Mike Evans | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (23) / 8/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 231 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $14.631 million contract. The deal included an $8.96 million signing bonus. 2016: $600,000 (+ $1,150,137 roster bonus), 2017: $690,000 (+ $1,725,205 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Mike Evans caught 7-of-8 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints. Battling through a left foot issue, Evans rebounded on what had been a three-game slump. His score was a 34-yarder where he probably got away with some light offensive pass interference, but it was still a beastly physical effort. Winston enters next week's finale against the Panthers the owner of a 91/1,256/11 receiving line.

Mike Evans returned to practice Wednesday. Evans confirmed Tuesday was simply a rest day after the Bucs played on Sunday night. Fantasy's overall WR2 will be an elite option against the Saints. Source: ESPN.com

Speaking Tuesday, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter hinted he wasn't concerned about Mike Evans missing practice. "I wouldn't read too much into anybody who was or wasn't out there today," were Koetter's exact words. The Bucs had a grueling, physical game Sunday evening and have to play Saturday. They're almost certainly just limiting Evans' reps in an effort to keep him fresh. Source: Greg Auman on Twitter