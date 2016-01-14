Player Page

Teryl Austin | Defensive Lineman

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (51) / 3/3/1965
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports the Chargers have requested permission to interview Lions DC Teryl Austin for their head-coaching vacancy.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Rams are also interested. Austin was a hot name last year, and is remaining so for 2017. He did a solid job with a majorly banged up defense this season. Jan 3 - 6:09 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
