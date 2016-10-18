George Edwards | Defensive Lineman Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (51) / 1/16/1967 Share: Tweet

Sporting News' Alex Marvez reports George Edwards will return as Vikings defensive coordinator. Marvez originally reported Edwards was out as defensive coordinator, then later retracted after misreading a tweet. Edwards presided over one of the NFL's best defenses in 2017, and his removal would have been a surprise barring some sort of falling out behind the scenes with Mike Zimmer. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

George Edwards will not return as the Vikings' defensive coordinator. It's a surprise in that Edwards presided over one of the NFL's top defenses and generated some head-coaching interest early in the search phase. Mike Zimmer is a defensive-minded coach, so perhaps the two had too many disagreements. The Vikings' defense didn't show up in the NFC Championship game, getting worked over by Nick Foles for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 blowout. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears requested to interview Vikings DC George Edwards for their head-coaching vacancy. Edwards has been the Vikings' defensive coordinator since coach Mike Zimmer got the job in 2014. Zimmer runs the show on defense, but Edwards obviously has a hand in things. He's never been a head coach at any level. The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the league, but Edwards would seem to be a serious long shot for the Bears' gig. He'd fulfill the Rooney Rule. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter