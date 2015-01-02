Tom Cable | Center Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (52) / 11/26/1964 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Seahawks assistant head coach/OL coach Tom Cable will interview with the 49ers next week. Cable's first run as a head coach did not go well in Oakland, but he has rehabbed his image coaching the offensive line in Seattle. That line has not been great in recent seasons, but Cable does not have much talent to work with. The 49ers will also interview Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

USA Today reports Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable is expected to draw head-coaching interest. Cable has been Pete Carroll's assistant head coach the last six seasons. Seattle's offensive line was a weak point this year, but that was more a reflection of talent. Cable, OC Darrell Bevell, and DC Kris Richard could all get interviews this offseason. Source: USA Today

The Jets are interviewing Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday. Cable seems like a long-shot candidate with the Jets, where the tentative favorite is expected to be Doug Marrone. It may be worth noting that both Cable and Marrone are former (or current, in Cable's case) offensive line coaches. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter