Mike Mularkey | Center

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (56) / 11/19/1961
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Titans coach Mike Mularkey is in danger of losing his job.
Mularkey has dubbed his offensive philosophy "exotic smash-mouth" but in reality, the Titans run one of the league's slowest offenses and have been unable to make use of Marcus Mariota's unique dual-threat skill set. Even worse, Mularkey has wasted another year of Derrick Henry's career while continuing to feature injury-ravaged veteran DeMarco Murray. Even if the Titans beat Jacksonville to secure a playoff berth, which would be their first in nine years, Mularkey's job won't be secure unless Tennessee advances at least to the Divisional Round. Per Rapoport, Mariota's lack of development has caused "serious frustration" within the organization, which could prompt the Titans to replace Mularkey with a quarterback guru like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Dec 31 - 9:11 AM
Source: NFL Network
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Brandon Weeden
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Eric Decker
3Taywan Taylor
WR21Corey Davis
2Eric Weems
3Harry Douglas
WR31Eric Decker
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Luke Stocker
4Phillip Supernaw
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 