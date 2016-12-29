Player Page

Wade Phillips | Defensive Lineman

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (69) / 6/21/1947
College: Houston
Broncos GM John Elway said no one on the current staff is a candidate for the head coaching vacancy.
Wade Phillips has years of head coaching experience and is well liked by the roster, but he is a much better fit in the coordinator role. The Broncos would almost certainly like to keep him in that job in the new staff, but Elway said Phillips' future will be decided by the next coach. Going on 70, Phillips is not currently under contract. Jan 2 - 1:13 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
