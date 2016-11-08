Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
Dolphins surprisingly waive DL Jason Jones
Ladarius Green DNP Friday, still in protocol
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro over Brady
BUF still expected to decline Tyrod's option
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Andrew Hawkins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ray Horton | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 4/12/1960
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 188
College:
Washington
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Browns are expected to fire DC Ray Horton.
The Browns were one of the worst defenses under Horton, but there wasn't much talent to work with. His blitz-heavy scheme managed just 26 sacks and ranked near the bottom of the league in both total yards and points per game (28.3) Horton was also fired after a one year stint in Cleveland back in 2013. The Browns are reportedly interested in Gregg Williams and Wade Phillips to replace Horton.
Jan 6 - 5:02 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Browns coach Hue Jackson said DC Ray Horton is not in danger of losing his job.
"No," Jackson said flatly when asked about Horton getting fired, "and I say that with no question." The Browns have a bottom-three defense which seems to be getting worse, and Horton has not had much success as a coordinator in the last three seasons. Talent bears much of the blame for the Browns' struggles, however, meaning Horton should get at least another year to turn the ship around.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:28:00 AM
Source:
Akron Beacon-Journal
Browns hired Ray Horton as defensive coordinator.
He'll join an overhauled staff that now includes HC/OC Hue Jackson, RBs coach Kirby Wilson, and assistants Pep Hamilton and Al Saunders. Horton's return to the Browns had been anticipated, with the Nashville Tennessean first to report Horton would be the Browns' next DC. There's much work to be done after the Browns allowed the sixth-most yards in the NFL in 2015. They were gashed on the ground and an underachieving, injury-plagued defense in the air.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are close to hiring Ray Horton as their defensive coordinator.
His interview on Tuesday must have gone well. Horton was the Browns' defensive coordinator before he accepted a job with the Titans in 2014. The Titans interviewed Horton for their head coaching position last week but ultimately stuck with interim coach Mike Mularkey. If Horton takes the job as expected, incumbent DC Jim O'Neil will have to look for work elsewhere.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Source:
Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Jan 6 - 5:02 PM
Ray Horton not in danger of losing his job
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:28:00 AM
Done deal: Browns land Horton to run defense
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Report: Browns close to hiring Horton as DC
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 05:39:00 PM
More Ray Horton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Josh McCown
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Andrew Hawkins
3
Ricardo Louis
WR2
1
Terrelle Pryor
Sidelined
Impending free agent Terrelle Pryor told his agents that he wants to remain in Cleveland.
"Despite the 1-15 record, I’m not worried about that," said Pryor. "I love this place. I love Cleveland. I love the fans here. It’s amazing." It's not the first time Pryor has professed his love for Cleveland, though he should draw interest from plenty of teams on the open market. Pryor's transition to wide receiver has gone swimmingly. He collected over 1,000 yards this year despite playing the final month with a finger injury. Regardless of where he ends up signing, Pryor should be a mid-round pick in fantasy drafts next summer.
Jan 3
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns WR Jordan Payton four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
It'll end Payton's season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Payton earned only 30 snaps on offense while wallowing behind Terrelle Pryor, Corey Coleman, Andrew Hawkins, Ricardo Louis, and Rashard Higgins on the Browns' wide receiver depth chart. Payton may be hard pressed to make the Browns' 2017 roster, but he will be given every opportunity in next year's training camp.
Dec 9
WR3
1
Andrew Hawkins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
Sidelined
Browns placed TE Randall Telfer (foot) on the active/NFI list.
Telfer will miss the majority of 2015 with his Lisfranc injury. The Browns haven't ruled out a late-season return for the sixth-round rookie.
Jul 22
3
Seth DeValve
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Spencer Drango
2
Alvin Bailey
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
RG
1
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Austin Pasztor
2
Shon Coleman
K
1
Cody Parkey
