Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Bryan Walters
(WR)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Denard Robinson
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Justin Blackmon
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Blake Bortles | Quarterback | #5
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 239
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $20,654,796 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $13,341,672 signing bonus. 2016: $2,297,710, 2017: $3,236,565, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Blake Bortles completed 26-of-38 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Titans.
Dec 24 - 4:11 PM
Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone said he is "sticking with" Blake Bortles.
GM Dave Caldwell said Monday there will be no "mandate" for the team's next coach to stick with Bortles, but the interim option will allow him to start the final two games. Bortles has been a train wreck this season, and it is not a given the Jaguars pick up his fifth-year option, although the option is guaranteed for injury only. Jacksonville has several important decisions they will need to get right this offseason.
Dec 20 - 9:20 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Speaking Monday, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell said there will be no "mandate" for the team's new coach to stick with Blake Bortles at quarterback, but that he "still (believes) in Blake."
The reality is, Caldwell couldn't really say anything different, and that Bortles will almost certainly be under center at the start of next season. (He's starting the final two games this season.) Caldwell's comments do indicate that Bortles is losing the benefit of the doubt, and that 2017 will be a make-or-break year. Bortles' game has become an absolute mess, with his mechanics needing to be reworked from the ground up. Those kind of reclamation projects are rarely successful.
Dec 19 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Marc Sessler on Twitter
Blake Bortles completed 12-of-28 passes for 92 yards with one interception and rushed twice for -5 yards and one touchdown Sunday in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Texans.
He was also sacked twice for a loss of nine yards. It was an ugly game for both offenses and Bortles' stat line reflects this. The Jags lost two of their starting offensive linemen during the game, which had Bortles running for his life. He was hounded all day by Jadeveon Clowney, who dropped him for a sack during the first half. Bortles’ longest completion went all of 15 yards. He ended the Jags’ comeback hopes with a miserable interception on a pass intended for Allen Robinson late in the fourth quarter. The third-year signal-caller has now finished under 200 yards passing in three of his last four games. He has a better matchup against the Titans next week, but is still a tough sell as a QB2.
Dec 18 - 5:34 PM
Bortles lights up Titans for 325 yards in win
Dec 24 - 4:11 PM
Marrone: I am sticking with Blake Bortles
Dec 20 - 9:20 AM
Jags won't force new coach to start Bortles
Dec 19 - 2:09 PM
Blake Bortles bottoms out in loss to Houston
Dec 18 - 5:34 PM
More Blake Bortles Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
JAC
14
317
548
57.8
3279
234.2
6.0
3
21
16
52
331
23.6
6.4
3
0
4
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
JAC
14
280
475
58.9
2908
207.7
6.1
1
11
17
56
419
29.9
7.5
0
0
1
2015
JAC
16
355
606
58.6
4428
276.8
7.3
6
35
18
52
310
19.4
6.0
2
0
5
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
GB
24
39
61.5
320
8.2
1
1
2
2
1.0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@SD
31
50
62.0
329
6.6
2
2
3
34
11.3
0
1
3
Sep 25
BAL
24
38
63.2
194
5.1
2
3
3
17
5.7
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
19
33
57.6
207
6.3
2
0
7
36
5.1
1
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
20
33
60.6
271
8.2
1
1
3
1
.3
0
1
7
Oct 23
OAK
23
43
53.5
246
5.7
1
2
5
33
6.6
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
33
54
61.1
337
6.2
3
0
4
22
5.5
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
22
41
53.7
252
6.1
2
1
6
54
9.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
32
49
65.3
265
5.4
2
1
3
11
3.7
0
1
11
Nov 20
@DET
22
35
62.9
202
5.8
2
2
1
3
3.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
13
26
50.0
126
4.8
2
0
8
81
10.1
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
19
42
45.2
181
4.3
0
2
2
29
14.5
1
1
14
Dec 11
MIN
23
37
62.2
257
6.9
1
0
3
13
4.3
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
12
28
42.9
92
3.3
0
1
2
-5
-2.5
1
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
26
38
68.4
325
8.6
1
0
3
7
2.3
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
Sidelined
T.J. Yeldon is done for the day in Week 16 with an ankle injury.
Yeldon has battled the ankle injury for weeks. Chris Ivory will close out the game as the Jags' feature back. Yeldon had two carries for five yards.
Dec 24
2
Chris Ivory
3
Denard Robinson
Sidelined
Denard Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 16.
Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will share the backfield versus Tennessee.
Dec 23
4
Corey Grant
5
Bronson Hill
GLB
1
Chris Ivory
2
T.J. Yeldon
3RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
2
Chris Ivory
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Tony Washington
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
Sidelined
Jaguars declared WR Allen Hurns, QB Brandon Allen, WR Arrelious Benn, LB Sean Porter, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, and DT Jordan Hill inactive for Week 16 against the Titans.
Hurns remains out indefinitely with a severe hamstring strain.
Dec 24
2
Bryan Walters
3
Shane Wynn
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Ben Koyack
2
Neal Sterling
Sidelined
Jaguars TE Neal Sterling (concussion) is out for Week 16.
Ben Koyack will be the Jags' full-time tight end against the Titans.
Dec 24
3
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
Questionable
Jaguars LT Kelvin Beachum (knee) is questionable for Week 7.
Jacksonville managed Beachum's reps this week, but he's fully expected to start against Oakland. Beachum is PFF's No. 31 tackle through five games.
Oct 22
LG
1
Jeremiah Poutasi
I.L.
Jaguars placed G/T Jeremiah Poutasi (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season.
He's been replaced on the active roster by LB Marcus Rush, who was signed off the 49ers' practice squad on Tuesday. Poutasi drew the start at left guard Sunday against Houston but only lasted 18 snaps before getting hurt. The Jaguars' offensive line is a mess right now.
Dec 20
C
1
Brandon Linder
Sidelined
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Ravens.
He got hurt on Wednesday. The Jaguars will also be without LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion). Jacksonville's offensive line completely failed to open run-game holes in the first two weeks when their line was at full strength, so we wouldn't expect any improvement from the decimated group Sunday against the Ravens.
Sep 25
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
I.L.
Jan 1
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 16's top plays, including a returning Julio Jones.
