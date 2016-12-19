Player Page

Weather | Roster

Blake Bortles | Quarterback | #5

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 239
College: UCF
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Blake Bortles completed 26-of-38 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Titans.
Dec 24 - 4:11 PM
More Blake Bortles Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016JAC1431754857.83279234.26.0321165233123.66.4304
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014JAC1428047558.92908207.76.1111175641929.97.5001
2015JAC1635560658.64428276.87.3635185231019.46.0205
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11GB243961.53208.211221.000
2Sep 18@SD315062.03296.62233411.301
3Sep 25BAL243863.21945.1233175.700
4Oct 2IND193357.62076.3207365.110
6Oct 16@CHI203360.62718.21131.301
7Oct 23OAK234353.52465.7125336.600
8Oct 27@TEN335461.13376.2304225.500
9Nov 6@KC224153.72526.1216549.000
10Nov 13HOU324965.32655.4213113.701
11Nov 20@DET223562.92025.822133.000
12Nov 27@BUF132650.01264.82088110.100
13Dec 4DEN194245.21814.30222914.511
14Dec 11MIN233762.22576.9103134.300
15Dec 18@HOU122842.9923.3012-5-2.510
16Dec 24TEN263868.43258.610372.300
17Jan 1@INDGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
3Denard Robinson
4Corey Grant
5Bronson Hill
GLB1Chris Ivory
2T.J. Yeldon
3RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
WR11Allen Robinson
2Marqise Lee
3Arrelious Benn
4Tony Washington
WR21Allen Hurns
2Bryan Walters
3Shane Wynn
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Ben Koyack
2Neal Sterling
3Alex Ellis
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
3Luke Bowanko
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 