Blake Bortles | Quarterback | #5 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (24) / 4/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 239 College: UCF Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 6/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $20,654,796 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13,341,672 signing bonus. 2016: $2,297,710, 2017: $3,236,565, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent

Blake Bortles completed 26-of-38 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Titans.

Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone said he is "sticking with" Blake Bortles. GM Dave Caldwell said Monday there will be no "mandate" for the team's next coach to stick with Bortles, but the interim option will allow him to start the final two games. Bortles has been a train wreck this season, and it is not a given the Jaguars pick up his fifth-year option, although the option is guaranteed for injury only. Jacksonville has several important decisions they will need to get right this offseason. Source: Florida Times Union

Speaking Monday, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell said there will be no "mandate" for the team's new coach to stick with Blake Bortles at quarterback, but that he "still (believes) in Blake." The reality is, Caldwell couldn't really say anything different, and that Bortles will almost certainly be under center at the start of next season. (He's starting the final two games this season.) Caldwell's comments do indicate that Bortles is losing the benefit of the doubt, and that 2017 will be a make-or-break year. Bortles' game has become an absolute mess, with his mechanics needing to be reworked from the ground up. Those kind of reclamation projects are rarely successful. Source: Marc Sessler on Twitter