Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Jake Butt
(TE)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
River Cracraft
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Sullivan | Center
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 1/28/1967
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos hired ex-Giants OC Mike Sullivan as QBs coach.
The Broncos have also landed Curtis Modkins as their new RBs coach, quickly retooling Vance Joseph's coaching staff after he was retained for a second season. Sullivan has eight years of coordinating/QBs coach experience, but is coming off a dismal two years as Ben McAdoo's top lieutenant in New York. Sullivan took over Giants' play-calling duties in October, but there was little he could do to spark the moribund attack. It's entirely unclear who Sullivan might be mentoring as starter in 2018, though Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian will both be back.
Jan 4 - 6:34 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
Ex-Giants OC Mike Sullivan will interview for the Broncos' QBs coach vacancy.
With ex-QBs coach Bill Musgrave's promotion to offensive coordinator permanent, the Broncos are casting a surprisingly wide net to replace him. They will also reportedly talk to Ben McAdoo (Sullivan's old boss) and Ken Zampese.
Jan 4 - 2:11 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Giants OC Mike Sullivan said he would like to call the plays.
"I’ll just say this: Ben [McAdoo] and I worked closely together last year, developed a high level of trust and respect, and I talk to him every day," Sullivan said. "I have a really good feel for this system, and if given the opportunity, I’d enjoy it very much [to call plays]." McAdoo was expected to keep calling the game even after being promoted to head coach, but the Giants have yet to announce a decision. Sullivan was the Bucs offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. Josh Freeman had a career year under Sullivan in 2012, but Tampa ranked dead last in total offense the next season.
Sat, Apr 2, 2016 11:04:00 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Giants promoted QBs coach Mike Sullivan to offensive coordinator.
The move is a formality, as the G-Men made no effort to replace Ben McAdoo, who was promoted to head coach, with an outside candidate. McAdoo is expected to continue calling his own plays.
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 01:50:00 PM
Source:
ESPN New York
Broncos hire Mike Sullivan as new QBs coach
Jan 4 - 6:34 PM
Sullivan interviewing to be DEN's QBs coach
Jan 4 - 2:11 PM
Giants OC Sullivan would like to call plays
Sat, Apr 2, 2016 11:04:00 AM
Giants promote QBs coach Mike Sullivan to OC
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 01:50:00 PM
More Mike Sullivan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. McCoy
BUF
(5595)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(5172)
3
A. Brown
PIT
(5099)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(4625)
5
M. Lee
JAC
(4575)
6
R. Burkhead
NE
(4435)
7
J. White
NE
(4334)
8
C. Kupp
LAR
(3922)
9
D. Hopkins
HOU
(3871)
10
M. Gordon
LAC
(3751)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3
Devontae Booker
4
De'Angelo Henderson
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
Sidelined
Broncos WR Jordan Taylor will undergo hip surgery.
Taylor was thought to need surgery on both hips, but he is only expected to need one side repaired this offseason. He will likely still be brought back as an exclusive rights free agent, but he could end up missing the entire offseason program. Taylor caught 13 passes for 142 yards this season.
Jan 4
3
Cody Latimer
4
Jordan Leslie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
Sidelined
Broncos declared WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, RB Jamaal Charles, CB Michael Hunter, OG J.J. Dielman, OT Donald Stephenson and DE Zach Kerr inactive for Week 17 against the Chiefs.
Sanders heads into the offseason having missed the final two games with an ankle issue. He finishes his age-30 campaign with just 47 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns. The down year snaps a string of three-straight 1K campaigns. Although the Broncos have some rebuilding to do, Sanders should be back at his scheduled $8.15 million salary next season. He won't return to WR2 status without major improvement under center.
Dec 31
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Isaiah McKenzie
4
Tim Patrick
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
Jeff Heuerman
3
Austin Traylor
4
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Garett Bolles
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Allen Barbre
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
RG
1
Connor McGovern
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Elijah Wilkinson
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
»
Wild Card Round Rankings
Jan 4
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 4
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 4
»
Dose: McCoy Still Out
Jan 4
»
Final 2017 Power Rankings
Jan 3
»
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
»
Daily Dose: Staying Put
Jan 3
NFL Headlines
»
Teryl Austin interviewing for Bengals DC job
»
NFL says Raiders have fulfilled Rooney Rule
»
Report: Gruden eyeing Olson as coordinator
»
Broncos hire Mike Sullivan as new QBs coach
»
Shazier beginning to regain feeling in legs
»
Steelers OC Haley has 'shattered' pelvis
»
Report: 'Concern' Carr won't mesh with Gruden
»
Bolts uncertain about Antonio Gates' future
»
McCoy wants to be able to cut without pain
»
Julius Peppers undecided on returning in 2018
»
Devin Funchess says DNPs are precautionary
»
Devonta Freeman not listed on final report
