Ka'Deem Carey | Running Back | #25

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 215
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (117) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears placed RB Ka'Deem Carey on injured reserve following wrist surgery.
He had surgery on August 23 and will miss at least the first four games of the season, although Bears beat writers believe Carey could eventually be released with an injury settlement. Chicago will roll with Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen behind Jordan Howard. Jeremy Langford is also on the roster, for now. Sep 2 - 12:55 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CHI143615811.34.4005574.111.40000000
2015CHI114315914.53.7023191.76.301138000
2016CHI123212610.53.9005554.611.000038000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU144.0000.0000000
2Sep 19PHI231.50133.00016000
5Oct 9@IND122.0011515.0000000
6Oct 16JAC9505.6000.0000000
7Oct 20@GB10484.80199.0000000
8Oct 31MIN231.5000.0000000
10Nov 13@TB2-1-.5011616.0000000
11Nov 20@NYG00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27TEN166.0011212.00022000
13Dec 4SF284.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@DET122.0000.0000000
15Dec 18GB111.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3Tarik Cohen
4Jeremy Langford
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kevin White
2Markus Wheaton
3Josh Bellamy
WR21Kendall Wright
2Deonte Thompson
3Daniel Braverman
4Titus Davis
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Ben Braunecker
5Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3Dieugot Joseph
LG1Kyle Long
2Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Connor Barth
 

 