Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Tom Cable | Center
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 11/26/1964
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Seahawks assistant head coach/OL coach Tom Cable will interview with the 49ers next week.
Cable's first run as a head coach did not go well in Oakland, but he has rehabbed his image coaching the offensive line in Seattle. That line has not been great in recent seasons, but Cable does not have much talent to work with. The 49ers will also interview Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy.
Jan 5 - 10:22 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
USA Today reports Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable is expected to draw head-coaching interest.
Cable has been Pete Carroll's assistant head coach the last six seasons. Seattle's offensive line was a weak point this year, but that was more a reflection of talent. Cable, OC Darrell Bevell, and DC Kris Richard could all get interviews this offseason.
Jan 1 - 9:52 AM
Source:
USA Today
The Jets are interviewing Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday.
Cable seems like a long-shot candidate with the Jets, where the tentative favorite is expected to be Doug Marrone. It may be worth noting that both Cable and Marrone are former (or current, in Cable's case) offensive line coaches.
Fri, Jan 2, 2015 02:32:00 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
The Jets will interview Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for their head-coaching vacancy this weekend.
Jets brass is traveling to the Pacific Northwest over the weekend to do a handful of interviews. In addition to Cable, owner Woody Johnson and consultants Ron Wolf and Charley Casserly will speak with DC Dan Quinn. Seahawks Director of Pro Personnel Trent Kirchner will interview for the GM job. Cable was the Raiders' head coach from 2008-2010, compiling a 17-27 record. He's been with Seattle since 2011. There were rumblings earlier this month that if Cable gets a head-coach job, he could bring Marshawn Lynch with him.
Tue, Dec 30, 2014 11:58:00 AM
Tom Cable will interview with 49ers next week
Jan 5 - 10:22 AM
Tom Cable could draw head coach interest
Jan 1 - 9:52 AM
Jets interviewing Tom Cable on Friday
Fri, Jan 2, 2015 02:32:00 PM
Jets to interview Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable
Tue, Dec 30, 2014 11:58:00 AM
More Tom Cable Player News
Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook
Jan 5
Graham Barfield checks in on the Raiders' quarterback situation, Lamar Miller and Ladarius Green in Thursday's Dose.
