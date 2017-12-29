Dirk Koetter | Center

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Bobo Wilson
(WR)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Jhajuan Seales
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dirk Koetter
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 2/5/1959
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Tampa Bay Times reports Bucs coach Dirk Koetter will return in 2018.
The Glazer family has told Koetter he won't be fired despite growing Jon Gruden rumors. Koetter had a highly dissapointing 2017 that included a pair of five-game losing streaks and concerning regression from Jameis Winston, but the Bucs plan to stick with Koetter for at least another season. It won't be surprising if Koetter is forced to make some changes to his coaching staff. Albeit in part due to injuries, DC Mike Smith's defense severely underachieved, as well.
Dec 29 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Multiple league sources tell The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi that Bucs coach Dirk Koetter’s job is in jeopardy.
"I think we can officially put Dirk Koetter on the hot seat. Nobody outside the NFL is talking about it, but everybody I talk to in the NFL is and they think it’s going to end up being over for Koetter if he doesn’t get this turned around." The Bucs have lost 5-of-6 games and are averaging nine points over the last three weeks. It’s a huge disappointment given Tampa’s roster and expectations going into the season. Barring a strong finish, Koetter looks unlikely to be back in 2018.
Nov 18 - 6:16 PM
Source:
The Ringer NFL Show
Bucs OC Todd Monken said coach Dirk Koetter will continue to call plays this season.
Koetter flirted with giving up the play sheet, but he will keep doing what earned him the job in the first place. With DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard added to an offense on the upswing, the Bucs should take a big step forward this season.
May 18 - 12:41 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter is considering giving up play-calling duties in 2017.
Koetter's play-calling was not an issue in his first season as head coach, but he's exploring ways to free up more time as his team's leader. Coach Mike McCarthy recently made the same decision (since reversed), to disastrous results. Koetter will probably hold onto the play sheet in 2017.
Jan 2 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Report: Bucs sticking with HC Dirk Koetter
Dec 29 - 4:16 PM
Speculation grows on Dirk Koetter's status
Nov 18 - 6:16 PM
Dirk Koetter will continue to call plays
May 18 - 12:41 PM
Koetter could give up play-calling in 2017
Jan 2 - 4:05 PM
More Dirk Koetter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Charles Sims
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
Questionable
Chris Godwin (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Godwin caught three passes for a career-high 98 yards in place of DeSean Jackson (ankle) last week. Now Godwin is tending to his own ankle injury while Jackson has resumed practicing. The 4-11 Bucs host the Saints in Week 17.
Dec 28
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
Questionable
DeSean Jackson (ankle) practiced again on Thursday.
A sprained ankle sidelined Jackson in Week 16, but he's hoping to be back for Sunday's finale. Jackson has had a rough first year in Tampa, averaging a career-low 13.4 yards per catch with just three touchdowns.
Dec 28
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bobo Wilson
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
Questionable
Cameron Brate (back) returned to practice on Thursday.
He got a maintenance day on Wednesday. Brate should be fine for Sunday's season finale versus New Orleans. He's been held under 20 yards in six of his last eight games, including last week's loss to Carolina (three catches for 13 yards).
Dec 28
2
Antony Auclair
3
Alan Cross
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Joe Hawley
RG
1
Evan Smith
RT
1
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Patrick Murray
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
