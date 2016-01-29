Welcome,
date 2016-01-29
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Jerricho Cotchery
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Devon Johnson
(RB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Sean McDermott | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 3/21/1974
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Bills hope to interview Panthers DC Sean McDermott for their head-coaching vacancy.
McDermott was a head-coaching candidate in 2016, as well, and didn't hurt his stock this season. The Panthers' defense fell off from its Super Bowl level, but after the first 4-5 weeks of the year, was not the disappointing Panthers' problem.
Jan 2 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
According to NFL.com's Albert Breer, Panthers DC Sean McDermott's interview for the Buccaneers' head coaching position went "very, very well."
It doesn't matter now since the Bucs ended up hiring Dirk Koetter, but Breer suspects McDermott will be "at the very top of 2017 search lists." Teams went coordinator-heavy in their head coaching hires this offseason and the same could happen again in 2017. When it's time for the next round of head coaching hires, McDermott should be just as coveted as Adam Gase was this season.
Fri, Jan 29, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Panthers DC Sean McDermott will interview for the Bucs' head-coaching vacancy this weekend.
McDermott is also scheduled to meet with the Browns. Current Bucs OC Dirk Koetter is believed to be the favorite for the job, but McDermott and GM Jason Licht worked together in Philadelphia. McDermott would be a strong candidate if the Bucs decide to bring in yet another defensive minded coach.
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Source:
Peter Schrager on Twitter
Panthers DC Sean McDermott's interview for the Browns' head-coaching vacancy will take place on Sunday.
It was originally scheduled for Thursday. To date, the Browns are the only team known to express interest in Ron Rivera's defensive boss.
Thu, Jan 7, 2016 05:13:00 PM
Source:
Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
Jan 2 - 3:01 PM
Could McDermott be a head coach in 2017?
Fri, Jan 29, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Sean McDermott will interview for Bucs' job
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Sean McDermott interviewing with CLE Sunday
Thu, Jan 7, 2016 05:13:00 PM
More Sean McDermott Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Questionable
Cam Newton completed 18-of-32 passes for 237 yards a touchdown and three interceptions in Week 17 against the Bucs.
It caps off a career-worst year for Newton. Newton didn't miss any games with his shoulder injury, but it clearly impacted him more than the Panthers let on. He finishes the season with 3,509 yards and a 19:14 TD/INT ratio, rushing for just 359 yards and five touchdowns. Newton should rebound in 2017, but is at risk of becoming more of a pocket passer as he enters the middle of his career.
Jan 1
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Fozzy Whittaker
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Mike Tolbert
Questionable
Mike Tolbert rushed two times for 13 yards and caught 3-of-3 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Panthers' Week 15 win over the Redskins.
His one-yard touchdown grab at the start of the third quarter after a Kirk Cousins lost fumble was Tolbert's first end-zone visit of the season. Tolbert entered the night with just 118 total yards on offense.
Dec 20
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
Questionable
Kelvin Benjamin caught 6-of-7 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Bucs.
It's the second straight week Benjamin found the end-zone after going without a TD in seven of his last eight games. Benjamin never looked fully healthy this year and faded in the second half, but should benefit from a full offseason. He's locked in as the Panthers’ No. 1 option for 2017.
Jan 1
2
LaRon Byrd
I.L.
Panthers waived/released WR LaRon Byrd, P Mike Scifres, S Trenton Robinson, and DL Rakim Cox.
They also placed CB Leonard Johnson on PUP, costing him the first six games. Byrd has been a t-shirt and shorts all-star in spring practices before, but never made noise in Carolina. The Andy Lee trade made Scifres expendable.
Aug 30
3
Brenton Bersin
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Corey Brown
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
LT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Daryl Williams
Questionable
Panthers RT Daryl Williams (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
It's the first time he's practiced since hurting his ankle in Week 12. When Williams is ready to return, he'll resume his role at right tackle with Trai Turner moving over to right guard. Chris Scott, who has been filling in at right guard, would likely be the odd man out.
Dec 21
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
C
1
Ryan Wendell
RG
1
Trai Turner
RT
1
Chris Scott
K
1
Graham Gano
