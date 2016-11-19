Player Page

Jim Caldwell | Center

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (61) / 1/16/1955
The Lions have confirmed coach Jim Caldwell will be back with the team in 2017.
Caldwell's hold on the Lions' job has been tenuous, especially since new GM Bob Quinn was hired last year at this time. Caldwell isn't Quinn's "guy". But he has guided the Lions to a pair of Wild Card berths in his three seasons as the team's head coach. Detroit did collapse enough to the point where they blew the NFC North title this year with a Week 17 loss to the Packers, who won six straight to take the crown. Caldwell has gone 27-21 through three seasons with the Lions. Jan 4 - 9:02 AM
