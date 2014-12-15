Jay Gruden | Center

Player Page

Jay Gruden

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (50) / 3/4/1967
Redskins signed coach Jay Gruden to a two-year extension through 2020.
Gruden was entering the fourth year of a five-year deal signed in 2014. The extension was a necessary move with OC Sean McVay gone to Los Angeles and GM Scot McCloughan's future role in doubt. Gruden has gained power in the organization. Gruden recently checked in at No. 16 in Rotoworld's head-coach rankings. The Redskins have gone 17-14-1 on Gruden's watch the past two seasons. Gruden's creative passing game has brought consistency to Washington's offense, but we'll be interested to see how it fares with both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon looking likely to bolt in free agency. Mar 5 - 12:06 AM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 