Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kyle Shanahan | Center

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/14/1979
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams are "casting a wide net" in their search for a new head coach.
Per Schefter, the Rams are mostly pursuing "lower-profile" head coaching candidates including Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Miami DC Vance Joseph, Bills OC Anthony Lynn and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Some are viewing Lynn as a potential replacement for soon-to-be-fired Rex Ryan while McDaniels has been reluctant to leave New England following a failed head coaching stint with the Broncos several years ago. While a big name hire would satisfy the team's restless fan base, that might not be realistic. Jim Harbaugh said he has no interest in leaving Michigan while Jon Gruden has maintained that he's happy with his job at ESPN. Obviously the Rams' coaching search is just beginning and many more names will be added and subtracted to their list of candidates in the coming weeks. Dec 24 - 8:28 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Kyle Shanahan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Julio Jones
2Justin Hardy
3Taylor Gabriel
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Aldrick Robinson
3Eric Weems
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Levine Toilolo
2Austin Hooper
3Joshua Perkins
LT1Jake Matthews
2Tom Compton
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
RG1Chris Chester
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 