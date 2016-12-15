Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh McDaniels | Center
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 4/21/1976
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe expects Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to land a head coaching job this offseason.
Per Volin, McDaniels "should have his choice of jobs" and is "likely to take one." We'd agree with this assessment, though being Bill Belichick's right-hand man in Foxboro isn't a bad gig either. McDaniels will likely be considered for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy and could be a candidate in Arizona if the Cardinals decide to move on from Bruce Arians. If McDaniels does accept a job elsewhere, it's unlikely he'd bolt to one of the Patriots' rivals like the Colts or Jets. There's also a good chance that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would follow McDaniels to wherever he ends up coaching.
Dec 25 - 9:37 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports the Rams "want" and are "focusing on" Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy.
The Rams "want to make a huge splash," and McDaniels would qualify, especially with coaches like Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh not interested in the gig. It's not even clear if McDaniels would be, either, but the Rams reportedly believe McDaniels "can fix" Jared Goff. (The No. 1 overall pick is already broken.) Per Freeman's sources, the Jaguars are also being linked to McDaniels. Jacksonville arguably has the better current situation on offense.
Dec 16 - 10:21 AM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Profootballtalk reports the Rams are expected to "lean toward" someone with an offensive background in their coaching search.
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will be the most frequently mentioned name, but he keeps claiming he has no interest in leaving the Patriots. Perhaps that will change if Bill Belichick tells him he's not retiring any time soon. McDaniels failed miserably as the Broncos' head man in 2009-10.
Dec 15 - 10:09 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com
When asked about the Rams' opening at head coach, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said, "My focus and my attention is gonna' stay right here in this building."
It's what McDaniels is obligated to say while still employed by New England, but he'll certainly be a consideration for the Rams' job and it could be an enticing opportunity for the long-time coordinator. Previous reports have tabbed McDaniels as the eventual successor to Bill Belichick in New England, but there's been no indication that Belichick is close to calling it quits. McDaniels might not be eager to leave the Patriots following a failed head coaching stint with the Broncos several years ago. Jon Gruden, Jim Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll are just a few of the many big names that have already been linked to the head coaching vacancy in Los Angeles.
Dec 13 - 12:07 PM
Source:
Phil Perry on Twitter
Report: McDaniels would leave Pats for HC job
Dec 25 - 9:37 AM
Report: Rams 'focusing on' Josh McDaniels
Dec 16 - 10:21 AM
Report: LA will 'lean toward' offensive coach
Dec 15 - 10:09 PM
McDaniels mum on Rams' head coaching job
Dec 13 - 12:07 PM
More Josh McDaniels Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Sidelined
Danny Amendola suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the "plan is to make sure he's ready for the playoffs," suggesting he will be out for the rest of the regular season. Amendola does not have much fantasy value on his own, but his absence solidifies Malcolm Mitchell's spot in the offense. Mitchell is shaping up as a solid WR3 despite a tough schedule the rest of the way.
Dec 5
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Michael Floyd
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in Sunday's games and Monday Night Football.
More NFL Columns
»
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
»
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
NFL Headlines
»
Vikings DBs went against Zimmer's game plan
»
Ryan Tannehill (knee) has cast removed
»
Report: McDaniels would leave Pats for HC job
»
Carlos Hyde to undergo MRI on injured knee
»
Koetter on RBs: We can't give them all touches
»
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
»
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
»
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
»
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
»
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
»
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
»
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
