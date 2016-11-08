Ray Horton | Defensive Lineman Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (56) / 4/12/1960 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 188 College: Washington Share: Tweet

The Browns are expected to fire DC Ray Horton. The Browns were one of the worst defenses under Horton, but there wasn't much talent to work with. His blitz-heavy scheme managed just 26 sacks and ranked near the bottom of the league in both total yards and points per game (28.3) Horton was also fired after a one year stint in Cleveland back in 2013. The Browns are reportedly interested in Gregg Williams and Wade Phillips to replace Horton. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

Browns coach Hue Jackson said DC Ray Horton is not in danger of losing his job. "No," Jackson said flatly when asked about Horton getting fired, "and I say that with no question." The Browns have a bottom-three defense which seems to be getting worse, and Horton has not had much success as a coordinator in the last three seasons. Talent bears much of the blame for the Browns' struggles, however, meaning Horton should get at least another year to turn the ship around. Source: Akron Beacon-Journal

Browns hired Ray Horton as defensive coordinator. He'll join an overhauled staff that now includes HC/OC Hue Jackson, RBs coach Kirby Wilson, and assistants Pep Hamilton and Al Saunders. Horton's return to the Browns had been anticipated, with the Nashville Tennessean first to report Horton would be the Browns' next DC. There's much work to be done after the Browns allowed the sixth-most yards in the NFL in 2015. They were gashed on the ground and an underachieving, injury-plagued defense in the air. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter