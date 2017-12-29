Dirk Koetter | Center Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (58) / 2/5/1959 Share: Tweet

The Tampa Bay Times reports Bucs coach Dirk Koetter will return in 2018. The Glazer family has told Koetter he won't be fired despite growing Jon Gruden rumors. Koetter had a highly dissapointing 2017 that included a pair of five-game losing streaks and concerning regression from Jameis Winston, but the Bucs plan to stick with Koetter for at least another season. It won't be surprising if Koetter is forced to make some changes to his coaching staff. Albeit in part due to injuries, DC Mike Smith's defense severely underachieved, as well. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Multiple league sources tell The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi that Bucs coach Dirk Koetter’s job is in jeopardy. "I think we can officially put Dirk Koetter on the hot seat. Nobody outside the NFL is talking about it, but everybody I talk to in the NFL is and they think it’s going to end up being over for Koetter if he doesn’t get this turned around." The Bucs have lost 5-of-6 games and are averaging nine points over the last three weeks. It’s a huge disappointment given Tampa’s roster and expectations going into the season. Barring a strong finish, Koetter looks unlikely to be back in 2018. Source: The Ringer NFL Show

Bucs OC Todd Monken said coach Dirk Koetter will continue to call plays this season. Koetter flirted with giving up the play sheet, but he will keep doing what earned him the job in the first place. With DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard added to an offense on the upswing, the Bucs should take a big step forward this season. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter