Allen Robinson | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (61) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Speaking Monday, interim Jaguars coach Doug Marrone attributed Allen Robinson's 9/147 game on Saturday to moving him around the formation more.
In other words, the Jags coached better. Robinson's 147 yards were easily a new season high. He'll look to close the season on a hot streak against the Colts' weak defense on Sunday. Dec 26 - 1:45 PM
Source: John Oehser on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC156880153.411.82600.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC104854854.811.40200.0.00000000
2015JAC1680140087.517.561400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB67212.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@SD35418.0000.0000000
3Sep 25BAL7578.1200.0000000
4Oct 2IND55511.0100.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI34916.3000.0000000
7Oct 23OAK294.5000.0000000
8Oct 27@TEN67011.7000.0000000
9Nov 6@KC77610.9100.0000000
10Nov 13HOU910711.9100.0000000
11Nov 20@DET3186.0100.0000000
12Nov 27@BUF22412.0000.0000000
13Dec 4DEN33110.3000.0000000
14Dec 11MIN11717.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@HOU2157.5000.0000000
16Dec 24TEN914716.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@INDGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
3Denard Robinson
4Corey Grant
5Bronson Hill
GLB1Chris Ivory
2T.J. Yeldon
3RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
WR11Allen Robinson
2Marqise Lee
3Arrelious Benn
4Tony Washington
WR21Allen Hurns
2Bryan Walters
3Shane Wynn
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Ben Koyack
2Neal Sterling
3Alex Ellis
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
3Luke Bowanko
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 