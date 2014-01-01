Player Page

Dee Ford | Linebacker | #55

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 252
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (23) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs placed OLB Dee Ford (back) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Ford missed two games after first injuring his back in Week 3, then re-injured it in Week 8. He hadn't played since. It ends a highly-disappointing season after Ford notched a career-high 10 sacks in 2016. Finishing his age-26 campaign on injured reserve, the No. 23 overall pick of the 2014 draft is under Chiefs control for one more year after they exercised his fifth-year team option. Dec 7 - 8:39 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 6112132.0168.0000001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC 163471.596.0000000100000
2015KC 14212234.0256.3000000200000
2016KC 1525133810.0525.2000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE4040.00.0000001000000
2Sep 17PHI2021.099.0000000100000
3Sep 24@LAC1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15PIT2241.077.0000000000000
7Oct 19@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DEN1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAKGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16LACGame scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16Dec 24MIAGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@DENGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

