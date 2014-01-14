Sean McVay | Center Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (30) / 1/24/1986 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Redskins OC Sean McVay will interview for the 49ers' head-coaching vacancy on Monday. That will follow McVay's reported interview with the Rams on Thursday. Still only 30, McVay has had great success working under coach Jay Gruden, and would be a youthful option for teams looking for a fresh start. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Redskins OC Sean McVay will interview with the Rams on Thursday. The Rams have already lined up a number of candidates including Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia and Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan. The Redskins have finished with a winning record in two of McVay's three seasons as offensive coordinator. If he gets the Rams' job, the 30-year-old McVay would become the youngest head coach in NFL history. Source: Mark Maske on Twitter

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports the Rams have "reached out" to Redskins OC Sean McVay about their head coaching vacancy. MMQB's Albert Breer reports McVay will interview on Thursday, but his name is one of many linked with the Rams already this cycle. It is not clear how much McVay has to do with the Redskins' offensive success with Jay Gruden running the show, but the 31-year-old (later this month) clearly has a bright coaching future. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter