Hue Jackson | Center

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (52) / 10/22/1965
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed Hue Jackson will return for the 2018 season.
Browns fired EVP Sashi Brown on Thursday. "Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season," Haslam said in a statement, "but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department." The moves suggest Jackson has won some sort of internal power struggle, likely indicating he will have an important voice in personnel decisions moving forward. If that is true, it could hinder Cleveland's search for a new general manager. Dec 7 - 10:54 AM
Source: Browns on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1DeShone Kizer
2Kevin Hogan
3Cody Kessler
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3Matt Dayes
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Kenny Britt
3Ricardo Louis
4Sammie Coates
WR21Josh Gordon
2Ricardo Louis
3Reggie Davis
WR31Ricardo Louis
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4Matt Lengel
LT1Spencer Drango
2Zach Banner
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
2Austin Reiter
RG1Kevin Zeitler
RT1Shon Coleman
K1Zane Gonzalez
 

 