Bill Lazor | Center

Questionable

Making his NFL debut, John Ross was benched after losing a first quarter fumble in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Texans.

Kareem Jackson put his helmet on the ball at the end of a 12-yard end around. Jadeveon Clowney then picked it up for a long return. Ross wasn't heard from afterward, with the Bengals going with second-year UDFA slot man "Alex Erickson." We're assuming Ross learned a "hard lesson," or something. It's unclear what cliche coach Marvin Lewis will go with. It could be a while before Ross establishes re-draft value.