Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Dowell Loggains | Center
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 10/1/1980
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins hired Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator.
Loggains was despised in Chicago for running an arch-conservative offense that completely lacked creativity, but he has friends in good places in the league. One of his best friends is Dolphins coach Adam Gase, with whom Loggains previously worked in Chicago. Loggains will replace Clyde Christiansen as the Dolphins' OC. It's a step down from the Bears, for whom Loggains called plays. Gase will continue to call plays in Miami.
Jan 3 - 8:45 PM
Bears promoted QBs coach Dowell Loggains to offensive coordinator.
Loggains is replacing Adam Gase, who has departed for the Dolphins' head-coaching job. Only 35, Loggains coordinated the Titans' offense from 2012-13. He reportedly has an excellent relationship with Jay Cutler, which was probably the decisive factor in his promotion. Although the continuity should be good for Cutler, a quarterback whose career has been a never-ending cycle of coaches and coordinators, Loggains is a decided downgrade on Gase. 2015 could end up Cutler's career year.
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Bears QB coach Dowell Loggains is the favorite to fill the offensive coordinator spot vacated by new Dolphins coach Adam Gase.
Loggains is reportedly tight with Gase and could follow him to Miami, but he would have more responsibilities as the coordinator under John Fox. Loggains led a below average Titans offense in 2013, but he is a well-respected position coach who has a good relationship with Jay Cutler. After Cutler posted one of the better seasons of his career in 2015, Chicago will likely lean towards continuity with their next hire.
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bears hired Dowell Loggains as QB coach.
Loggains is making a lateral move after spending last season as the Browns' QB coach. He also previously served as the Titans' offensive coordinator from 2012-13. Considered one of the better quarterback coaches in the league, Loggains will be tasked with turning around Jay Cutler in Chicago.
Fri, Jan 23, 2015 09:28:00 PM
Source:
Zach Zaidman on Twitter
Dolphins tab Dowell Loggains to coordinate O
Jan 3 - 8:45 PM
Bears promote Loggains to replace ex-OC Gase
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Dowell Loggains favorite for Bears OC opening
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Bears hire Dowell Loggains as QB coach
Fri, Jan 23, 2015 09:28:00 PM
