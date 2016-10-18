Welcome,
George Edwards | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 1/16/1967
Latest News
Recent News
Sporting News' Alex Marvez reports George Edwards will return as Vikings defensive coordinator.
Marvez originally reported Edwards was out as defensive coordinator, then later retracted after misreading a tweet. Edwards presided over one of the NFL's best defenses in 2017, and his removal would have been a surprise barring some sort of falling out behind the scenes with Mike Zimmer.
Feb 5 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
George Edwards will not return as the Vikings' defensive coordinator.
It's a surprise in that Edwards presided over one of the NFL's top defenses and generated some head-coaching interest early in the search phase. Mike Zimmer is a defensive-minded coach, so perhaps the two had too many disagreements. The Vikings' defense didn't show up in the NFC Championship game, getting worked over by Nick Foles for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 blowout.
Feb 5 - 3:44 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears requested to interview Vikings DC George Edwards for their head-coaching vacancy.
Edwards has been the Vikings' defensive coordinator since coach Mike Zimmer got the job in 2014. Zimmer runs the show on defense, but Edwards obviously has a hand in things. He's never been a head coach at any level. The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the league, but Edwards would seem to be a serious long shot for the Bears' gig. He'd fulfill the Rooney Rule.
Jan 3 - 10:35 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Vikings DC George Edwards will not be suspended for his May drunk driving arrest.
That's sure to raise some eyebrows amongst the players. The Vikings insist that Edwards was "significantly disciplined." This is probably the last we'll hear of the issue.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Source:
Andrew Krammer on Twitter
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
Sidelined
Vikings GM Rick Spielman said Dalvin Cook has made good progress in his recovery from a torn ACL.
"He’s progressed very nicely," said Spielman. "We don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury]." Peterson tore his ACL in Week 16 of 2011, then went on to play all 16 games the next season while finishing eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Cook resumed jogging recently and should be on track for Week 1.
Feb 2
2
Latavius Murray
3
Mack Brown
4
Bishop Sankey
Sidelined
Vikings placed RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) on injured reserve.
It's an expected move after Sankey was ruled out for the season. The Vikings signed RB Bronson Hill to fill Sankey's spot.
Aug 12
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Adam Thielen
2
Jarius Wright
3
Cayleb Jones
4
Brandon Zylstra
WR2
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Stacy Coley
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Blake Bell
4
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Dieugot Joseph
LG
1
Nick Easton
Sidelined
Vikings LG Nick Easton fractured his right ankle Week 16 against the Packers.
If the diagnosis is correct, the injury will almost certainly end Easton's season. Jeremiah Sirles filled in at left guard on Saturday night and will likely take over the job if Easton is forced to miss the rest of the year.
Dec 24
2
Danny Isidora
C
1
Pat Elflein
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said C Pat Elflein needs surgery on his left ankle.
Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the injury is a fractured ankle. Tomasson reports the center could be ready for OTAs, but ankle injuries can be tricky. A third-round pick last year, Elflein struggled in 14 rookie starts.
Jan 23
2
Cornelius Edison
RG
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Aviante Collins
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Rashod Hill
3
Cedrick Lang
Headlines
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Evan Silva breaks down the top offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams.
More NFL Columns
»
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
»
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
»
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
»
Best Super Bowls
Jan 30
»
Super Bowl Rundown
Jan 30
