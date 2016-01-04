Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Pagano | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (49) / 3/30/1967
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Washington Post reports the Redskins interviewed ex-Chargers DC John Pagano for their defensive coordinator vacancy.
A Chargers assistant since 2002, Pagano coordinated the defense from 2012-16. His 2016 unit was good, if not necessarily great. The secondary played well and Joey Bosa reinvigorated the front seven. At the very least, Pagano would be an upgrade on Joe Barry. Jan 19 - 7:51 PM
Source: Liz Clarke on Twitter
More John Pagano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Bryan Bennett
5Ryan Williams
6Brad Sorensen
7Mike Bercovici
8Tim Tebow
9G.J. Kinne
10Sean Renfree
11B.J. Daniels
12Johnny Manziel
13Charlie Whitehurst
14Jerrod Johnson
15Seth Lobato
16Pat Devlin
17R.J. Archer
18Dylan Thompson
19Cody Fajardo
20Shane Carden
21Griffin Neal
22Marquise Williams
23Max Wittek
24Joe Licata
25McLeod Bethel-Thompson
26Matt Blanchard
27Dan LeFevour
28Austin Trainor
29Jerry Lovelocke
30Chase Rettig
31Chandler Harnish
32Dalyn Williams
33Jake Waters
RB1Joseph Randle
2Zurlon Tipton
3Toby Gerhart
4Dominique Williams
5Joique Bell
6Alonzo Harris
7LaMichael James
8C.J. Spiller
9Jhurell Pressley
10Stevan Ridley
11Anthony Dixon
12Josh Harris
13Brandon Ross
14Zac Stacy
15Brandon Wegher
16Kenneth Harper
17Jawon Chisholm
18Brandon Brown-Dukes
19Jahwan Edwards
20Ross Scheuerman
21Darrin Reaves
22Jerome Smith
23Isaiah Pead
24Dan Herron
25LaVance Taylor
26Keshawn Hill
27Michael Dyer
28Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
FB1Erik Lorig
2Emil Igwenagu
3Jorvorskie Lane
4James Casey
5Joe Don Duncan
6Ryan Mueller
7Derrick Coleman
8Tommy Bohanon
9Henry Hynoski
10Brad Smelley
11Sam Bergen
12Rod Smith
13Patrick Skov
14Soma Vainuku
15Jordan Campbell
16John Conner
17Zach Boren
18Kiero Small
19J.C. Copeland
20Joey Iosefa
21Blake Renaud
22Alstevis Squirewell
23Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Hakeem Nicks
5Josh Morgan
6Jacoby Ford
7Tyler Davis
8Douglas McNeil
9Preston Parker
10Greg Little
11Kris Durham
12Kyle Prater
13Dwayne Bowe
14James Jones
15Kain Colter
16DeAndre Reaves
17Greg Salas
18Keshawn Martin
19Miles Austin
20Reggie Dunn
21Armon Binns
22Carlton Mitchell
23Nick Harwell
24Damian Williams
25Nate Washington
26Joshua Stangby
27Jaxon Shipley
28Zach D'Orazio
29Kenzel Doe
30Jared Dangerfield
31T.J. Graham
32Damaris Johnson
33Robert Herron
34Solomon Patton
35Josh Lenz
36Ricky Collins
37Terrell Sinkfield
38Tevin Reese
39Issac Blakeney
40David Porter
41L'Damian Washington
42Richard Mullaney
43Duke Williams
44Josh Harper
45Josh Stewart
46Travis Labhart
47Donatella Luckett
48Jarrett Boykin
49Lance Lewis
50Joseph Anderson
51Quinshad Davis
52Marcus Tucker
53Rashaun Simonise
54Reece Horn
55Devin Lucien
56Tyler Murphy
57Marquez Clark
58Chandler Worthy
59Marlon Moore
60Jeff Beathard
61DaVaris Daniels
62Tyler McDonald
63Ezell Ruffin
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Ryan Whalen
9Joe Morgan
10A.J. Jenkins
11Griff Whalen
12Emory Blake
13Jonathan Krause
14R.J. Harris
15Kevin Smith
16Austin Pettis
17Jacoby Jones
18Onterio McCalebb
19Ryan Broyles
20Nathan Palmer
21Tandon Doss
22Mike Brown
23DeVier Posey
24Andre Debose
25Shakim Phillips
26Frankie Hammond
27Jay Lee
28Mike Williams
29Devante Davis
30Jimmie Hunt
31Devon Wylie
32Reggie Bell
33DeAndre Carter
34Brandon Shippen
35Mekale McKay
36Daniel Rodriguez
37A.J. Cruz
38Milton Williams III
39Michael Preston
40Phil Bates
41Valdez Showers
42Amir Carlisle
43Clyde Gates
44Antwan Goodley
45Isiah Ferguson
46James Butler
47Paul McRoberts
48Ryan Lankford
49Kadron Boone
50Marcus Harris
51Juron Criner
52Stephen Hill
53Kashif Moore
54Kenbrell Thompkins
55Saalim Hakim
56Durron Neal
57David Glidden
58Kieran Duncan
59Jarvis Turner
60T.J. Thorpe
61Paul Browning
62Austin Willis
63Titus Davis
64Andre Davis
65Demetrius Wilson
66Josh Reese
67DiAndre Campbell
68Trevor Harman
69Tom Nelson
70Leonard Hankerson
71Chris King
72Trindon Holliday
73Michael Bennett
74Tevin Jones
75Levi Norwood
76Ed Williams
77Danny Anthrop
78Marken Michel
79Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Matt Spaeth
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Nic Jacobs
14E.J. Bibbs
15Chase Ford
16Bruce Miller
17Richard Gordon
18Nick Kasa
19Chase Dixon
20Brian Parker
21Orson Charles
22Cameron Clear
23Justice Cunningham
24Ryan Malleck
25Steve Maneri
26David Paulson
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29Chase Coffman
30Henry Krieger-Coble
31D.J. Williams
32Rob Blanchflower
33Jacob Maxwell
34Anthony Denham
35Jake Murphy
36Rory Anderson
37Ryan Taylor
38Konrad Reuland
39Brett Brackett
40Michael Egnew
41Adrien Robinson
42Jay Rome
43John Peters
44Jake McGee
45J.P. Holtz
46Bryce Williams
47Braxton Deaver
48M.J. McFarland
49Clayton Echard
50Brandon Barden
51Kevin Greene
52Gerell Robinson
53Arthur Lynch
54Dan Light
55Jack Tabb
56Jordan Thompson
LT1Kyle Roberts
2Takoby Cofield
3Micah Hatchie
4Jason Fox
5Tyson Chandler
6Rob Crisp
7Reid Fragel
8Eugene Monroe
9Charles Brown
10Cameron Bradfield
11Colin Kelly
12Cody Booth
13Justin Renfrow
14David Foucault
15Andrew McDonald
16Carter Bykowski
17David Hedelin
18Taylor Fallin
19Tyler Johnstone
20Matt Feiler
21John Weidenaar
22Vince Kowalski
23Lars Hanson
24Garry Williams
25Cameron Jefferson
26Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Clay DeBord
4Ben Heenan
5Josh James
6Edawn Coughman
7Mackenzy Bernadeau
8Jamil Douglas
9Darren Keyton
10Jake Bernstein
11Collin Rahrig
12Vi Teofilo
13Tanner Hawkinson
14Adrian Bellard
15Chris Watt
16Brian Folkerts
17Matthew Masifilo
18Al Bond
19Lene Maiava
20Jamison Lalk
21Isiah Cage
22Alex Cooper
23Chris Barker
24Garrick Mayweather
25Kaleb Eulls
C1Marcus Henry
2Fernando Velasco
3Jacques McClendon
4Drew Nowak
5Garth Gerhart
6Jack Allen
7Manuel Ramirez
8Mitchell Bell
9Julian Vandervelde
10Braxston Cave
11Robert Kugler
12Trevor Robinson
13James Stone
14Reese Dismukes
15Dillon Farrell
16Barrett Jones
17Dalton Freeman
18Ian Silberman
19Mike Matthews
20Ben Clarke
21Brian De La Puente
22Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Amini Silatolu
5Cyril Lemon
6Garrett Gilkey
7Paul Fanaika
8Ryan Seymour
9Jared Smith
10Will Pericak
11Leon Brown
12Kitt O'Brien
13Darrion Weems
14Jordan Devey
15Kadeem Edwards
16Shahbaz Ahmed
17Trip Thurman
18Ryker Mathews
19Boston Stiverson
20Terran Vaughn
21Donovan Williams
22Karim Barton
23Brett Boyko
24Malcolm Bunche
25Adam Replogle
26Antoine McClain
27Blake Muir
28Mike McQueen
RT1Kevin Graf
2J'Marcus Webb
3Avery Young
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Khalif Barnes
7Keavon Milton
8Adrian Bellard
9Jeff Adams
10Bryce Harris
11Mitchell Van Dyk
12John Kling
13Nick Ritcher
14Patrick Miller
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
18Lamar Holmes
19Luke Marquardt
20Kona Schwenke
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Travis Coons
4Josh Brown
5Blair Walsh
6Corey Acosta
7Ka'imi Fairbairn
8Giorgio Tavecchio
9Marshall Morgan
10Mike Meyer
11Andrew Furney
12Justin Manton
13Marshall Koehn
14Nick Rose
15Carey Spear
16Billy Cundiff
17Jaden Oberkrom
18Shaun Suisham
19Brandon Bogotay
20Zach Hocker
21Kyle Brindza
22Taylor Bertolet
23Brad Craddock
24Aldrick Rosas
25Devon Bell
26Shayne Graham
27Ty Long
28Jonathan Brown
29Tom Obarski
 

 