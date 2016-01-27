Player Page

Weather | Roster

Todd Haley | Center

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (50) / 2/28/1967
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports Todd Haley's wife was involved in a "minor scuffle" shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.
"The scuffle was quickly ended," the Pittsburgh Police Department said in a statement. "Todd Haley was not involved nor injured." Both Haleys were "escorted out of the bar." It was then that Todd was apparently attacked, suffering a hip injury. Whatever happened inside appears to have spilled outside. We probably haven't quite heard the last of this weird story. Jan 2 - 5:55 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
More Todd Haley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Stevan Ridley
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Martavis Bryant
3Eli Rogers
WR21JuJu Smith-Schuster
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Justin Hunter
WR31Martavis Bryant
TE1Jesse James
2Vance McDonald
3Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
LG1Ramon Foster
2B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2Matt Feiler
RT1Chris Hubbard
K1Chris Boswell
 

 