Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Josh Malone
(WR)
John Ross
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Bill Lazor | Center
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 6/14/1972
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals promoted QBs coach Bill Lazor to offensive coordinator.
It's a move that shows support for Andy Dalton, replacing fired OC Ken Zampese in favor of Dalton's position coach. Lazor's hands were tied as a short-lived OC with the Dolphins, but he was also working under offensive-minded Joe Philbin, whose affinity was for passing at all costs. At his core, Lazor's roots reside with Joe Gibbs and Chip Kelly. We would expect him to focus on feeding A.J. Green and weed Jeremy Hill out of the RBBC.
Sep 15 - 2:52 PM
Bengals hired ex-Dolphins OC Bill Lazor as QBs coach.
Lazor lasted just over a year and a half as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator before getting fired in November after coach Joe Philbin and DC Kevin Coyle were canned earlier in the season. Prior to being the Dolphins' play-caller, Lazor was coach Chip Kelly's QBs coach in Philadelphia in 2013.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Dolphins fired OC Bill Lazor.
Dolphins QB coach Zac Taylor will replace Lazor as offensive coordinator the rest of the season. This decision was reportedly made by interim coach Dan Campbell after Lazor refused to adopt the run-heavy approach he desired. If true, it shows Campbell wields a surprising amount of power for a coach sure to be out of a job in a month. Despite a strong showing last year, Lazor consistently abandoned the run too early and struggled with play calling inside the red zone this season. Ryan Tannehill also took a step back, and Lazor could never create effective protection packages to keep his almost comically unaware quarterback off the deck. Lazor was something of a hot name after last season, and he should get another shot to call plays in a less toxic situation.
Mon, Nov 30, 2015 09:12:00 AM
Source:
Thayer Evans on Twitter
The Dolphins have hired ex-Raiders OC Al Saunders as an offensive consultant.
Instead of firing more coaches, the Dolphins are shaking up the offensive staff. Bill Lazor will remain the Dolphins' OC, and he and Saunders are said to be close. Saunders, 68, has worked for a number of teams, including the Greatest Show on Turf Rams, and was last with the Raiders in 2014. In additional changes, the Dolphins have re-assigned WRs coach Ken O'Keefe to a new role.
Wed, Oct 7, 2015 09:15:00 AM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Bengals promote QBs coach Lazor to OC
Sep 15 - 2:52 PM
Bengals hire Bill Lazor as QBs coach
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Dolphins fire yet another coach, OC Lazor out
Mon, Nov 30, 2015 09:12:00 AM
Phins bring in Al Saunders to help OC Lazor
Wed, Oct 7, 2015 09:15:00 AM
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
I.L.
Bengals placed QB Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with a hand injury.
Driskel suffered a broken thumb and index finger in the preseason finale. He will be eligible to return Week 9.
Sep 4
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Joe Mixon
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Joe Mixon
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Cody Core
4
Josh Malone
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
John Ross
Questionable
Making his NFL debut, John Ross was benched after losing a first quarter fumble in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Texans.
Kareem Jackson put his helmet on the ball at the end of a 12-yard end around. Jadeveon Clowney then picked it up for a long return. Ross wasn't heard from afterward, with the Bengals going with second-year UDFA slot man "Alex Erickson." We're assuming Ross learned a "hard lesson," or something. It's unclear what cliche coach Marvin Lewis will go with. It could be a while before Ross establishes re-draft value.
Sep 15
3
Alex Erickson
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
Sidelined
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 1.
Uzomah hasn't practiced since the third preseason game and wasn't close to playing. He remains week to week.
Sep 8
4
Cethan Carter
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Andre Smith
2
Alex Redmond
RT
1
Jake Fisher
K
1
Randy Bullock
