Josh McDaniels | Center Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (40) / 4/21/1976

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe expects Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to land a head coaching job this offseason. Per Volin, McDaniels "should have his choice of jobs" and is "likely to take one." We'd agree with this assessment, though being Bill Belichick's right-hand man in Foxboro isn't a bad gig either. McDaniels will likely be considered for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy and could be a candidate in Arizona if the Cardinals decide to move on from Bruce Arians. If McDaniels does accept a job elsewhere, it's unlikely he'd bolt to one of the Patriots' rivals like the Colts or Jets. There's also a good chance that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would follow McDaniels to wherever he ends up coaching. Source: Boston Globe

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reports the Rams "want" and are "focusing on" Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy. The Rams "want to make a huge splash," and McDaniels would qualify, especially with coaches like Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh not interested in the gig. It's not even clear if McDaniels would be, either, but the Rams reportedly believe McDaniels "can fix" Jared Goff. (The No. 1 overall pick is already broken.) Per Freeman's sources, the Jaguars are also being linked to McDaniels. Jacksonville arguably has the better current situation on offense. Source: Bleacher Report

Profootballtalk reports the Rams are expected to "lean toward" someone with an offensive background in their coaching search. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will be the most frequently mentioned name, but he keeps claiming he has no interest in leaving the Patriots. Perhaps that will change if Bill Belichick tells him he's not retiring any time soon. McDaniels failed miserably as the Broncos' head man in 2009-10. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com