Troy Niklas | Tight End | #87 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (25) / 9/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 270 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (52) / ARZ

Patriots signed TE Troy Niklas, formerly of the Cardinals, to a one-year contract. Niklas was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 draft and is still just 25. However, he suffered a number of high-ankle sprains as a rookie and missed most of 2016 with a wrist injury. He's big (6'6/270) and strong (27 bench reps) with long arms but is a mediocre athlete and real injury-prone. If Niklas can stay healthy, he could push for No. 2 tight end duties for the Patriots.

Cardinals placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve with a wrist injury, ending his season. Niklas needs four months of rehab. The No. 52 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Niklas has been bitten by the injury bug, sandwiching a 16-game 2015 with injury-shortened affairs. He was viewed as a blocker coming out of Notre Dame, and has lived up to his rep with only eight career catches. Niklas won't be guaranteed to make the 53-man roster in the final year of his rookie contract.

Cardinals TE Troy Niklas has a wrist injury that "could be severe." Niklas has only one catch, and played a modest 29.3 percent of the Cardinals' snaps. Darren Fells and Jermaine Gresham have both been on the field more, and would see their playing time rise if Niklas misses an extended period. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter