Teryl Austin | Defensive Lineman

Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.

The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.