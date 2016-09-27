Troy Niklas | Tight End | #87

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Contemplating Kenley
Apr 4
The Jansen Jitters
Apr 4
Daily Dose: Didi Does It
Apr 4
MLB Power Rankings: Week 1
Apr 3
Daily Dose: Astros Up in Arms
Apr 3
Top 10 Prospects: April 2
Apr 2
Daily Dose: Getting his Wings
Apr 2
Early-Season Trading Tips
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Alex Cobb throws five-inning simulated game
Longoria not in Giants lineup on Wednesday
Preston Tucker hits another three-run homer
Rockies, Blackmon do 6-yr, $108M extension
Brantley (ankle) expected to debut on Friday
Cody Bellinger given the day off Wednesday
Chris Davis out of O's on lineup Wednesday
MRI shows no damage in Neshek's shoulder
Boras: Rosenthal to spend season rehabbing
Hicks (intercostal) to take 80 swings on Wed.
Conforto (shoulder) on track to return Thurs.
Royals-Tigers postponed due to cold weather
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Cooks Traded to Rams
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
The Gruden Problem
Apr 3
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions add Matt Cassel behind Stafford
Pats take flier on former 2nd-round TE Niklas
Report: Rams plan to extend Cooks before Wk 1
He's back: Ravens ink Robert Griffin to deal
Patriots eyeing first-round trade-up for QB?
FA Jordan Matthews visiting Titans this week
Report: Cooks trade not prelude to OBJ deal
Bombshell: Pats trade Brandin Cooks to Rams
Kyle Long recovering from three surgeries
Bears take flier on ex-Cardinals OG Watford
Quinton Spain officially signs RFA tender
Felony charges against Robby Anderson dropped
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wednesday Preview Podcast
Apr 4
Notable Numbers
Apr 4
Winners & Losers: East Pt. 2
Apr 4
Dose: Lillard carted to bus
Apr 4
Daily Dose: Wounded Warriors
Apr 3
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 3
Apr 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 25
Apr 2
Dose: The Final Stretch
Apr 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Salah Mejri (knee) questionable Wednesday
Ryan Anderson (ankle) won't play on Thursday
Dewayne Dedmon (rib) questionable Wednesday
Andre Drummond (illness) questionable vs. PHI
Van Gundy says he won't shutdown Griffin
Jonathon Simmons, Isaac out Wednesday vs. DAL
Dwight Powell (knee) out Wednesday vs. ORL
Harrison Barnes (rest) out Wednesday vs. ORL
Dirk Nowitzki not traveling on road trip
Tobias Harris nets 31 points in win over SAS
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 35 points in loss
Dennis Smith Jr. flirts w/ trip-dub, out Wed.
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sedins & Playoff Prescouting
Apr 4
Playoff Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Panarin Sets CBJ points record
Apr 4
Sedins Hang Up Their Skates
Apr 3
Kessel states This is 40
Apr 2
Bolts get jolt from Predators
Apr 2
Waiver Wired: A look ahead
Apr 1
Daily Dose: Jack and Thrill
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mats Zuccarello expected to return Thursday
Rangers will start Ondrej Pavelec on Thursday
Mark Stone (leg) won't return on Wednesday
Josh Anderson will probably return Thursday
Justin Faulk (UBI) is likely done for season
Antti Niemi is expected to start Thursday
Alex Ovechkin might miss Thursday's game
Reilly Smith (UBI) is getting closer
Erik Karlsson still could return this year
Panarin first CBJ player ever to 80 points
William Karlsson goal streak at three
Seth Jones gets three assists in OT win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
O'Reilly 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 4
Fantasy Live: O'Reilly 500
Apr 3
1. Martin Truex Jr.
Apr 2
2. Kyle Larson
Mar 29
Power Ranking After: STP 500
Mar 27
Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway
Mar 26
Weekend Update: Martinsville
Mar 24
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Szegedy walking away from motorsports
Annett: My Bariatric Solutions 300 notes
Reddick: My Bariatric Solutions 300 notes
Allgaier: My Bariatric Solutions 300 notes
Sadler: My Bariatric Solutions 300 notes
Thad Moffitt: Music City 200 advance
Ryan Preece: Icebreaker 150 advance
Chase Dowling: Icebreaker 150 advance
Jon McKennedy: Icebreaker 150 advance
Pennink heading to Thompson with motivation
Nutri Chomps teams with Briscoe for 2018
Lupton: My Bariatric Solutions 300 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Masters Tournament
Apr 4
Expert Picks: 82nd Masters
Apr 3
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open
Apr 2
The 82nd Masters Preview
Apr 2
82nd Masters Preview (Euro)
Apr 2
DFS Dish: Houston Open
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 27
Watson wins the WGC-Match Play
Mar 26
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Day bags new irons ahead of 82nd Masters
Phil Mickelson looks for fourth green jacket
Henley becomes a dad ahead of 2018 Masters
McIlroy's Green Jacket adventure continues
Sergio Garcia back for second helpings @ ANGC
Hossler R4 67; loses Houston Open in playoff
Poulter bags Masters berth; wins Houston Open
Spieth R4 66; clubhouse leader on 16-under
Every R4 66; eyes first top 10 in 3+ years
Defender Henley wraps with eight-birdie 65
Emiliano Grillo bogey-free 67 on Moving Day
MDF jettisons 15 players at the Houston Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
NFL Draft FB/TE Rankings
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 2
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rap Sheet: Darnold, Rosen to visit Chargers
Mayock has Key at 4.89 seconds in pro day 40
Jones: Street has 'significant' knee injury
Ledyard: Titans intrigued by FSU's Josh Sweat
Miami lands four-star LB Anthony Solomon
Leighton Vander Esch destroys pro day drills
Browns hosting all pertinent QB contenders
Michigan TE Ian Bunting transferring to Cal
Patriots 'firmly' in round one QB market
Derwin James visiting the Bucs on Wednesday
Minnesota flipping Green from QB to TE
Tagovailoa (finger) could play in scrimmage
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 4
The Bargain Hunter - Week 33
Apr 3
Team News - Week 32
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW32
Mar 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Mar 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 32
Mar 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 32
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea trio could return on Sunday
Arsenal trio in contention for Europa tie
Can remains a major doubt for Liverpool
Aguero ruled out for City's UCL showdown
Fraser would fill in at right-back again
Stanislas waiting on another injury prognosis
Hughes expected to ring in the changes
Matip missing for the remainder of the season
Kachunga's season ends with ankle injury
Palace's Sorloth suffers injury setback
Antonio angst as West Ham winger is ruled out
Carvalhal may call on Carroll after injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
James White
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Troy Niklas | Tight End | #87
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 270
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (52) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots signed TE Troy Niklas, formerly of the Cardinals, to a one-year contract.
Niklas was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 draft and is still just 25. However, he suffered a number of high-ankle sprains as a rookie and missed most of 2016 with a wrist injury. He's big (6'6/270) and strong (27 bench reps) with long arms but is a mediocre athlete and real injury-prone. If Niklas can stay healthy, he could push for No. 2 tight end duties for the Patriots.
Apr 4 - 3:56 PM
Cardinals placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve with a wrist injury, ending his season.
Niklas needs four months of rehab. The No. 52 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Niklas has been bitten by the injury bug, sandwiching a 16-game 2015 with injury-shortened affairs. He was viewed as a blocker coming out of Notre Dame, and has lived up to his rep with only eight career catches. Niklas won't be guaranteed to make the 53-man roster in the final year of his rookie contract.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Cardinals TE Troy Niklas has a wrist injury that "could be severe."
Niklas has only one catch, and played a modest 29.3 percent of the Cardinals' snaps. Darren Fells and Jermaine Gresham have both been on the field more, and would see their playing time rise if Niklas misses an extended period.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Cardinals TE Troy Niklas ran with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
The reps come two days after coach Bruce Arians said Niklas was "pressing" Jermaine Gresham and Daniel Fells. The No. 52 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Niklas' career has thus far been stalled by injury. Even were he to claim starting status, he'll be well off the fantasy radar for Week 1.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Pats take flier on former 2nd-round TE Niklas
Apr 4 - 3:56 PM
Cards send TE Troy Niklas to injured reserve
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Troy Niklas has potentially 'severe' injury
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Troy Niklas running with first-team offense
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 03:52:00 PM
More Troy Niklas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(3758)
2
M. King
FA
(2807)
3
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2769)
4
B. Cooks
LAR
(2709)
5
K. Wright
MIN
(2492)
6
J. Matthews
FA
(2318)
7
G. Smith
LAC
(2270)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(2114)
9
T. Rawls
NYJ
(2055)
10
J. Allen
CLG
(1918)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
15
11
132
8.8
12.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
ARZ
7
3
38
5.4
12.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
4
33
2.1
8.3
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
3
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
ARZ
15
11
132
8.8
12.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@IND
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DAL
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
TB
2
20
10.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@SF
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 9
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
JAC
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
TEN
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@WAS
3
41
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
James White
3
Mike Gillislee
4
Jeremy Hill
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
James White
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
Julian Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Edelman is five months removed from September ACL surgery. He'll sit out OTAs and likely be limited early in training camp, but the Patriots are counting on him to be fully healthy for Week 1. Signed through 2019, Edelman should return as one of Tom Brady's top targets.
Feb 10
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Phillip Dorsett
4
Riley McCarron
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
4
Cody Hollister
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
4
Will Tye
LT
1
LaAdrian Waddle
2
Antonio Garcia
Sidelined
ESPN's Mike Reiss writes Patriots 2017 third-rounder Antonio Garcia "will be part of the left tackle competition."
Garcia missed his entire rookie season with blood clots in his lungs, but he has been cleared to return. The ordeal reportedly caused him to lose 40 pounds, however, so his conditioning could prove to be an issue this spring. LaAdrian Waddle is currently penciled in at left tackle following Nate Solder's departure.
Apr 2
3
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
3
Jason King
C
1
David Andrews
2
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Cooks Traded to Rams
Apr 4
Rich Hribar takes a look at the potential fantasy implications following the trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams.
More NFL Columns
»
Cooks Traded to Rams
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
»
The Gruden Problem
Apr 3
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 3
NFL Headlines
»
Lions add Matt Cassel behind Stafford
»
Pats take flier on former 2nd-round TE Niklas
»
Report: Rams plan to extend Cooks before Wk 1
»
He's back: Ravens ink Robert Griffin to deal
»
Patriots eyeing first-round trade-up for QB?
»
FA Jordan Matthews visiting Titans this week
»
Report: Cooks trade not prelude to OBJ deal
»
Bombshell: Pats trade Brandin Cooks to Rams
»
Kyle Long recovering from three surgeries
»
Bears take flier on ex-Cardinals OG Watford
»
Quinton Spain officially signs RFA tender
»
Felony charges against Robby Anderson dropped
NFL Links
»
Masters Week: Play fantasy golf at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved