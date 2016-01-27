Todd Haley | Center Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (50) / 2/28/1967 Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports Todd Haley's wife was involved in a "minor scuffle" shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. "The scuffle was quickly ended," the Pittsburgh Police Department said in a statement. "Todd Haley was not involved nor injured." Both Haleys were "escorted out of the bar." It was then that Todd was apparently attacked, suffering a hip injury. Whatever happened inside appears to have spilled outside. We probably haven't quite heard the last of this weird story. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Steelers OC Todd Haley suffered a hip injury after being "shoved down" outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year's Eve. Per Rapsheet, "police have looked into it." It's unclear if Haley was imbibing too much on the biggest party day of the year. Haley will "gut out" his hip injury to game plan for the Divisional Round. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Steelers OC Todd Haley was "injured in a fall" following Sunday's game but is expected to rejoin the team later this week. "We expect he will return to the office this week to participate in preparations for our upcoming playoff game," the team said in a statement. It's always something. It's a good year for the Steelers to have a bye. Source: Ed Bouchette on Twitter