Scott Linehan | Center Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (53) / 9/17/1963 Share: Tweet

Cowboys agreed to terms with OC Scott Linehan, DC Rod Marinelli and ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia on contract extensions. Jason Garrett's top assistants had been entering lame duck seasons. Linehan and Marinelli are both richly deserving of the extensions. Linehan captained a dominant offense with a rookie quarterback last season, while Marinelli once again overcame talent deficiencies on his side of the ball. Garrett can focus on CEO duties with Linehan and Marinelli handling their business so well. Source: ESPN Dallas

Cowboys reached an agreement on a three-year contract with passing game coordinator and play-caller Scott Linehan, making him their offensive coordinator. Linehan had a monster impact on the Cowboys' offense in his first season, ditching a pass-happy reputation in favor of an unwavering commitment to the run game. Dallas led the NFL in time of possession, DeMarco Murray won the rushing title with 1,845 yards, Tony Romo led the NFL in passer rating (113.2) and the team easily won the NFC East at 12-4. Locking up head coach Jason Garrett along with Linehan ensures continuity in an offense that will be effective in 2015 even if free agent DeMarco Murray walks. Source: Dallas Morning News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns have requested to interview Cowboys coaches Scott Linehan and Bill Callahan for their offensive-coordinator vacancy. Both coaches are technically free agents, so a request isn't needed here. But we can expect the Cowboys to do everything in their power to retain at least Linehan after the offense took off under his guiding hand in 2014. Linehan had the title of passing-game coordinator. Callahan, the team's official "OC," handled offensive-line duties. The Browns tried to hire Callahan last offseason. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter