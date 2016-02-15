Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Gase | Center

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (39) / 3/29/1978
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Archie Manning, Dolphins coach Adam Gase sent a text to Peyton Manning to gauge his interest in a comeback to football late last season.
The message was sent directly after Ryan Tannehill partially tore his ACL in Week 14 last season. The text said, "Hey 18, Tannehill went down. I think he's going to miss some time. The first question I'm going to get at the press conference in the morning is if I'm going to bring you to Miami. What do you want me to tell them?" The first question at the press conference was definitely not going to be asking if Peyton Manning would come out of retirement. This was just a sneaky way to gauge Manning's interest in a return. Manning responded, "You tell them I could probably come play, but there's no way I can miss carpool the next two weeks." Jun 24 - 10:33 AM
Source: Miami Herald
More Adam Gase Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Adam Gase's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Gase's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Gase's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Adam Gase's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
4Isaiah Ford
5Mitch Mathews
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
LG1Ted Larsen
2Isaac Asiata
3Avery Young
C1Mike Pouncey
2Anthony Steen
3Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 