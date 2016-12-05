Mike Zimmer | Center Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (60) / 6/6/1956 Share: Tweet

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer (eye surgery) will not attend OTAs. Zimmer recently underwent the eighth surgery on his right eye. "Coach Zimmer will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health," the Vikings said in a statement. "We all agree Mike's health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term." The Vikings expect Zimmer to return "in a few weeks." Source: Vikings on Twitter

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer underwent another surgery on his right eye Monday. It is the fifth procedure on the eye in the last six months, and he will be headed for a sixth at some point this summer. While the surgery will force him to miss some of the voluntary portions of the offseason program, he should be good to go when things really pick up in about a month. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reports the Vikings have fired QBs coach Scott Turner. Turner had been with the Vikings since 2014. The Vikings generated the second-fewest passing yards in the league a year ago but actually improved to 18th this season while the running game dried up in Adrian Peterson's absence. Turner's firing was probably inevitable after the Vikings replaced his father Norv (who resigned prior to Week 9) with Pat Shurmur at offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike Zimmer has hinted that Sam Bradford will open next year as the starting quarterback, even if Teddy Bridgewater (torn ACL) is healthy. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter