Mike Zimmer | Center

Mike Zimmer

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (60) / 6/6/1956
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer (eye surgery) will not attend OTAs.
Zimmer recently underwent the eighth surgery on his right eye. "Coach Zimmer will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health," the Vikings said in a statement. "We all agree Mike's health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term." The Vikings expect Zimmer to return "in a few weeks." May 22 - 10:27 AM
Source: Vikings on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Case Keenum
4Taylor Heinicke
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5C.J. Ham
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Michael Floyd
4Isaac Fruechte
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Rodney Adams
4Cayleb Jones
5Mitch Mathews
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
4Aviante Collins
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
3Danny Isidora
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Pat Elflein
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 