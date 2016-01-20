Frank Reich | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
49ers seek permission to interview OC Lynn
Report: Sammy will have another foot surgery
Arians says he won't lobby Larry Fitzgerald
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Whiteside, Winslow not traveling on road trip
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
J.J. Barea (left leg) out another week
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Monday
Cody Zeller placed in concussion protocol
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
OSU S Malik Hooker declares for NFL Draft
Feldman: UCLA to hire Michigan's Fisch as OC
Report: Indiana cans OC Kevin Johns
Minnesota reportedly back/forth on Claeys
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
Sarkisian to serve as Tide OC in title tilt
Reports: Lubick heading to Bears, not Rebs
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Sarkisian in
Washington St G O'Connell returning to school
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
Foxes keep 2nd cleanie in 48 hrs drawing 0-0
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Seyi Ajirotutu
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Frank Reich | Center
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 12/4/1961
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Buffalo News reports the Bills are expected to interview Eagles OC Frank Reich for their head-coaching vacancy.
Reich had a nondescript year overseeing the Eagles' offense, but previously had success with the Chargers. He still seems like an extremely unlikely candidate to get a head-coaching job.
Jan 2 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Vic Carucci on Twitter
Eagles hired ex-Chargers OC Frank Reich as offensive coordinator.
The job had been his to lose from the start. Reich, 54, was fired earlier this month and made the scapegoat for the Chargers' offensive woes in 2015 when they finished 30th in rushing. Reality was San Diego's offensive line was ripped to shreds by injuries, and Melvin Gordon was a rookie. Reich isn't going to call plays for the Eagles, as new coach Doug Pederson will do that, but he'll be heavily involved in game-planning with Pederson.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Ex-Chargers OC Frank Reich is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday night to meet with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
Reich is interviewing for the team's offensive coordinator position. It appears the job is his to lose. Reich had mixed results in his two years as San Diego's OC but injuries were his undoing in 2015. The Eagles are open to keeping Pat Shurmur on the staff, but not as the offensive coordinator. Pederson has already said he'll call his own plays in Philadelphia.
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Source:
Howard Eskin on Twitter
Ex-Chargers OC Frank Reich is expected to join Doug Pederson's staff in Philadelphia.
Recently fired by the Bolts, Reich will likely be Doug Pederson's offensive coordinator. We'd expect Pederson to call his own plays, but it's not for certain.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 01:29:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
Jan 2 - 4:16 PM
Eagles make Reich new offensive coordinator
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 02:33:00 PM
Reich traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday night
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Reich expected to join Eagles' new staff
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 01:29:00 PM
More Frank Reich Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4702)
2
T. Rawls
SEA
(4062)
3
S. Ware
KC
(4058)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(3815)
5
B. Powell
NYJ
(3695)
6
D. Martin
TB
(3556)
7
T. Riddick
DET
(3519)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3504)
9
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3437)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(3434)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Eagles declared Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
It is a disappointing end to a somewhat disappointing season for the third-year pro. Matthews did top 65 catches and 800 yards for the third year in a row, but he only found the end zone three times with his last score coming in Week 8. He also sat out two games with this ankle injury and surpassed 90 yards just once all season. Matthews clearly is talented and a mismatch in the slot, but he does not profile as a true No. 1 receiver. The Eagles will almost certainly look to add some receiving talent during the offseason, and that could put a serious dent in Matthews' target share moving forward.
Jan 1
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham hauled in 1-of-5 targets for 15 yards Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Even with Nelson Agholor exiting the game on the first drive, Green-Beckham was not able to do anything. It was a fitting end to another disappointing season for the career underachiever. DGB ended up catching 36-of-74 targets for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles after being acquired from the Titans in training camp. Green-Beckham showed flashes like he always does and has two more cheap years left on his rookie deal, but the Eagles need to surround Carson Wentz with better and more consistent weapons. Green-Beckham remains a hold if possible in Dynasty formats, but that could change in the very near future.
Jan 1
3
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles declared Allen Barbre (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quad), CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, and DT Taylor Hart inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Barbre has established himself as a solid starter at left guard, but he will be 33 in June and missed four games due to injury this season. Still, the Eagles may look to lock him up to a short-term extension this offseason. Barbre is set to be a free agent after the 2017 season.
Jan 1
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Ryan McDowell discusses the fate of a number of NFL coaches and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
»
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
»
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
»
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
»
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
»
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
»
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
»
49ers seek permission to interview OC Lynn
»
Report: Sammy will have another foot surgery
»
Arians says he won't lobby Larry Fitzgerald
»
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
»
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved