Allen Robinson | Wide Receiver | #15 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (23) / 8/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 218 College: Penn State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (61) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 6/24/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.510 million contract. The deal contains $1.173 million guaranteed, including a $873,360 signing bonus. 2016: $739,170, 2016: $898,755, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking Monday, interim Jaguars coach Doug Marrone attributed Allen Robinson's 9/147 game on Saturday to moving him around the formation more. In other words, the Jags coached better. Robinson's 147 yards were easily a new season high. He'll look to close the season on a hot streak against the Colts' weak defense on Sunday. Source: John Oehser on Twitter

Allen Robinson caught 9-of-12 targets for 147 yards in the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Titans. He nearly made a fantastic touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, but the ball just barely hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Robinson had four horrible matchups in a row entering Week 16, so his highs and lows are not surprising in hindsight just looking at the schedule. Robinson gets a middle-of-the-road Week 17 matchup against Indianapolis.

Allen Robinson secured two-of-eight targets for 15 yards Sunday in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Texans. One of the best receivers in football last season, Robinson has been an utter disaster in 2016. He was a non-factor all day, as were the rest of Jacksonville’s receivers. A-Rob was the intended target on Blake Bortles' game-ending interception late in the fourth quarter. We’d put most of the blame on Bortles for that one as the pass was badly underthrown. Robinson has now finished with 30 yards or fewer in four of his last five outings. At best, he’ll be a bottom-barrel WR3 against the Titans in Week 16.