A.J. McCarron | Quarterback | #5

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (164) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner, trading A.J. McCarron is "a part of the offseason itinerary" for the Bengals.
Per Dehner, a McCarron deal will come down to a "matter of when, where and who will provide the most value" on the trade market. "You understand something might be happening and they’re trying to find somebody they’re possibly comfortable (trading) with," McCarron said Monday, anticipating a move. After showing reasonably well as a game manager in three spot starts in 2015, McCarron posted a 3:0 TD-to-INT ratio with a 65.5 completion rate this preseason. A poor man's version of Andy Dalton, McCarron might command a second- or third-round pick but is unlikely to fetch a first-rounder. We still wouldn't rule out the possibility he lasts in Cincinnati one more year. Jan 2 - 4:36 PM
Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CIN100.00.0.000000.0.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015CIN77911966.4854122.07.206214314.42.2001
2016CIN100.00.0.000000.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
6Oct 16@NE00.00.00000.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3Cedric Peerman
4Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Rex Burkhead
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
4Jake Kumerow
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Kroft
2C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Christian Westerman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 