Bill O'Brien | Tackle Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (47) / 10/23/1969 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX's Jay Glazer reports the Texans and coach Bill O'Brien could "agree to part ways" if they suffer an early playoff loss. Glazer considers the Texans a potential "surprise opening." Color us extremely skeptical. O'Brien has a monstrous ego — like Jim Harbaugh, he's probably not the easiest guy to work with — but keeps making the playoffs with bottom-five quarterback situations. Aside from his, admittedly huge, Brock Osweiler blunder, he's done an extremely good job in three years as head coach in Houston. It would be stunning were the sides to part. Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter

Coach Bill O'Brien will take over offensive play-calling duties Week 4 against the Titans. O'Brien called the plays in his first season (2014) as head coach, but turned those duties over to OC George Godsey last year. After three weeks this season, the Texans are dead-last in red-zone success and field Football Outsiders' 32nd-ranked offense in DVOA. They have just three touchdowns in three games. Against Tennessee, this presents a get-right spot. Source: Houston Chronicle

The Texans will appear on this summer's season of HBO's Hard Knocks. As expected. The Texans don't jump off the screen as a team many would have near the top of the list of candidates for the show, but deep down there are plenty of intriguing storylines. Coach Bill O'Brien is fiery much like Rex Ryan and could pop off at any minute on the show, while the Texans will also be holding a full-blown quarterback competition to track this summer. J.J. Watt will certainly have plenty of air time as the league's premier defensive player. Arian Foster and DeAndre Hopkins should have starring roles as premier playmakers. Source: Tania Ganguli on Twitter