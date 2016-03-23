A.J. McCarron | Quarterback | #5 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 9/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: Alabama Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (164) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/22/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,401,652 contract. The deal included a $181,652 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner, trading A.J. McCarron is "a part of the offseason itinerary" for the Bengals. Per Dehner, a McCarron deal will come down to a "matter of when, where and who will provide the most value" on the trade market. "You understand something might be happening and they’re trying to find somebody they’re possibly comfortable (trading) with," McCarron said Monday, anticipating a move. After showing reasonably well as a game manager in three spot starts in 2015, McCarron posted a 3:0 TD-to-INT ratio with a 65.5 completion rate this preseason. A poor man's version of Andy Dalton, McCarron might command a second- or third-round pick but is unlikely to fetch a first-rounder. We still wouldn't rule out the possibility he lasts in Cincinnati one more year. Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter

When asked about the possibility of trading A.J. McCarron, Bengals owner Mike Brown said, "Every football player is for sale if the right offer comes along." Head coach Marvin Lewis drew a clear line in the sand this week when he told PFT's Mike Florio the team would "respectfully decline" any offers they received for McCarron. While Brown seems more open to the idea than Lewis, a McCarron trade isn't something the Bengals are actively pursuing. The Broncos, Browns and Jets all have quarterback vacancies but at this point, McCarron isn't a realistic possibility for any of those teams. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told PFT's Mike Florio that A.J. McCarron will not be traded this offseason. The NFL is starved for quarterbacks -- as usual -- but Lewis said the Bengals would "respectfully decline" if they received inquiries for McCarron, who kept Cincinnati competitive during Andy Dalton's 2015 absence. McCarron is 25 years old and the Bengals have him under contract at minimum base salaries for the next two seasons. Across seven appearances (three starts) last year, McCarron completed 66.4 percent of his throws with a 7.2 YPA and 6:2 TD-to-INT ratio. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports