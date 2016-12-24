Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kelvin Benjamin | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 245
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (28) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kelvin Benjamin caught 6-of-7 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Bucs.
It's the second straight week Benjamin found the end-zone after going without a TD in seven of his last eight games. Benjamin never looked fully healthy this year and faded in the second half, but should benefit from a full offseason. He's locked in as the Panthers’ No. 1 option for 2017. Jan 1 - 5:04 PM
More Kelvin Benjamin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR155784856.514.91600.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR1673100863.013.83900.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN69115.2100.0000000
2Sep 18SF710815.4200.0000000
3Sep 25MIN00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ATL33913.0100.0000000
5Oct 10TB57014.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NO88610.8000.0000000
8Oct 30ARZ27336.5000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAR57615.2000.0000000
10Nov 13KC78412.0000.0010000
11Nov 17NO35618.7000.0000000
12Nov 27@OAK25326.5100.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA2189.0000.0000000
14Dec 11SD11111.0000.0000000
15Dec 19@WAS22010.0000.0000000
16Dec 24ATL46315.8100.0000000
17Jan 1@TB69315.5100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2LaRon Byrd
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Corey Brown
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 