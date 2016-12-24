Kelvin Benjamin | Wide Receiver | #13

It's the second straight week Benjamin found the end-zone after going without a TD in seven of his last eight games. Benjamin never looked fully healthy this year and faded in the second half, but should benefit from a full offseason. He's locked in as the Panthers’ No. 1 option for 2017.

Kelvin Benjamin caught 4-of-8 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Benjamin made the play of the game for the offense on the final snap of the third quarter, getting away with a push off before going up high for a 26-yard touchdown. Benjamin played better than his stat line as Cam Newton threw well over his head on at least a couple targets, but he deserved the off-target throws after spinning the ball following a nine-yard gain on third-and-10 -- meaning he was one-yard short of the first down -- and just stopping on what should have been an interception late in the game. Coming off his most yards since Week 10 and his first touchdown since Week 12, Benjamin will be a WR3 in the season finale in Tampa Bay.