Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Josh Rounds
(RB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Alton Howard
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ka'Deem Carey | Running Back | #25
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 215
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (117) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,663,380 contract. The deal included a $443,380 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears placed RB Ka'Deem Carey on injured reserve following wrist surgery.
He had surgery on August 23 and will miss at least the first four games of the season, although Bears beat writers believe Carey could eventually be released with an injury settlement. Chicago will roll with Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen behind Jordan Howard. Jeremy Langford is also on the roster, for now.
Sep 2 - 12:55 PM
Bears RB Ka'Deem Carey is out six weeks after wrist surgery.
The injury will cost Carey at least the first 3-4 games of the season, and the Bears likely can't afford to carry an injured backup running back for that long. If Carey does end up on injured reserve, the Bears would likely roll with Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham, and Jeremy Langford behind Jordan Howard.
Aug 23 - 11:58 PM
ESPN's Jeff Dickerson left Ka'Deem Carey off his projection for the Bears' 53-man roster.
Dickerson had the Bears taking four running backs with Jeremy Langford claiming the final spot over Carey. Ex-Ram Benny Cunningham also has a leg up on Carey due to his expertise on special teams. A fourth-round pick out of Arizona in 2014, Carey has never topped 200 rushing yards in a season. Cunningham, Langford and rookie Tarik Cohen are slated to back up bell cow Jordan Howard.
Jul 23 - 12:16 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Paul Lasike, WR Daniel Braverman, OLB Pernell McPhee, and OLB Leonard Floyd inactive for Week 17 against the Vikings.
Carey appeared in 12 games this season, totaling 32 carries for 126 scoreless yards. He and Jeremy Langford split No. 2 duties most of the year, but Jordan Howard emerged as a true every-down back, leaving Carey and Langford mostly useless. Carey has one year left on his rookie deal for 2017.
Jan 1 - 11:43 AM
Bears place RB Carey (wrist) on inj. reserve
Sep 2 - 12:55 PM
Ka'Deem Carey out 6 weeks
Aug 23 - 11:58 PM
Carey left off Dickerson's 53-man projection
Jul 23 - 12:16 PM
Bears declare Week 17 inactives
Jan 1 - 11:43 AM
More Ka'Deem Carey Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(12988)
2
K. Hunt
KC
(11609)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(11329)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(11305)
5
E. Elliott
DAL
(10829)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10696)
7
D. Martin
TB
(10550)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(10122)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(9997)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(9763)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CHI
14
36
158
11.3
4.4
0
0
5
57
4.1
11.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
11
43
159
14.5
3.7
0
2
3
19
1.7
6.3
0
1
1
38
0
0
0
2016
CHI
12
32
126
10.5
3.9
0
0
5
55
4.6
11.0
0
0
0
38
0
0
0
Ka'Deem Carey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ka'Deem Carey's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ka'Deem Carey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ka'Deem Carey's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@HOU
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
PHI
2
3
1.5
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
16
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
1
2
2.0
0
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
9
50
5.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
10
48
4.8
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
2
-1
-.5
0
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
TEN
1
6
6.0
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
22
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
SF
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@DET
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
3
Tarik Cohen
4
Jeremy Langford
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kevin White
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
Markus Wheaton (finger) is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks.
That makes him doubtful for Week 1 against the Falcons. Wheaton suffered a broken little finger close to three weeks ago. With Wheaton still sidelined, Kevin White and Kendall Wright are the Bears' top two receivers followed by a cast of misfits and special teamers. The Bears will eye help this weekend.
Sep 1
3
Josh Bellamy
WR2
1
Kendall Wright
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Daniel Braverman
4
Titus Davis
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Ben Braunecker
5
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
Dieugot Joseph
LG
1
Kyle Long
2
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Tom Compton
RT
1
Bobby Massie
K
1
Connor Barth
