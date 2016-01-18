Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brian Schottenheimer | Center
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 10/16/1973
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks hired ex-Colts QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator.
It was time for the Seahawks to try something new on offense. It was not time for them to hire Schottenheimer, who has overseen one ineffective offense after another at the NFL level. Some of Schottenheimer's struggles can be blamed on the defensive-minded coaches he coordinated for — namely, Rex Ryan and Jeff Fisher — but he's simply provided zero reason to believe he is someone who should be leading an NFL attack. Throwing out an injured and aging Brett Favre, Russell Wilson will be the best quarterback Schottenheimer has worked with. It's not a good development for Wilson, who has been tasked with carrying far too heavy of a load since Marshawn Lynch's decline and departure from Seattle.
Jan 16 - 6:18 PM
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are expected to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator.
We were optimistic about the future of the Seahawks' offense when reports emerged they were willing to embrace a college-style scheme to suit Russell Wilson's strengths. Instead, Seattle has opted for a proven-failed offensive mind in Marty's son. An utmost example of the NFL's rampant nepotism, Brian Schottenheimer flamed out in previous stints coordinating offenses with the Jets, Rams, and University of Georgia. He spent the last two seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Colts. It's good news for the rest of the NFC West.
Jan 13 - 3:56 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are interested in Colts QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Schottenheimer has nine seasons of coordinating experience in the NFL, but just one of those offenses finished inside the top-15 in total yards while none finished inside the top-15 in passing yards. Seattle should aim higher.
Jan 11 - 12:15 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Colts hired Brian Schottenheimer as QBs coach.
Although Schottenheimer has a poor reputation in the media, he did oversee career-best play from Sam Bradford in St. Louis and Mark Sanchez with the Jets. He'll work under OC Rob Chudzinski in Indianapolis and directly with Andrew Luck, who is a prime bounce-back candidate following an injury-marred 2015.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Seahawks officially name Schottenheimer OC
Jan 16 - 6:18 PM
Jan 16 - 6:18 PM
Report: Seahawks hiring Schottenheimer as OC
Jan 13 - 3:56 PM
Jan 13 - 3:56 PM
Seahawks interested in Brian Schottenheimer
Jan 11 - 12:15 PM
Jan 11 - 12:15 PM
Colts hire Brian Schottenheimer as QBs coach
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 04:17:00 PM
More Brian Schottenheimer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Austin Davis
RB
1
Mike Davis
2
J.D. McKissic
3
Eddie Lacy
4
Thomas Rawls
GLB
1
Mike Davis
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
J.D. McKissic
2
Mike Davis
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Tanner McEvoy
3
Amara Darboh
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
David Moore
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Ethan Pocic
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Isaiah Battle
K
1
Blair Walsh
2
Jason Myers
