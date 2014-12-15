Jay Gruden | Center Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (50) / 3/4/1967 Share: Tweet

Redskins signed coach Jay Gruden to a two-year extension through 2020. Gruden was entering the fourth year of a five-year deal signed in 2014. The extension was a necessary move with OC Sean McVay gone to Los Angeles and GM Scot McCloughan's future role in doubt. Gruden has gained power in the organization. Gruden recently checked in at No. 16 in Rotoworld's head-coach rankings. The Redskins have gone 17-14-1 on Gruden's watch the past two seasons. Gruden's creative passing game has brought consistency to Washington's offense, but we'll be interested to see how it fares with both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon looking likely to bolt in free agency. Source: ESPN.com

Coach Jay Gruden will handle play-calling duties on offense in 2017. Former OC Sean McVay, who is now the Rams' head coach, was the play-caller the past two seasons. Gruden handled those duties when he got the job in 2014 and called plays for the Bengals when he was their OC. It's obviously not foreign to him. McVay developed a reputation for being a bit too pass happy last season. Look for Gruden to hammer the ground game more this year. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

NBC Washington's Dianna Marie Russini reports the Redskins have informed HC Jay Gruden that he'll return to coach the team in 2015. Russini is as plugged in as it gets when it's all things Redskins. If true, it would seem the Redskins will part ways with Robert Griffin III if we're to believe reports that Gruden can't work with RGIII. Owner Dan Snyder inked Gruden to a five-year contract when he hired him, so he's not going to eat four years of money to send Gruden on his way. It'll be interesting to see where Gruden goes at quarterback. The Redskins are currently slated to pick fifth overall in the 2015 draft. Source: Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter