archie Manning, Dolphins coach Adam Gase sent a text to Peyton Manning to gauge his interest in a comeback to football late last season. The message was sent directly after Ryan Tannehill partially tore his ACL in Week 14 last season. The text said, "Hey 18, Tannehill went down. I think he's going to miss some time. The first question I'm going to get at the press conference in the morning is if I'm going to bring you to Miami. What do you want me to tell them?" The first question at the press conference was definitely not going to be asking if Peyton Manning would come out of retirement. This was just a sneaky way to gauge Manning's interest in a return. Manning responded, "You tell them I could probably come play, but there's no way I can miss carpool the next two weeks." Source: Miami Herald

"Associates of the owner" tell the Miami Herald Dolphins owner Stephen Ross doesn't have new coach Adam Gase on a three-year leash. "After three years, if we haven’t made the playoffs, we’re looking for a new coach," Ross said in his own words Monday. "That’s just the way it is. The fans want it." Apparently, however, the owner was "speaking broadly about NFL trends," and not Gase in particular. The reality is, those "broad NFL trends" will almost certainly apply to Gase if his first three years — if he makes it that long — don't live up to expectations. Source: Miami Herald

Dolphins VP of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum said new HC Adam Gase will have control over the 53-man roster. It's a lot of power for a first-year coach with only coordinating experience. Recently-promoted GM Chris Grier will be limited to the draft and free agency. Gase will also handle play-calling and doesn't expect to hire an offensive coordinator. The Dolphins are clearly all-in on Gase. Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter