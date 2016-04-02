Player Page

Mike Sullivan | Center

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (50) / 1/28/1967
Broncos hired ex-Giants OC Mike Sullivan as QBs coach.
The Broncos have also landed Curtis Modkins as their new RBs coach, quickly retooling Vance Joseph's coaching staff after he was retained for a second season. Sullivan has eight years of coordinating/QBs coach experience, but is coming off a dismal two years as Ben McAdoo's top lieutenant in New York. Sullivan took over Giants' play-calling duties in October, but there was little he could do to spark the moribund attack. It's entirely unclear who Sullivan might be mentoring as starter in 2018, though Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will both be back. Jan 4 - 6:34 PM
Source: Mike Klis on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Jordan Leslie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Isaiah McKenzie
4Tim Patrick
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2Jeff Heuerman
3Austin Traylor
4Matt LaCosse
LT1Garett Bolles
LG1Max Garcia
2Allen Barbre
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
RG1Connor McGovern
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Elijah Wilkinson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 