Greg Robinson | Tackle | #73 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (24) / 10/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 332 College: Auburn Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $21.284 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13.799 million signing bonus. 2017: $3,322,377, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent

The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein reports the Rams will decline 2014 first-rounder Greg Robinson's fifth-year team option for 2018. Duh. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson has been a colossal bust. He's arguably been the worst left tackle in the sport since entering the league and is now being flipped to right tackle by the Sean McVay coaching staff. We doubt he proves much better there. The Rams haven't been able to find a capable left tackle since Hall of Famer Orlando Pace moved on, and they smartly plugged the hole with veteran Andrew Whitworth as a priority free agent. Source: Gary Klein on Twitter

Rams OL Greg Robinson is beginning the offseason at right tackle. Robinson was expected to man either right tackle or right guard after the Rams signed Andrew Whitworth. He gets right tackle as 2016 RT Rob Havenstein switches to right guard. It's quite possible Robinson flops at his new position, necessitating a Plan B for new coach Sean McVay. Source: ESPN.com

The Rams will move LT Greg Robinson to right guard or right tackle in 2017. With the addition of new LT Andrew Whitworth, the Rams are ending the Robinson experiment at left tackle. It's been in the works for about three years now, as Robinson has been beaten like a drum at the position ever since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2014. He looked okay at left guard early as a rookie, so maybe moving back inside where he has help on both sides of him can kickstart his career. The Rams currently have Rodger Saffold manning left guard. Source: ESPN.com