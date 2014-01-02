Bob Stoops | Center

NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Bob Stoops

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (58) / 9/9/1960
Ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops has agreed to be the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Dallas franchise.
In a word — what? 58-year-old Stoops, who stepped down after 18 seasons at Oklahoma in June 2017, resisted NFL overtures for two decades. For him to make his comeback in Vince McMahon's revived renegade league is downright bizarre. Perhaps Stoops views it as a way to get back on the NFL radar, though there are surely other ways he could have done that. He must just want to do it. Feb 7 - 2:13 PM
Source: Calvin Watkins on Twitter
