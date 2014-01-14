Sean McVay | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Brooks will start if Teague can't play
Avery Bradley (illness) will play on Tuesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) ruled out for Tuesday
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out vs. NYK
Faried, Arthur, Nelson questionable Tuesday
Rudy Gay (hip) ruled out for Tuesday vs. DEN
Lawson, Afflalo probable Tuesday vs. Denver
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Wednesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) questionable Tuesday
Marc Gasol (ankle) says he'll play on Tuesday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Alex Smith
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Silas Redd
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sean McVay | Center
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/24/1986
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins OC Sean McVay will interview for the 49ers' head-coaching vacancy on Monday.
That will follow McVay's reported interview with the Rams on Thursday. Still only 30, McVay has had great success working under coach Jay Gruden, and would be a youthful option for teams looking for a fresh start.
Jan 3 - 5:20 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Redskins OC Sean McVay will interview with the Rams on Thursday.
The Rams have already lined up a number of candidates including Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia and Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan. The Redskins have finished with a winning record in two of McVay's three seasons as offensive coordinator. If he gets the Rams' job, the 30-year-old McVay would become the youngest head coach in NFL history.
Jan 2 - 10:39 PM
Source:
Mark Maske on Twitter
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports the Rams have "reached out" to Redskins OC Sean McVay about their head coaching vacancy.
MMQB's Albert Breer reports McVay will interview on Thursday, but his name is one of many linked with the Rams already this cycle. It is not clear how much McVay has to do with the Redskins' offensive success with Jay Gruden running the show, but the 31-year-old (later this month) clearly has a bright coaching future.
Jan 2 - 9:08 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Redskins promoted TEs coach Sean McVay to offensive coordinator.
Only 27 years old, McVay spent the past three seasons as the Redskins' tight ends coach. It's a risky hire considering McVay is younger than some of the players he'll be coaching, but new coach Jay Gruden has already said he'll call plays next season. That will allow McVay to ease into the job. Former Redskins TE Chris Cooley recently praised McVay to ESPN. "He had the highest understanding of an offense of any position coach I’ve ever been around," Cooley said. "Two years ago I said if anyone becomes a head coach on this staff it would be Sean McVay." McVay is an unknown, outside-the-box hire for a team that played things safe at head coach.
Tue, Jan 14, 2014 06:07:00 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Jan 3 - 5:20 PM
Sean McVay interviewing with Rams Thursday
Jan 2 - 10:39 PM
Rams expected to interview Sean McVay
Jan 2 - 9:08 AM
'Skins tab Sean McVay, 27, as O-coordinator
Tue, Jan 14, 2014 06:07:00 PM
More Sean McVay Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4183)
2
S. Ware
KC
(4093)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(3883)
4
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3742)
5
L. Miller
HOU
(3737)
6
B. Powell
NYJ
(3612)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3500)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3381)
9
T. Riddick
DET
(3364)
10
L. McCoy
BUF
(3363)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Jamison Crowder
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
Questionable
Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Lauvao said "the plan" is for him to return this week, and the limited practice puts him on track. Arie Kouandjio will get the start if Lauvao cannot play.
Oct 6
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
Redskins C Spencer Long exited Week 13 against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Long left in the first half with what was reported as a shoulder injury, but he was ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran John Sullivan replaced him at center.
Dec 4
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
Questionable
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff has a sprained AC joint.
Scherff got banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but ultimately remained in the game. He'll probably be good to go for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Oct 24
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Jeff Brubach looks at the NFL postseason field and ranks the best fantasy football options from Wild Card weekend through Super Bowl LI.
More NFL Columns
»
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
»
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
NFL Headlines
»
Carr admits he played through broken finger
»
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
»
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
»
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
»
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
»
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
»
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
»
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
»
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
»
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
»
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
»
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved