Jason Licht | Guard

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bucs have talked with "at least three teams" about moving back in the first round and possibly out of round one altogether.

Tampa Bay isn't alone in wanting to move back. It's far easier said than done because most teams want to keep their second- and third-round picks in what is perceived to be a draft class that lacks star talent but is thought to be extremely deep. Many teams in the second half of Round 1 will probably be working the phones on Thursday night trying to move back and stock picks.