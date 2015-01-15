Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Shaq Evans
(WR)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Scott Linehan | Center
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 9/17/1963
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys agreed to terms with OC Scott Linehan, DC Rod Marinelli and ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia on contract extensions.
Jason Garrett's top assistants had been entering lame duck seasons. Linehan and Marinelli are both richly deserving of the extensions. Linehan captained a dominant offense with a rookie quarterback last season, while Marinelli once again overcame talent deficiencies on his side of the ball. Garrett can focus on CEO duties with Linehan and Marinelli handling their business so well.
Mar 28 - 6:50 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
Cowboys reached an agreement on a three-year contract with passing game coordinator and play-caller Scott Linehan, making him their offensive coordinator.
Linehan had a monster impact on the Cowboys' offense in his first season, ditching a pass-happy reputation in favor of an unwavering commitment to the run game. Dallas led the NFL in time of possession, DeMarco Murray won the rushing title with 1,845 yards, Tony Romo led the NFL in passer rating (113.2) and the team easily won the NFC East at 12-4. Locking up head coach Jason Garrett along with Linehan ensures continuity in an offense that will be effective in 2015 even if free agent DeMarco Murray walks.
Thu, Jan 15, 2015 08:56:00 AM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns have requested to interview Cowboys coaches Scott Linehan and Bill Callahan for their offensive-coordinator vacancy.
Both coaches are technically free agents, so a request isn't needed here. But we can expect the Cowboys to do everything in their power to retain at least Linehan after the offense took off under his guiding hand in 2014. Linehan had the title of passing-game coordinator. Callahan, the team's official "OC," handled offensive-line duties. The Browns tried to hire Callahan last offseason.
Mon, Jan 12, 2015 09:32:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Raiders have requested permission to interview Cowboys passing-game coordinator Scott Linehan.
Linehan's contract is up and he did a fantastic job morphing Dallas' offense not only to play to its team strengths, but to help cover up a talent-deficient defense. The 2014 Cowboys ranked No. 1 in the NFL in time of possession and No. 2 in rushing offense. Linehan failed in a previous stint as the Rams' head coach, but St. Louis' front office was an utter mess at the time.
Sun, Jan 4, 2015 09:04:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Kellen Moore
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Andy Jones
4
Shaq Evans
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Clay DeBord
LG
1
La'El Collins
2
Ryan Seymour
3
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
