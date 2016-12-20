Ben McAdoo | Center Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (39) / 7/9/1977 College: Indiana (PA) Share: Tweet

Giants coach Ben McAdoo is undecided on if he will continue calling plays in 2017. The Giants' play-caller the past three seasons, McAdoo's offense was stunningly ineffective his first year as head coach. OC Mike Sullivan has worked alongside McAdoo for the past two seasons, and called plays for the Bucs in 2012-13. Handing off play-calling duties could give the offense a jolt while allowing McAdoo more time to focus on the overall team. Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter

The NFL has fined the Giants $150,000 for their illegal use of walkie talkies in Week 14. Coach Ben McAdoo has also been fined 50 grand, while the Giants' 2017 fourth-rounder has been moved to the back of the pack. It's another melodramatic punishment in a league prone to them. That being said, the rules are clear and for some reason the Giants thought they could get away with violating them. They were wrong. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

ESPN New York reports the league is investigating the Giants' use a a walkie-talkie to call plays in the fourth quarter of last week's win over the Cowboys. The investigation follows a formal complaint by the Cowboys. The G-Men used the walkie-talkies for one drive because they were having problems with their headsets. Walkie-talkies are not allowed because they cannot be turned off with 15 seconds left on the play clock, as mandated by league rules. Perhaps a fine is coming. Source: ESPN.com