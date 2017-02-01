Welcome,
Aaron Colvin | Defensive Back | #22
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 193
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (114) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Beat writer Hays Carlyon doesn't expect the Jaguars to be able to re-sign impending free agent CB Aaron Colvin.
Outside CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye get all the love in Jacksonville, but Colvin is one of the best slot corners in the game and is/was a big part of the Jaguars' defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Colvin didn't allow a single touchdown in his coverage, and his 0.76 yards per snap in coverage was third-best among all slot corners. Colvin, 26, is one of the top corners set to hit the market.
Feb 21 - 2:53 PM
Source:
Gridiron Now
According to ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco, the team "really like(s)" Aaron Colvin inside as the slot corner.
Colvin (6'/194) is entering the final year of his rookie deal after being a fourth-rounder in 2014. The Jaguars got him as a draft-day steal after Colvin tore his ACL at Oklahoma. He played just 292 snaps in 2016 following a four-game suspension and season-ending ankle injury but did receive plus marks for his coverage from Pro Football Focus. With Jalen Ramsey outside and Colvin inside, cornerback isn't as big of a need for the Jaguars as offensive line and pass rush.
Wed, Feb 1, 2017 10:17:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jaguars placed CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season.
G Chris Reed (toe) is also headed to I.R. with practice squad players Akeem Davis and Tony Washington taking their spots on the active roster. Colvin played reasonably well this year, earning a positive grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus. He sat out the first four games while serving a PED suspension.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Jaguars CB Aaron Colvin left Sunday's Week 15 game against the Texans with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.
Colvin went down early in the second quarter. He didn't record any statistics before exiting. Colvin never went to the locker room, so it's possible he could return later on.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Source:
Michael DiRocco on Twitter
Jags not expected to re-sign CB Aaron Colvin
Feb 21 - 2:53 PM
Jaguars 'really like' Colvin as nickel corner
Wed, Feb 1, 2017 10:17:00 AM
Jags send Aaron Colvin (ankle) to I.R.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Aaron Colvin exits with ankle injury
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 01:54:00 PM
More Aaron Colvin Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
16
38
7
45
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
JAC
6
23
4
27
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
16
60
13
73
4.0
40
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
10
18
4
22
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
JAC
16
38
7
45
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PIT
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
LAC
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CLE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
IND
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
SEA
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
HOU
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
Sidelined
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are "planning to keep" Blake Bortles.
Rapoport said that was the plan "to my understanding." Bortles' fifth-year team option is guaranteed for injury only. Recovering from wrist surgery, he would need to pass a physical by the third day of the new league year (March 16) for the Jags to release him without penalty. Perhaps that's why they are now "planning to keep" Bortles after his replacement-level 2017.
Jan 30
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Dede Westbrook
2
Keelan Cole
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Making his Jaguars debut, Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco. The ex-Texans washout will now face an extra difficult time trying to crack someone's 53-man roster in 2018.
Dec 25
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Rashad Greene
3
Jaydon Mickens
4
Shane Wynn
5
Lamar Atkins
WR3
1
Keelan Cole
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
James O'Shaughnessy
3
Ben Koyack
4
David Grinnage
LT
1
Cam Robinson
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Tyler Shatley
2
Chris Reed
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Brandon Linder
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Josh Walker
3
Avery Gennesy
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
William Poehls
K
1
Josh Lambo
