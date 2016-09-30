Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Bill O'Brien | Tackle
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 10/23/1969
Latest News
Recent News
FOX's Jay Glazer reports the Texans and coach Bill O'Brien could "agree to part ways" if they suffer an early playoff loss.
Glazer considers the Texans a potential "surprise opening." Color us extremely skeptical. O'Brien has a monstrous ego — like Jim Harbaugh, he's probably not the easiest guy to work with — but keeps making the playoffs with bottom-five quarterback situations. Aside from his, admittedly huge, Brock Osweiler blunder, he's done an extremely good job in three years as head coach in Houston. It would be stunning were the sides to part.
Jan 1 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Jay Glazer on Twitter
Coach Bill O'Brien will take over offensive play-calling duties Week 4 against the Titans.
O'Brien called the plays in his first season (2014) as head coach, but turned those duties over to OC George Godsey last year. After three weeks this season, the Texans are dead-last in red-zone success and field Football Outsiders' 32nd-ranked offense in DVOA. They have just three touchdowns in three games. Against Tennessee, this presents a get-right spot.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 09:55:00 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
The Texans will appear on this summer's season of HBO's
Hard Knocks
.
As expected. The Texans don't jump off the screen as a team many would have near the top of the list of candidates for the show, but deep down there are plenty of intriguing storylines. Coach Bill O'Brien is fiery much like Rex Ryan and could pop off at any minute on the show, while the Texans will also be holding a full-blown quarterback competition to track this summer. J.J. Watt will certainly have plenty of air time as the league's premier defensive player. Arian Foster and DeAndre Hopkins should have starring roles as premier playmakers.
Wed, May 27, 2015 10:48:00 AM
Source:
Tania Ganguli on Twitter
ESPN's Tania Ganguli and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain report the Texans are the favorites to appear on this year's HBO
Hard Knocks
.
A report surfaced early Friday that the Texans, Redskins, and Bills were in the mix. Buffalo's new coaching staff reduces its chances of appearing on
Hard Knocks
, while ESPN's John Keim reported Friday afternoon that the Redskins are not in consideration. That leaves the Texans, who will hold a camp battle at quarterback between Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer. Other potential storylines include Jadeveon Clowney's health, J.J. Watt, Arian Foster, polarizing rookie WR Jaelen Strong, and DeAndre Hopkins' post-Andre Johnson ascension.
Fri, May 22, 2015 12:40:00 PM
Source:
Tania Ganguli on Twitter
More Bill O'Brien Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Sidelined
Texans declared RB Lamar Miller, QB Weeden, CB Johnathan Joseph, FB Jay Prosch, OLB John Simon, ILB Brian Cushing and DE Jadeveon Clowney inactive for Week 17 against the Titans.
The Texans are trying to get some stars healthy ahead of next week's playoff game. Alfred Blue will lead the backfield, with Akeem Hunt and Jonathan Grimes mixing in.
Jan 1
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
