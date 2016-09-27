Player Page

Troy Niklas | Tight End | #87

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 270
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (52) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Patriots signed TE Troy Niklas, formerly of the Cardinals, to a one-year contract.
Niklas was the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 draft and is still just 25. However, he suffered a number of high-ankle sprains as a rookie and missed most of 2016 with a wrist injury. He's big (6'6/270) and strong (27 bench reps) with long arms but is a mediocre athlete and real injury-prone. If Niklas can stay healthy, he could push for No. 2 tight end duties for the Patriots. Apr 4 - 3:56 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ15111328.812.00100.0.00001000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014ARZ73385.412.70000.0.00000000
2015ARZ164332.18.30200.0.00000000
2016ARZ310.0.00000.0.00000000
2017ARZ15111328.812.00100.0.00001000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DET00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@IND11616.0000.0000000
3Sep 25DAL11010.0000.0000000
4Oct 1SF00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@PHI00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15TB22010.0100.0000000
7Oct 22@LAR00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@SF11616.0000.0000000
10Nov 9SEA00.0000.0001000
11Nov 19@HOU00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26JAC22211.0000.0000000
13Dec 3LAR00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10TEN177.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@WAS34113.7000.0000000
17Dec 31@SEA00.0000.0000000

