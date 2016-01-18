Mike Mularkey | Center Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (56) / 11/19/1961 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Titans coach Mike Mularkey is in danger of losing his job. Mularkey has dubbed his offensive philosophy "exotic smash-mouth" but in reality, the Titans run one of the league's slowest offenses and have been unable to make use of Marcus Mariota's unique dual-threat skill set. Even worse, Mularkey has wasted another year of Derrick Henry's career while continuing to feature injury-ravaged veteran DeMarco Murray. Even if the Titans beat Jacksonville to secure a playoff berth, which would be their first in nine years, Mularkey's job won't be secure unless Tennessee advances at least to the Divisional Round. Per Rapoport, Mariota's lack of development has caused "serious frustration" within the organization, which could prompt the Titans to replace Mularkey with a quarterback guru like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Source: NFL Network

Titans fired WRs coach Bob Bratkowski and assistant WRs coach Jason Tucker. Before coming to Tennessee, Bratkowski had previously served as Mike Mularkey's OC in Jacksonville. "I have a lot of respect for both Bob and Jason and I want to thank them for their work this year," said Mularkey on Wednesday. "The search process begins now as we look for a coach to lead the wide receivers and add to our coaching group on offense." Bratkowski and Tucker didn't have much to work with this year with Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Kendall Wright operating as the team's top three receivers. Giving Marcus Mariota better weapons should be a top priority for Tennessee this offseason. Source: titansonline.com

Titans coach Mike Mularkey will call his own plays in 2016. Speaking at his introductory presser on Monday, Mularkey said his offense would feature "deception with balance." Whatever that means. Mularkey has been called a "quarterback whisperer" by owner Steve Underwood, but next to nothing on his résumé supports that. Mularkey's most notable pupil is Matt Ryan, whom he was fired from coaching after the 2011 season. 2016 figures to be a lost, pointless year in Tennessee. Source: Jim Wyatt on Twitter