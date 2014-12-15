Jay Gruden | Center

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kris Bryant rocks grand slam in spring action
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
Street diagnosed with Grade 1 lat strain
Matt Carpenter (back) will not play in WBC
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
'Understanding' Romo won't sign with Redskins
FSU RB Dalvin Cook turns in abysmal Combine
Report: Pats offered No. 32 pick for WR Cooks
'Belief' is DeSean Jackson to sign with Bucs
Jets plan to make 'big push' for Mike Glennon
49ers keep WR Kerley on 3-year, $10.5M deal
Smith-Schuster helps stock with solid Combine
Mike Williams surprises with poor vertical
Cooper Kupp struggles in tests of athleticism
Gruden looking for running back upgrade?
Official: Ross breaks Combine record w/4.22
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clint Capela scores career-high 24 points
Nikola Jokic scores 31 on 13-of-15 FGAs
JaMychal Green scores 20 w/ 10 rebounds
Khris Middleton scores season-high 24 points
Rajon Rondo tweaks ankle in loss to Clippers
Malcolm Brogdon plays career-high 42 minutes
Chris Paul (thumb) scores 17 points in win
Allen Crabbe returns to game action
DeMarre Carroll suffers left ankle sprain
Rodney Hood (knee) questionable Sunday
DeMarre Carroll (left leg) to the locker room
Dario Saric scores 19 points with eight dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
V. Arvidsson scores twice in loss to Hawks
Anton Khudobin has easy night against Devils
Henrik Lundqvist gives up 4 in loss to Habs
C. Crawford starts for second straight night
Artem Anisimov will return from LBI Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will start Saturday vs. OTT
Alexander Radulov out Saturday due to LBI
Zach Parise expects to return Sunday
Kris Letang out longer than 'day-to-day'
Capitals will get T.J. Oshie back Saturday
Kyle Okposo (ribs) won't play this weekend
Artem Anisimov (LBI) 'could play' on Saturday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Christopher Bell wins Atlanta Truck race
Ryan Sieg: Rinnai 250 results
DNF for Blake Koch in Atlanta XFINITY event
Austin Dillon’s weekend suggests mid-pack
Dale Earnhardt Jr. notably quick at ATL
Kyle Busch wins Atlanta XFINITY Series event
Ryan Newman quickest in ATL final practice
Elliott posts fastest lap in final practice
Kyle Larson needs to rebound at Atlanta
Bell wins pole for Atlanta truck series race
Cody Ware brings out caution in qualification
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quals 4th in Atlanta
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
Bjork co-leading after 54 at the Tshwane Open
O. Fisher fires week-low 62 in R3 of Tshwane
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Teams asking Peppers about playing RB or WR
UM's Peppers: 'I'm a safety. I'm a safety.'
LTU WR Henderson rips up the NFL Combine
Evan Engram crushes 40 in 4.43 seconds
Ross won't win island b/c he was wearing Nike
Jonathan Allen: My shoulder feels good
Tim Williams admits to failed drug tests
Derek Barnett (illness) not performing Sat.
Update: Ross officially busts CJ2K's 40 mark
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez to transfer
Curtis Samuel sprints through in 4.31 seconds
Speedy Noil not running 40-yard dash in Indy
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Sadio Mane the difference as Liverpool win
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
Palace wingers power a 2-0 Hawthorns win
Alexis Sanchez a shock exclusion at Anfield
Arnautovic strikes twice as Potters top Boro
Llorente hits stoppage-time winner for Swans
Southampton beat Watford in 7 goal thriller
Gray brace not enough for Burnley
Jay Gruden
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jay Gruden | Center
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 3/4/1967
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins signed coach Jay Gruden to a two-year extension through 2020.
Gruden was entering the fourth year of a five-year deal signed in 2014. The extension was a necessary move with OC Sean McVay gone to Los Angeles and GM Scot McCloughan's future role in doubt. Gruden has gained power in the organization. Gruden recently checked in at No. 16 in Rotoworld's head-coach rankings. The Redskins have gone 17-14-1 on Gruden's watch the past two seasons. Gruden's creative passing game has brought consistency to Washington's offense, but we'll be interested to see how it fares with both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon looking likely to bolt in free agency.
Mar 5 - 12:06 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Coach Jay Gruden will handle play-calling duties on offense in 2017.
Former OC Sean McVay, who is now the Rams' head coach, was the play-caller the past two seasons. Gruden handled those duties when he got the job in 2014 and called plays for the Bengals when he was their OC. It's obviously not foreign to him. McVay developed a reputation for being a bit too pass happy last season. Look for Gruden to hammer the ground game more this year.
Feb 13 - 12:31 PM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
NBC Washington's Dianna Marie Russini reports the Redskins have informed HC Jay Gruden that he'll return to coach the team in 2015.
Russini is as plugged in as it gets when it's all things Redskins. If true, it would seem the Redskins will part ways with Robert Griffin III if we're to believe reports that Gruden can't work with RGIII. Owner Dan Snyder inked Gruden to a five-year contract when he hired him, so he's not going to eat four years of money to send Gruden on his way. It'll be interesting to see where Gruden goes at quarterback. The Redskins are currently slated to pick fifth overall in the 2015 draft.
Mon, Dec 15, 2014 07:09:00 PM
Source:
Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter
The Washington Post reports the Redskins are considering firing Jay Gruden after the season.
Despite signing a fully guaranteed five-year deal this offseason, Gruden could be "one and done" in Washington. Owner Daniel Snyder and GM Bruce Allen were not completely on board with the decision to bench Robert Griffin III, leading to reports that Griffin could still make more starts this year. Gruden has led the Redskins to just three wins and regressed the careers of both Griffin and Kirk Cousins. If ownership decides to commit to Griffin in 2015, Washington could move on from Gruden.
Sat, Dec 6, 2014 05:58:00 PM
Source:
Washington Post
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
Mar 5 - 12:06 AM
Jay Gruden to take back over as play-caller
Feb 13 - 12:31 PM
Report: Skins tell Gruden he'll return in 2015
Mon, Dec 15, 2014 07:09:00 PM
Gruden could be 'one and done' in Washington
Sat, Dec 6, 2014 05:58:00 PM
More Jay Gruden Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden hinted the team is looking for an upgrade at running back.
"When you get a great one, it makes a team different," Gruden said. "And it takes a team from a pretender to an immediate contender. We’re all looking for that." Rob Kelley was solid once he became the starter in 2016, but he is not the level of running back Gruden is talking about. Gruden did say he expects Kelley to "get better and better," but it would not be surprising if Washington takes a back early in the draft.
Mar 4
2
Chris Thompson
3
Matt Jones
4
Keith Marshall
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Maurice Harris
3
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
Josh Doctson (Achilles') has progressed to running receiver drills.
In a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, Doctson is seen doing some ladder drills and route-running at Redskins Park. Doctson didn't look to be running at full speed, but it's certainly progress. Coach Jay Gruden had hoped February would bring more results in Doctson's rehab, and it appears the sophomore is on track for OTAs. If DeSean Jackson and/or Pierre Garcon leave as free agents, and Doctson can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year-two leap.
Feb 24
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Niles Paul
3
Derek Carrier
4
Wes Saxton
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Ronald Patrick
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
