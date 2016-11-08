Player Page

Ray Horton | Defensive Lineman

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (56) / 4/12/1960
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 188
College: Washington
The Browns are expected to fire DC Ray Horton.
The Browns were one of the worst defenses under Horton, but there wasn't much talent to work with. His blitz-heavy scheme managed just 26 sacks and ranked near the bottom of the league in both total yards and points per game (28.3) Horton was also fired after a one year stint in Cleveland back in 2013. The Browns are reportedly interested in Gregg Williams and Wade Phillips to replace Horton. Jan 6 - 5:02 PM
Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter
