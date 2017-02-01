Player Page

Weather | Roster

Aaron Colvin | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (114) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Beat writer Hays Carlyon doesn't expect the Jaguars to be able to re-sign impending free agent CB Aaron Colvin.
Outside CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye get all the love in Jacksonville, but Colvin is one of the best slot corners in the game and is/was a big part of the Jaguars' defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Colvin didn't allow a single touchdown in his coverage, and his 0.76 yards per snap in coverage was third-best among all slot corners. Colvin, 26, is one of the top corners set to hit the market. Feb 21 - 2:53 PM
Source: Gridiron Now
More Aaron Colvin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC16387450.00.0000100500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC6234270.00.0000110200000
2015JAC166013734.04010.0000001600000
2016JAC10184221.077.0000000000000
2017JAC16387450.00.0000100500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17TEN3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24BAL1010.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1@NYJ2130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@PIT91100.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15LAR2020.00.0000100000000
7Oct 22@IND1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5CIN1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12LAC1230.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@CLE1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@ARZ1010.00.0000000200000
13Dec 3IND1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10SEA7070.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17HOU2130.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@SF3030.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@TEN2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3Chris Ivory
4Corey Grant
5Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Tim Cook
WR11Dede Westbrook
2Keelan Cole
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Allen Hurns
2Rashad Greene
3Jaydon Mickens
4Shane Wynn
5Lamar Atkins
WR31Keelan Cole
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2James O'Shaughnessy
3Ben Koyack
4David Grinnage
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Tyler Shatley
2Chris Reed
3Brandon Thomas
C1Brandon Linder
RG1A.J. Cann
2Josh Walker
3Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Josh Lambo
 

 