Kyle Shanahan | Center Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (37) / 12/14/1979 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams are "casting a wide net" in their search for a new head coach. Per Schefter, the Rams are mostly pursuing "lower-profile" head coaching candidates including Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Miami DC Vance Joseph, Bills OC Anthony Lynn and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Some are viewing Lynn as a potential replacement for soon-to-be-fired Rex Ryan while McDaniels has been reluctant to leave New England following a failed head coaching stint with the Broncos several years ago. While a big name hire would satisfy the team's restless fan base, that might not be realistic. Jim Harbaugh said he has no interest in leaving Michigan while Jon Gruden has maintained that he's happy with his job at ESPN. Obviously the Rams' coaching search is just beginning and many more names will be added and subtracted to their list of candidates in the coming weeks. Source: ESPN.com

Falcons hired Kyle Shanahan as their new offensive coordinator. Atlanta plans to officially hire Seahawks DC Dan Quinn as their new coach immediately following the Feb. 1 Super Bowl. It gives them a powerful pairing on either side of the ball. Shanahan has established himself as a strong offensive game-planner and schemer during seven years as an NFL coordinator, even coaxing the talent-deficient, Brian Hoyer-led Browns to 23.2 points a game for the first nine weeks before the wheels came off. Shanny's presence boosts the stock of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones heading into 2015. It would also be good news for Steven Jackson if the 32-year-old (in July) had anything left in the tank. As S-Jax is likely to be released, Shanahan will be on the hunt this offseason for a bellcow back in his zone-run game.

FOX Sports' Mike Garafolo reports there's a "lot of talk" that Kyle Shanahan is "hitching his wagon" to Seahawks DC Dan Quinn. Shanahan made waves by turning down the 49ers' request to interview for their offensive-coordinator vacancy, but could have an agreement to join up with Quinn if/when he's hired by the Falcons. Quinn is considered the heavy favorite to replace Mike Smith in Atlanta, but can't formally be hired until the Seahawks are eliminated. Landing with Matt Ryan after years in the Brian Hoyer/Robert Griffin III wilderness would be a boon for Shanny's future prospects. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter