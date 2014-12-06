Welcome,
Greg Robinson | Tackle | #73
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 332
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $21.284 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13.799 million signing bonus. 2017: $3,322,377, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein reports the Rams will decline 2014 first-rounder Greg Robinson's fifth-year team option for 2018.
Duh. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson has been a colossal bust. He's arguably been the worst left tackle in the sport since entering the league and is now being flipped to right tackle by the Sean McVay coaching staff. We doubt he proves much better there. The Rams haven't been able to find a capable left tackle since Hall of Famer Orlando Pace moved on, and they smartly plugged the hole with veteran Andrew Whitworth as a priority free agent.
Apr 12 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Gary Klein on Twitter
Rams OL Greg Robinson is beginning the offseason at right tackle.
Robinson was expected to man either right tackle or right guard after the Rams signed Andrew Whitworth. He gets right tackle as 2016 RT Rob Havenstein switches to right guard. It's quite possible Robinson flops at his new position, necessitating a Plan B for new coach Sean McVay.
Apr 4 - 2:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Rams will move LT Greg Robinson to right guard or right tackle in 2017.
With the addition of new LT Andrew Whitworth, the Rams are ending the Robinson experiment at left tackle. It's been in the works for about three years now, as Robinson has been beaten like a drum at the position ever since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2014. He looked okay at left guard early as a rookie, so maybe moving back inside where he has help on both sides of him can kickstart his career. The Rams currently have Rodger Saffold manning left guard.
Mar 9 - 2:10 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rams GM Les Snead said the team is discussing moving former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson to right tackle or guard.
Robinson has been a colossal bust at left tackle, but he was not terrible at left guard as a rookie. Perhaps moving him back inside can salvage his career. The Rams need to rework almost the entire offensive line this offseason.
Mar 2 - 11:43 AM
Source:
Myles Simmons on Twitter
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Apr 12 - 12:44 PM
Greg Robinson starting out at right tackle
Apr 4 - 2:00 PM
Greg Robinson to move to RG or RT for Rams
Mar 9 - 2:10 PM
Rams discussing moving Greg Robinson to RT, G
Mar 2 - 11:43 AM
More Greg Robinson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Sherman
SEA
(3339)
2
L. Blount
FA
(2681)
3
A. Peterson
FA
(2195)
4
J. Hankins
FA
(1716)
5
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(1552)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1374)
7
N. Robey-Coleman
LAR
(1343)
8
R. Griffin III
FA
(1325)
9
L. Fournette
CLG
(1278)
10
E. Decker
NYJ
(1271)
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAR
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAR
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Aaron Murray
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Mike Thomas
3
Bradley Marquez
4
Paul McRoberts
5
Marquez North
WR3
1
Mike Thomas
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Temarrick Hemingway
3
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
Could Richard Sherman's time in Seattle be coming to an end? Jesse Pantuosco shares his thoughts in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 12
»
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
»
NFL Draft Needs: Giants
Apr 10
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys
Apr 10
NFL Headlines
»
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
»
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
»
Tony Romo yet to file retirement paperwork
»
49ers 'ready to give up' on RB Carlos Hyde?
»
'Odds are' Jets will trade Sheldon Richardson
»
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
»
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
»
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
»
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
»
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
»
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
»
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
