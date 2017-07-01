Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Hue Jackson
Roster
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
James Wright
(WR)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Hue Jackson | Center
Team:
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 10/22/1965
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed Hue Jackson will return for the 2018 season.
Browns fired EVP Sashi Brown on Thursday. "Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season," Haslam said in a statement, "but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department." The moves suggest Jackson has won some sort of internal power struggle, likely indicating he will have an important voice in personnel decisions moving forward. If that is true, it could hinder Cleveland's search for a new general manager.
Dec 7 - 10:54 AM
Source:
Browns on Twitter
According to. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns coach Hue Jackson's job is safe "for now."
Per Rapsheet, Jackson will maintain his job even if the Browns suffer another "ugly" loss Sunday against Minnesota. "Changes are expected to come at the end of the season in some form or fashion," he said. "But at this point, they are not expected to involve Hue Jackson." The Browns are trying to establish some continuity after years of endlessly cycling through coaches and players, but with just one win in 23 games as head coach, Jackson's leash is getting shorter by the minute.
Oct 29 - 9:43 AM
Source:
NFL.com
The Cleveland Plain Dealer does not expect Browns coach Hue Jackson to be on a short leash this season.
Jackson's 1-15 first season in Cleveland was a disaster, but that was always the plan. Thus far, the Browns have been patient as they execute a top-to-bottom rebuild. They understand what Jackson is dealing with. The odds are extremely high that no matter what happens this year, Jackson will be back in 2018.
Jul 11 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2017 Draft.
The Browns, Bengals, Broncos and Chiefs lead the way with four picks a piece while the Dolphins will receive three. All compensatory selections will occur during Rounds 3-7. A new wrinkle was added this year as teams are now permitted to trade compensatory picks.
Feb 24 - 3:40 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Haslam confirms Hue Jackson will keep his job
Dec 7 - 10:54 AM
Rapoport: Hue Jackson's job safe 'for now'
Oct 29 - 9:43 AM
Hue Jackson not expected to be on short leash
Jul 11 - 2:19 PM
NFL hands out compensatory picks for 2017
Feb 24 - 3:40 PM
More Hue Jackson Player News
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
DeShone Kizer
2
Kevin Hogan
3
Cody Kessler
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Kenny Britt
3
Ricardo Louis
4
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Browns declared WR Sammie Coates, QB Kevin Hogan, DB Darius Hillary, DB Derron Smith, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel and DL T.Y. McGill inactive for Week 12 against the Bengals.
COates had been active for the past six games, but failed to play a snap last weekend with the return of Corey Coleman. After trading a sixth-round pick for his services this spring, Coates has managed just five receptions for 38 yards on the season.
Nov 26
WR2
1
Josh Gordon
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Reggie Davis
WR3
1
Ricardo Louis
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Spencer Drango
2
Zach Banner
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
2
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Austin Reiter
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Shon Coleman
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
Headlines
