Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh McDaniels | Center

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (40) / 4/21/1976
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe expects Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to land a head coaching job this offseason.
Per Volin, McDaniels "should have his choice of jobs" and is "likely to take one." We'd agree with this assessment, though being Bill Belichick's right-hand man in Foxboro isn't a bad gig either. McDaniels will likely be considered for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy and could be a candidate in Arizona if the Cardinals decide to move on from Bruce Arians. If McDaniels does accept a job elsewhere, it's unlikely he'd bolt to one of the Patriots' rivals like the Colts or Jets. There's also a good chance that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would follow McDaniels to wherever he ends up coaching. Dec 25 - 9:37 AM
Source: Boston Globe
More Josh McDaniels Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 