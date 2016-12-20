Player Page

Ben McAdoo | Center

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/9/1977
College: Indiana (PA)
Giants coach Ben McAdoo is undecided on if he will continue calling plays in 2017.
The Giants' play-caller the past three seasons, McAdoo's offense was stunningly ineffective his first year as head coach. OC Mike Sullivan has worked alongside McAdoo for the past two seasons, and called plays for the Bucs in 2012-13. Handing off play-calling duties could give the offense a jolt while allowing McAdoo more time to focus on the overall team. Mar 28 - 6:03 PM
Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
3Geno Smith
4Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4Shaun Draughn
5George Winn
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Rhett Ellison
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Tavarres King
4Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Dwayne Harris
4Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1John Jerry
2Brett Jones
3Jon Halapio
RT1D.J. Fluker
2Bobby Hart
3Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 