Hue Jackson | Center Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (52) / 10/22/1965

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed Hue Jackson will return for the 2018 season. Browns fired EVP Sashi Brown on Thursday. "Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season," Haslam said in a statement, "but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department." The moves suggest Jackson has won some sort of internal power struggle, likely indicating he will have an important voice in personnel decisions moving forward. If that is true, it could hinder Cleveland's search for a new general manager. Source: Browns on Twitter

According to. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns coach Hue Jackson's job is safe "for now." Per Rapsheet, Jackson will maintain his job even if the Browns suffer another "ugly" loss Sunday against Minnesota. "Changes are expected to come at the end of the season in some form or fashion," he said. "But at this point, they are not expected to involve Hue Jackson." The Browns are trying to establish some continuity after years of endlessly cycling through coaches and players, but with just one win in 23 games as head coach, Jackson's leash is getting shorter by the minute. Source: NFL.com

The Cleveland Plain Dealer does not expect Browns coach Hue Jackson to be on a short leash this season. Jackson's 1-15 first season in Cleveland was a disaster, but that was always the plan. Thus far, the Browns have been patient as they execute a top-to-bottom rebuild. They understand what Jackson is dealing with. The odds are extremely high that no matter what happens this year, Jackson will be back in 2018. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer