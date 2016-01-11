Player Page

Dowell Loggains | Center

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (37) / 10/1/1980
Recent News

Dolphins hired Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator.
Loggains was despised in Chicago for running an arch-conservative offense that completely lacked creativity, but he has friends in good places in the league. One of his best friends is Dolphins coach Adam Gase, with whom Loggains previously worked in Chicago. Loggains will replace Clyde Christiansen as the Dolphins' OC. It's a step down from the Bears, for whom Loggains called plays. Gase will continue to call plays in Miami. Jan 3 - 8:45 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
3David Fales
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3Senorise Perry
4De'Veon Smith
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Anthony Fasano
2MarQueis Gray
3AJ Derby
4Thomas Duarte
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Zach Sterup
LG1Ted Larsen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Isaac Asiata
2Eric Smith
RT1Jesse Davis
K1Cody Parkey
 

 