Derek Carr | Quarterback | #4 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (25) / 3/28/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215 College: Fresno State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (36) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 5/21/2014: Signed a four-year, $5,371,802 contract. The deal included a $2,226,764 signing bonus. 2016: $733,746 (+ $150,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2017: $977,519 (+ $150,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Derek Carr has been diagnosed with a broken fibula. Absolutely devastating. It almost assuredly ends Carr's season, and majorly dents the 12-3 Raiders' Super Bowl odds. If there's any sort of a silver lining, it's that the Raiders have legitimate faith in backup Matt McGloin, a player they tendered at the second-round level last spring. Either way, it's the cruelest of endings for a quarterback in Carr who has been an iron man through the first three years of his NFL career. Source: Britt McHenry on Twitter

Derek Carr left Week 16 against the Colts with an ankle injury. Carr had to be helped off the field after getting hit low on a sack in the fourth quarter. He was put in an air cast on the sidelines and later carted off. Carr was shredding the Colts before exiting, throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, but this obviously has the looks of a serious injury. We'll update when more is known on Carr's status.

The Raiders had a league-best seven players selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, C Rodney Hudson, LG Kelechi Osemele, LT Donald Penn, and FS Reggie Nelson were the Raiders selected. You could argue Michael Crabtree should have been picked over Cooper. Leading the way in the NFC is the Falcons, with six players selected, headlined by Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Devonta Freeman. The exhibition has long been a joke. Source: NFL.com