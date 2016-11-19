Jim Caldwell | Center Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (61) / 1/16/1955 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Lions have confirmed coach Jim Caldwell will be back with the team in 2017. Caldwell's hold on the Lions' job has been tenuous, especially since new GM Bob Quinn was hired last year at this time. Caldwell isn't Quinn's "guy". But he has guided the Lions to a pair of Wild Card berths in his three seasons as the team's head coach. Detroit did collapse enough to the point where they blew the NFC North title this year with a Week 17 loss to the Packers, who won six straight to take the crown. Caldwell has gone 27-21 through three seasons with the Lions.

The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett believes a "late-season collapse" could cost Lions coach Jim Caldwell his job. The Lions are currently tied for first in the NFC North, but they are only 5-4 and have trailed in the fourth quarter of every game this season. Even with a favorable schedule, it would be difficult to call anything that happens from this point on a collapse considering they are lucky to have five wins. Still, Detroit is in good position to nab a playoff spot, and anything less would be a minor disappointment, one that could feasibly cost Caldwell his job. Source: Detroit Free Press

New Lions GM Bob Quinn said he and coach Jim Caldwell's philosophies "meshed." "I went into (the interview process) with an open mind," Quinn said. "We had a series of meetings. It wasn’t just one day or one hour. It was over a couple of days and a dozen hours. Really, get to know you sessions. My philosophy and his philosophy meshed. So we could build this team." Quinn also complimented Caldwell's integrity and cited continuity as an important reason the coach was retained. Quinn is making changes, however. Most of the strength and conditioning staff was fired along with longtime scout Scott McEwen. Source: detroitlions.com