Bill Lazor | Center

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (45) / 6/14/1972
Bengals promoted QBs coach Bill Lazor to offensive coordinator.
It's a move that shows support for Andy Dalton, replacing fired OC Ken Zampese in favor of Dalton's position coach. Lazor's hands were tied as a short-lived OC with the Dolphins, but he was also working under offensive-minded Joe Philbin, whose affinity was for passing at all costs. At his core, Lazor's roots reside with Joe Gibbs and Chip Kelly. We would expect him to focus on feeding A.J. Green and weed Jeremy Hill out of the RBBC. Sep 15 - 2:52 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Joe Mixon
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Joe Mixon
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Tyler Boyd
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
WR21Brandon LaFell
2John Ross
3Alex Erickson
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Cethan Carter
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Andre Smith
2Alex Redmond
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
 

 