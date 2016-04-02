Mike Sullivan | Center

The Broncos have also landed Curtis Modkins as their new RBs coach, quickly retooling Vance Joseph's coaching staff after he was retained for a second season. Sullivan has eight years of coordinating/QBs coach experience, but is coming off a dismal two years as Ben McAdoo's top lieutenant in New York. Sullivan took over Giants' play-calling duties in October, but there was little he could do to spark the moribund attack. It's entirely unclear who Sullivan might be mentoring as starter in 2018, though Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will both be back.

With ex-QBs coach Bill Musgrave's promotion to offensive coordinator permanent, the Broncos are casting a surprisingly wide net to replace him. They will also reportedly talk to Ben McAdoo (Sullivan's old boss) and Ken Zampese.

Giants OC Mike Sullivan said he would like to call the plays.

"I’ll just say this: Ben [McAdoo] and I worked closely together last year, developed a high level of trust and respect, and I talk to him every day," Sullivan said. "I have a really good feel for this system, and if given the opportunity, I’d enjoy it very much [to call plays]." McAdoo was expected to keep calling the game even after being promoted to head coach, but the Giants have yet to announce a decision. Sullivan was the Bucs offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. Josh Freeman had a career year under Sullivan in 2012, but Tampa ranked dead last in total offense the next season.