Aaron Colvin | Defensive Back | #22 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (26) / 10/2/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 193 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (114) / JAC

Beat writer Hays Carlyon doesn't expect the Jaguars to be able to re-sign impending free agent CB Aaron Colvin. Outside CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye get all the love in Jacksonville, but Colvin is one of the best slot corners in the game and is/was a big part of the Jaguars' defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Colvin didn't allow a single touchdown in his coverage, and his 0.76 yards per snap in coverage was third-best among all slot corners. Colvin, 26, is one of the top corners set to hit the market. Source: Gridiron Now

According to ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco, the team "really like(s)" Aaron Colvin inside as the slot corner. Colvin (6'/194) is entering the final year of his rookie deal after being a fourth-rounder in 2014. The Jaguars got him as a draft-day steal after Colvin tore his ACL at Oklahoma. He played just 292 snaps in 2016 following a four-game suspension and season-ending ankle injury but did receive plus marks for his coverage from Pro Football Focus. With Jalen Ramsey outside and Colvin inside, cornerback isn't as big of a need for the Jaguars as offensive line and pass rush. Source: ESPN.com

Jaguars placed CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season. G Chris Reed (toe) is also headed to I.R. with practice squad players Akeem Davis and Tony Washington taking their spots on the active roster. Colvin played reasonably well this year, earning a positive grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus. He sat out the first four games while serving a PED suspension.