Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Derek Carr | Quarterback | #4
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/28/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (36) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/21/2014: Signed a four-year, $5,371,802 contract. The deal included a $2,226,764 signing bonus. 2016: $733,746 (+ $150,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2017: $977,519 (+ $150,000 roster bonus + $25,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derek Carr has been diagnosed with a broken fibula.
Absolutely devastating. It almost assuredly ends Carr's season, and majorly dents the 12-3 Raiders' Super Bowl odds. If there's any sort of a silver lining, it's that the Raiders have legitimate faith in backup Matt McGloin, a player they tendered at the second-round level last spring. Either way, it's the cruelest of endings for a quarterback in Carr who has been an iron man through the first three years of his NFL career.
Dec 24 - 7:31 PM
Source:
Britt McHenry on Twitter
Derek Carr left Week 16 against the Colts with an ankle injury.
Carr had to be helped off the field after getting hit low on a sack in the fourth quarter. He was put in an air cast on the sidelines and later carted off. Carr was shredding the Colts before exiting, throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, but this obviously has the looks of a serious injury. We'll update when more is known on Carr's status.
Dec 24 - 6:39 PM
The Raiders had a league-best seven players selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.
Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, C Rodney Hudson, LG Kelechi Osemele, LT Donald Penn, and FS Reggie Nelson were the Raiders selected. You could argue Michael Crabtree should have been picked over Cooper. Leading the way in the NFC is the Falcons, with six players selected, headlined by Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Devonta Freeman. The exhibition has long been a joke.
Dec 20 - 8:26 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Derek Carr's (finger) inability to go under center is "an issue."
"At some point, we will feel better about going under center, we will," Del Rio said, "but until then, we’ll execute the best we can out of the formations we feel most comfortable with." Oakland struggled in the red zone against the Chargers, scoring just one touchdown and turning the ball over twice. It is possible the lack of formation versatility hurt the offense against San Diego. Carr and company are in a good bounce-back spot at home against the Colts this week.
Dec 20 - 9:31 AM
Source:
ESPN
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
Dec 24 - 7:31 PM
Derek Carr leaves game with ankle injury
Dec 24 - 6:39 PM
Yawn: Pro Bowl rosters announced on Tuesday
Dec 20 - 8:26 PM
JDR: Inability to go under center 'an issue'
Dec 20 - 9:31 AM
More Derek Carr Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
OAK
15
356
559
63.7
3933
262.2
7.0
4
28
6
39
70
4.7
1.8
0
0
3
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
OAK
16
348
599
58.1
3270
204.4
5.5
1
21
12
30
87
5.4
2.9
0
0
4
2015
OAK
16
350
573
61.1
3987
249.2
7.0
6
32
13
33
138
8.6
4.2
0
0
3
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@NO
24
38
63.2
319
8.4
1
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
34
45
75.6
299
6.6
3
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
21
35
60.0
249
7.1
1
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
25
35
71.4
199
5.7
4
0
3
-2
-.7
0
0
5
Oct 9
SD
25
40
62.5
317
7.9
2
1
2
13
6.5
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
22
34
64.7
225
6.6
1
1
3
8
2.7
0
1
7
Oct 23
@JAC
23
37
62.2
200
5.4
1
0
4
4
1.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
40
59
67.8
513
8.7
4
0
1
13
13.0
0
1
9
Nov 6
DEN
20
31
64.5
184
5.9
0
0
4
3
.8
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
21
31
67.7
295
9.5
3
1
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
26
38
68.4
315
8.3
2
1
5
-12
-2.4
0
1
13
Dec 4
BUF
19
35
54.3
260
7.4
2
0
2
4
2.0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
17
41
41.5
117
2.9
0
0
2
3
1.5
0
0
15
Dec 18
@SD
19
30
63.3
213
7.1
1
1
5
5
1.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
20
30
66.7
228
7.6
3
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
Sidelined
Derek Carr has been diagnosed with a broken fibula.
Absolutely devastating. It almost assuredly ends Carr's season, and majorly dents the 12-3 Raiders' Super Bowl odds. If there's any sort of a silver lining, it's that the Raiders have legitimate faith in backup Matt McGloin, a player they tendered at the second-round level last spring. Either way, it's the cruelest of endings for a quarterback in Carr who has been an iron man through the first three years of his NFL career.
Dec 24
2
Matt McGloin
3
Connor Cook
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper caught 4-of-6 passes for 72 yards in Oakland's Week 16 win over the Colts.
Cooper was quiet for most of the game. He saw fewer targets than Michael Crabtree (10), and lost red-zone looks to Andre Holmes and Clive Walford. Cooper sealed the Raiders' with a clutch third-down catch late. He'll get a matchup with Denver in Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree caught 7-of-10 passes for 90 yards in Week 16 against the Colts.
Crabtree led Oakland in receiving for the second straight week. He briefly left with an injury but only missed one series. Crabtree's highlight was an over-the-shoulder 35-yard catch, but he was mostly a non-factor in the second half. Crabtree has a tough matchup with Denver in Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
Sidelined
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Oct 30
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Headlines
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Ryan McDowell discusses some major injuries and the latest fantasy football developments in Sunday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
»
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
NFL Headlines
»
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
»
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
»
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
»
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
»
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
»
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
»
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
»
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
»
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
»
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
»
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
»
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
