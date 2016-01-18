Brian Schottenheimer | Center Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (44) / 10/16/1973 Share: Tweet

Seahawks hired ex-Colts QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. It was time for the Seahawks to try something new on offense. It was not time for them to hire Schottenheimer, who has overseen one ineffective offense after another at the NFL level. Some of Schottenheimer's struggles can be blamed on the defensive-minded coaches he coordinated for — namely, Rex Ryan and Jeff Fisher — but he's simply provided zero reason to believe he is someone who should be leading an NFL attack. Throwing out an injured and aging Brett Favre, Russell Wilson will be the best quarterback Schottenheimer has worked with. It's not a good development for Wilson, who has been tasked with carrying far too heavy of a load since Marshawn Lynch's decline and departure from Seattle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are expected to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. We were optimistic about the future of the Seahawks' offense when reports emerged they were willing to embrace a college-style scheme to suit Russell Wilson's strengths. Instead, Seattle has opted for a proven-failed offensive mind in Marty's son. An utmost example of the NFL's rampant nepotism, Brian Schottenheimer flamed out in previous stints coordinating offenses with the Jets, Rams, and University of Georgia. He spent the last two seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Colts. It's good news for the rest of the NFC West. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are interested in Colts QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Schottenheimer has nine seasons of coordinating experience in the NFL, but just one of those offenses finished inside the top-15 in total yards while none finished inside the top-15 in passing yards. Seattle should aim higher. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter