Greg Robinson | Tackle | #73

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 332
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR
Latest News

Recent News

The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein reports the Rams will decline 2014 first-rounder Greg Robinson's fifth-year team option for 2018.
Duh. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson has been a colossal bust. He's arguably been the worst left tackle in the sport since entering the league and is now being flipped to right tackle by the Sean McVay coaching staff. We doubt he proves much better there. The Rams haven't been able to find a capable left tackle since Hall of Famer Orlando Pace moved on, and they smartly plugged the hole with veteran Andrew Whitworth as a priority free agent. Apr 12 - 12:44 PM
Source: Gary Klein on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR142020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAR162020.00.0000000000000
2015LAR161010.00.0000000000000
2016LAR142020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 