Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sean McDermott | Defensive Lineman

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (42) / 3/21/1974
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Bills hope to interview Panthers DC Sean McDermott for their head-coaching vacancy.
McDermott was a head-coaching candidate in 2016, as well, and didn't hurt his stock this season. The Panthers' defense fell off from its Super Bowl level, but after the first 4-5 weeks of the year, was not the disappointing Panthers' problem. Jan 2 - 3:01 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Sean McDermott Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2LaRon Byrd
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Corey Brown
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 