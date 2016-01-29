Sean McDermott | Defensive Lineman

McDermott was a head-coaching candidate in 2016, as well, and didn't hurt his stock this season. The Panthers' defense fell off from its Super Bowl level, but after the first 4-5 weeks of the year, was not the disappointing Panthers' problem.

According to NFL.com's Albert Breer, Panthers DC Sean McDermott's interview for the Buccaneers' head coaching position went "very, very well."

It doesn't matter now since the Bucs ended up hiring Dirk Koetter, but Breer suspects McDermott will be "at the very top of 2017 search lists." Teams went coordinator-heavy in their head coaching hires this offseason and the same could happen again in 2017. When it's time for the next round of head coaching hires, McDermott should be just as coveted as Adam Gase was this season.