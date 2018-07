Dan Quinn | Center Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (47) / 9/11/1970 Share: Tweet

Falcons signed HC Dan Quinn to a three-year contract extension through 2022. GM Thomas Dimitroff is also getting a three-year extension. "The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," said owner Arthur Blank. "My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen." Atlanta made it to Super Bowl XLI under Quinn's leadership in 2016 before returning to the playoffs as a Wild Card team last season. The Falcons are hoping this announcement will distract from Julio Jones' continued absence. Source: atlantafalcons.com

Falcons hired Greg Knapp as QBs coach. He's replacing Bush Hamdan, who is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington. Knapp is coming off a four-year stint as Denver's QBs coach and has coached in the league in some capacity since 1997. This will be his second go-round in Atlanta after serving as the team's offensive coordinator from 2004-06. Source: The Sporting News

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team needs to improve its turnover margin to reach the playoffs. "Until we get our football right, in terms of our turnover margin and the way we want to ballhawk it and take care of it offensively," said Quinn, "We won’t be as good as we can get." Atlanta's 2015 defense did a decent job forcing turnovers, but Matt Ryan threw 16 interceptions and the offense turned the ball over 30 times en route to a -7 turnover differential. The Seahawks were always near the top of turnover margin when Quinn was in Seattle, mostly because the offense limited giveaways. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution