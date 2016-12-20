Ben McAdoo | Center

Welcome,
Greinke again struggles with velocity vs. M's
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
Molina could get 3 years, $45-55 million
Ervin Santana to start Opening Day for Twins
A.J. Pierzynski to join Fox Sports full time
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
Reds claim Scooter Gennett off waivers
Stats: Tower Records
Mar 28
Dose: LeBron, Cavs hurt Monday
Mar 28
Season Long Pod for Mar. 27
Mar 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 27
Dose: The End is Near
Mar 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 27
The Mirotic Mile
Mar 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 23
Mar 26
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Daryl Virgies
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Keith Wenning
(QB)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
George Winn
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Ben McAdoo
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/9/1977
College:
Indiana (PA)
Recent News
Giants coach Ben McAdoo is undecided on if he will continue calling plays in 2017.
The Giants' play-caller the past three seasons, McAdoo's offense was stunningly ineffective his first year as head coach. OC Mike Sullivan has worked alongside McAdoo for the past two seasons, and called plays for the Bucs in 2012-13. Handing off play-calling duties could give the offense a jolt while allowing McAdoo more time to focus on the overall team.
Mar 28 - 6:03 PM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
The NFL has fined the Giants $150,000 for their illegal use of walkie talkies in Week 14.
Coach Ben McAdoo has also been fined 50 grand, while the Giants' 2017 fourth-rounder has been moved to the back of the pack. It's another melodramatic punishment in a league prone to them. That being said, the rules are clear and for some reason the Giants thought they could get away with violating them. They were wrong.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN New York reports the league is investigating the Giants' use a a walkie-talkie to call plays in the fourth quarter of last week's win over the Cowboys.
The investigation follows a formal complaint by the Cowboys. The G-Men used the walkie-talkies for one drive because they were having problems with their headsets. Walkie-talkies are not allowed because they cannot be turned off with 15 seconds left on the play clock, as mandated by league rules. Perhaps a fine is coming.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 06:18:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Giants promoted OC Ben McAdoo to head coach.
In the announcement, owner John Mara said "we want a coach who feels like he has something to prove." Tom Coughlin, one of the most intense humans on the planet, apparently no longer wanted it enough in the eyes of his owner. McAdoo is expected to retain Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, and promote QBs coach Mike Sullivan to offensive coordinator. Except for the front man, the G-Men are keeping the band together. It's good news for Eli Manning and the offense, less so for the defense, where GM Jerry Reese has allowed for a staggering erosion of talent.
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Ben McAdoo undecided on play-calling duties
Mar 28 - 6:03 PM
NFL punishes Giants for use of walkie talkies
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Giants investigated for using walkie-talkies
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 06:18:00 PM
G-Men officially promote McAdoo to head coach
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Josh Johnson
3
Geno Smith
Sidelined
Giants agreed to terms with QB Geno Smith, formerly of the Jets.
Smith may have had a chance to start in Cleveland but ultimately decided to stay in East Rutherford, where he'll serve as the backup to Eli Manning. The 26-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 of last season.
Mar 17
4
Keith Wenning
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
Sidelined
Shane Vereen agreed to reduce his base salary from $3.15 million to $2.15 million.
The details of the agreement are not available, but Vereen will likely be able to earn some of that money back via incentives. The Giants made it clear Vereen would return when they paid his $500,000 roster bonus earlier this month, but this move gives them some financial relief in the event he is not able to come back from tearing his triceps twice last season.
Mar 23
3
Orleans Darkwa
4
Shaun Draughn
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Rhett Ellison
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Roger Lewis
3
Tavarres King
4
Kevin Norwood
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Will Tye
2
Jerell Adams
3
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Martin Wallace
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Khaled Holmes
RG
1
John Jerry
2
Brett Jones
3
Jon Halapio
RT
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Bobby Hart
3
Michael Bowie
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
