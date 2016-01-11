Dowell Loggains | Center

Loggains was despised in Chicago for running an arch-conservative offense that completely lacked creativity, but he has friends in good places in the league. One of his best friends is Dolphins coach Adam Gase, with whom Loggains previously worked in Chicago. Loggains will replace Clyde Christiansen as the Dolphins' OC. It's a step down from the Bears, for whom Loggains called plays. Gase will continue to call plays in Miami.

Loggains is replacing Adam Gase, who has departed for the Dolphins' head-coaching job. Only 35, Loggains coordinated the Titans' offense from 2012-13. He reportedly has an excellent relationship with Jay Cutler, which was probably the decisive factor in his promotion. Although the continuity should be good for Cutler, a quarterback whose career has been a never-ending cycle of coaches and coordinators, Loggains is a decided downgrade on Gase. 2015 could end up Cutler's career year.

Bears QB coach Dowell Loggains is the favorite to fill the offensive coordinator spot vacated by new Dolphins coach Adam Gase.

Loggains is reportedly tight with Gase and could follow him to Miami, but he would have more responsibilities as the coordinator under John Fox. Loggains led a below average Titans offense in 2013, but he is a well-respected position coach who has a good relationship with Jay Cutler. After Cutler posted one of the better seasons of his career in 2015, Chicago will likely lean towards continuity with their next hire.