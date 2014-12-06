Player Page

Mike Evans | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 231
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (7) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Mike Evans caught 7-of-8 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Battling through a left foot issue, Evans rebounded on what had been a three-game slump. His score was a 34-yarder where he probably got away with some light offensive pass interference, but it was still a beastly physical effort. Winston enters next week's finale against the Panthers the owner of a 91/1,256/11 receiving line. Dec 24 - 7:36 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB1591125683.713.841100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB1568105170.115.531200.0.00000000
2015TB1574120680.416.35300.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL59919.8100.0000000
2Sep 18@ARZ67011.7100.0000000
3Sep 25LAR1013213.2100.0000000
4Oct 2DEN55911.8000.0000000
5Oct 10@CAR68914.8100.0000000
7Oct 23@SF89612.0200.0000000
8Oct 30OAK45012.5000.0000000
9Nov 3ATL1115013.6200.0000000
10Nov 13CHI46616.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@KC610517.5000.0000000
12Nov 27SEA810413.0200.0000000
13Dec 4@SD33812.7000.0000000
14Dec 11NO44210.5000.0000000
15Dec 18@DAL45914.8000.0000000
16Dec 24@NO79713.9100.0000000
17Jan 1CARGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Doug Martin
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 