Ka'Deem Carey | Running Back | #25 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (24) / 10/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 215 College: Arizona Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (117) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,663,380 contract. The deal included a $443,380 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears placed RB Ka'Deem Carey on injured reserve following wrist surgery. He had surgery on August 23 and will miss at least the first four games of the season, although Bears beat writers believe Carey could eventually be released with an injury settlement. Chicago will roll with Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen behind Jordan Howard. Jeremy Langford is also on the roster, for now.

Bears RB Ka'Deem Carey is out six weeks after wrist surgery. The injury will cost Carey at least the first 3-4 games of the season, and the Bears likely can't afford to carry an injured backup running back for that long. If Carey does end up on injured reserve, the Bears would likely roll with Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham, and Jeremy Langford behind Jordan Howard.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson left Ka'Deem Carey off his projection for the Bears' 53-man roster. Dickerson had the Bears taking four running backs with Jeremy Langford claiming the final spot over Carey. Ex-Ram Benny Cunningham also has a leg up on Carey due to his expertise on special teams. A fourth-round pick out of Arizona in 2014, Carey has never topped 200 rushing yards in a season. Cunningham, Langford and rookie Tarik Cohen are slated to back up bell cow Jordan Howard. Source: ESPN.com