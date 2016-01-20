Frank Reich | Center Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (55) / 12/4/1961 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 Share: Tweet

The Buffalo News reports the Bills are expected to interview Eagles OC Frank Reich for their head-coaching vacancy. Reich had a nondescript year overseeing the Eagles' offense, but previously had success with the Chargers. He still seems like an extremely unlikely candidate to get a head-coaching job. Source: Vic Carucci on Twitter

Eagles hired ex-Chargers OC Frank Reich as offensive coordinator. The job had been his to lose from the start. Reich, 54, was fired earlier this month and made the scapegoat for the Chargers' offensive woes in 2015 when they finished 30th in rushing. Reality was San Diego's offensive line was ripped to shreds by injuries, and Melvin Gordon was a rookie. Reich isn't going to call plays for the Eagles, as new coach Doug Pederson will do that, but he'll be heavily involved in game-planning with Pederson. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Ex-Chargers OC Frank Reich is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday night to meet with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Reich is interviewing for the team's offensive coordinator position. It appears the job is his to lose. Reich had mixed results in his two years as San Diego's OC but injuries were his undoing in 2015. The Eagles are open to keeping Pat Shurmur on the staff, but not as the offensive coordinator. Pederson has already said he'll call his own plays in Philadelphia. Source: Howard Eskin on Twitter