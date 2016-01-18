Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Mike Mularkey | Center
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 11/19/1961
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 240
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Titans coach Mike Mularkey is in danger of losing his job.
Mularkey has dubbed his offensive philosophy "exotic smash-mouth" but in reality, the Titans run one of the league's slowest offenses and have been unable to make use of Marcus Mariota's unique dual-threat skill set. Even worse, Mularkey has wasted another year of Derrick Henry's career while continuing to feature injury-ravaged veteran DeMarco Murray. Even if the Titans beat Jacksonville to secure a playoff berth, which would be their first in nine years, Mularkey's job won't be secure unless Tennessee advances at least to the Divisional Round. Per Rapoport, Mariota's lack of development has caused "serious frustration" within the organization, which could prompt the Titans to replace Mularkey with a quarterback guru like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Dec 31 - 9:11 AM
Source:
NFL Network
Titans fired WRs coach Bob Bratkowski and assistant WRs coach Jason Tucker.
Before coming to Tennessee, Bratkowski had previously served as Mike Mularkey's OC in Jacksonville. "I have a lot of respect for both Bob and Jason and I want to thank them for their work this year," said Mularkey on Wednesday. "The search process begins now as we look for a coach to lead the wide receivers and add to our coaching group on offense." Bratkowski and Tucker didn't have much to work with this year with Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Kendall Wright operating as the team's top three receivers. Giving Marcus Mariota better weapons should be a top priority for Tennessee this offseason.
Jan 4 - 6:47 PM
Source:
titansonline.com
Titans coach Mike Mularkey will call his own plays in 2016.
Speaking at his introductory presser on Monday, Mularkey said his offense would feature "deception with balance." Whatever that means. Mularkey has been called a "quarterback whisperer" by owner Steve Underwood, but next to nothing on his résumé supports that. Mularkey's most notable pupil is Matt Ryan, whom he was fired from coaching after the 2011 season. 2016 figures to be a lost, pointless year in Tennessee.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
Jim Wyatt on Twitter
Titans named interim coach Mike Mularkey head coach.
It's hard to fathom a less-inspiring hire. It's arguably the league's worst since the Jags hired Mularkey in 2012, only to fire him after one season. With a chaotic ownership setup and a rookie general manager, the Titans opted for continuity with Marcus Mariota, but nothing in Mularkey's history suggests he'll be the one to get the most out of his young and gifted dual-threat quarterback. The Titans are simply addicted to bad decisions. It's quite possible they'll be forced to embark on an actual head-coaching search this time next year.
Sat, Jan 16, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Report: Mularkey in danger of getting fired
Dec 31 - 9:11 AM
Titans axe Bob Bratkowski and Jason Tucker
Jan 4 - 6:47 PM
Mike Mularkey will call his own plays in 2016
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Titans officially name Mularkey head coach
Sat, Jan 16, 2016 06:13:00 PM
More Mike Mularkey Player News
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
Sidelined
DeMarco Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Week 17 against Jacksonville.
The Titans were holding out hope on Murray early in the week, but he was never going to play. Derrick Henry will start and have an everydown workload with Murray out, making him a strong DFS option. Dealing with a third-degree MCL tear, Murray isn't a lock to return for the Wild Card Round if Tennessee makes the playoffs.
Dec 29
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Eric Decker
3
Taywan Taylor
WR2
1
Corey Davis
2
Eric Weems
3
Harry Douglas
WR3
1
Eric Decker
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Luke Stocker
4
Phillip Supernaw
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Corey Levin
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
