Derek Carr | Quarterback | #4

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (36) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Derek Carr has been diagnosed with a broken fibula.
Absolutely devastating. It almost assuredly ends Carr's season, and majorly dents the 12-3 Raiders' Super Bowl odds. If there's any sort of a silver lining, it's that the Raiders have legitimate faith in backup Matt McGloin, a player they tendered at the second-round level last spring. Either way, it's the cruelest of endings for a quarterback in Carr who has been an iron man through the first three years of his NFL career. Dec 24 - 7:31 PM
Source: Britt McHenry on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016OAK1535655963.73933262.27.0428639704.71.8003
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014OAK1634859958.13270204.45.51211230875.42.9004
2015OAK1635057361.13987249.27.063213331388.64.2003
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@NO243863.23198.4102168.000
2Sep 18ATL344575.62996.6302105.000
3Sep 25@TEN213560.02497.1111-1-1.000
4Oct 2@BAL253571.41995.7403-2-.700
5Oct 9SD254062.53177.9212136.500
6Oct 16KC223464.72256.611382.701
7Oct 23@JAC233762.22005.410441.000
8Oct 30@TB405967.85138.74011313.001
9Nov 6DEN203164.51845.90043.800
11Nov 21HOU213167.72959.5312-2-1.000
12Nov 27CAR263868.43158.3215-12-2.401
13Dec 4BUF193554.32607.420242.000
14Dec 8@KC174141.51172.900231.500
15Dec 18@SD193063.32137.111551.000
16Dec 24IND203066.72287.630188.000
17Jan 1@DEN

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Matt McGloin
3Connor Cook
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 