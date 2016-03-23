A.J. McCarron | Quarterback | #5

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
49ers seek permission to interview OC Lynn
Report: Sammy will have another foot surgery
Arians says he won't lobby Larry Fitzgerald
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Whiteside, Winslow not traveling on road trip
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
J.J. Barea (left leg) out another week
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Monday
Cody Zeller placed in concussion protocol
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
OSU S Malik Hooker declares for NFL Draft
Feldman: UCLA to hire Michigan's Fisch as OC
Report: Indiana cans OC Kevin Johns
Minnesota reportedly back/forth on Claeys
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
Sarkisian to serve as Tide OC in title tilt
Reports: Lubick heading to Bears, not Rebs
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Sarkisian in
Washington St G O'Connell returning to school
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
Foxes keep 2nd cleanie in 48 hrs drawing 0-0
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Dane Sanzenbacher
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
James Wright
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
A.J. McCarron | Quarterback | #5
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 220
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (164) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/22/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,401,652 contract. The deal included a $181,652 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner, trading A.J. McCarron is "a part of the offseason itinerary" for the Bengals.
Per Dehner, a McCarron deal will come down to a "matter of when, where and who will provide the most value" on the trade market. "You understand something might be happening and they’re trying to find somebody they’re possibly comfortable (trading) with," McCarron said Monday, anticipating a move. After showing reasonably well as a game manager in three spot starts in 2015, McCarron posted a 3:0 TD-to-INT ratio with a 65.5 completion rate this preseason. A poor man's version of Andy Dalton, McCarron might command a second- or third-round pick but is unlikely to fetch a first-rounder. We still wouldn't rule out the possibility he lasts in Cincinnati one more year.
Jan 2 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Paul Dehner on Twitter
When asked about the possibility of trading A.J. McCarron, Bengals owner Mike Brown said, "Every football player is for sale if the right offer comes along."
Head coach Marvin Lewis drew a clear line in the sand this week when he told PFT's Mike Florio the team would "respectfully decline" any offers they received for McCarron. While Brown seems more open to the idea than Lewis, a McCarron trade isn't something the Bengals are actively pursuing. The Broncos, Browns and Jets all have quarterback vacancies but at this point, McCarron isn't a realistic possibility for any of those teams.
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 06:44:00 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told PFT's Mike Florio that A.J. McCarron will not be traded this offseason.
The NFL is starved for quarterbacks -- as usual -- but Lewis said the Bengals would "respectfully decline" if they received inquiries for McCarron, who kept Cincinnati competitive during Andy Dalton's 2015 absence. McCarron is 25 years old and the Bengals have him under contract at minimum base salaries for the next two seasons. Across seven appearances (three starts) last year, McCarron completed 66.4 percent of his throws with a 7.2 YPA and 6:2 TD-to-INT ratio.
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 04:39:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
A.J. McCarron completed 23-of-41 passes for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Bengals' Wild Card loss to the Steelers.
He also lost a fumble. McCarron struggled with the elements and his own inaccuracy for most of this game, but he turned it on when it mattered most. After a long defensive pass interference penalty set up Cincinnati's first points of the game in the fourth quarter, McCarron led a 13-play field goal drive and a seven-play touchdown drive to give the Bengals a 16-15 lead with under two minutes remaining. Jeremy Hill fumbled away a gift from Landry Jones, however, and the Bengals suffered yet another heartbreaking playoff loss. McCarron was not spectacular in his four weeks filling in for Andy Dalton, but he at least proved himself to be a capable backup. He is under contract until 2018.
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 12:57:00 AM
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Jan 2 - 4:36 PM
Brown not ready to rule out McCarron trade
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 06:44:00 PM
Bengals say McCarron won't be traded
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 04:39:00 PM
A.J. McCarron puts team in position to win
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 12:57:00 AM
More A.J. McCarron Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4702)
2
T. Rawls
SEA
(4062)
3
S. Ware
KC
(4058)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(3815)
5
B. Powell
NYJ
(3695)
6
D. Martin
TB
(3556)
7
T. Riddick
DET
(3519)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3504)
9
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3437)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(3434)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CIN
1
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2015
CIN
7
79
119
66.4
854
122.0
7.2
0
6
2
14
31
4.4
2.2
0
0
1
2016
CIN
1
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
6
Oct 16
@NE
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Questionable
Jeremy Hill is one of the Bengals' inactives for Week 17 against the Ravens.
Rex Burkhead should operate as the Bengals' lead back with Tra Carson and Cedric Peerman behind him. Cincinnati's other Week 17 inactives are QB Jeff Driskel, LB Vontaze Burfict, OG Christian Westerman, TE Tyler Kroft, DT DeShawn Williams, and WR Jake Kumerow.
Jan 1
2
Rex Burkhead
3
Cedric Peerman
4
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Jeremy Hill
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
Sidelined
Bengals placed A.J. Green on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ending his season.
Green had already been ruled out for Week 17, so this just opens up a roster spot for OG Trey Hopkins, who was promoted from the practice squad. Green likely was healthy enough to suit up the final two weeks, but the Bengals decided to play it safe in a lost season. Green should be fully healthy for the offseason program, but he could make some waves after being clearly upset at the decision to sit him down the final two games. Green ends the season just 36 yards short of his sixth 1,000-yard season in a row.
Dec 31
2
Alex Erickson
3
Cody Core
4
Jake Kumerow
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
James Wright
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Kroft
2
C.J. Uzomah
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals OT Jake Fisher (ankle) expects to be ready for Week 1.
Fisher had to be carted off the field during last week's preseason game, but it looks like he has avoided a serious injury. Fisher is expected to serve as a swing tackle this season.
Aug 22
LG
1
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
Questionable
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Oct 18
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
Sidelined
Bengals placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, ending his season.
All it really means is that he'll miss Week 17. Practice squad RB Tra Carson will take his spot on the active roster. Ogbuehi began the year at right tackle but was moved to the left side a few weeks ago with Andrew Whitworth shifting inside to left guard. Ogbuehi does not look like the future at either position, which could prompt the Bengals to keep impending free agent Whitworth around a bit longer.
Dec 30
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Randy Bullock
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Ryan McDowell discusses the fate of a number of NFL coaches and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
»
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
»
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
»
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
»
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
»
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
»
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
»
49ers seek permission to interview OC Lynn
»
Report: Sammy will have another foot surgery
»
Arians says he won't lobby Larry Fitzgerald
»
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
»
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved