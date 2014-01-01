Dee Ford | Linebacker | #55

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Dee Gordon traded to Mariners
Ohtani decision could come early next week
Tigers pursuing Japanese RP Yoshihisa Hirano
Cubs sign SP Tyler Chatwood for 3 yrs, $38M
Stanton trade to LAD 'seems like long shot'
Pirates showing interest in SP Jaime Garcia
Myers OKs move to OF if Padres get Hosmer
Report: Stanton decision expected this week
Shohei Ohtani has met with all seven teams
Keuchel dealt with foot injury in second half
Rangers ink Mike Minor to 3-year, $28M deal
Angels 'remain interested' in Carlos Santana
Out since Week 8, Dee Ford heads to IR
Mark Ingram officially good to go for TNF
Marshon Lattimore (ankle) active vs. Falcons
Ertz clears protocol, good to go for Week 14
Patrick Peterson misses Thursday's practice
Abdullah gets in another limited practice
Antonio Brown (toe) absent on Thursday
Robby Anderson aggravates hamstring issue
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) practicing in full
Mark Ingram (toe) 'good to go' vs. Falcons
'Looks good' for Will Fuller (ribs) to return
Doug Martin (concussion) officially cleared
Tyson Chandler (personal) is a late scratch
Draymond Green (shoulder) now probable Friday
Jerryd Bayless starting for Sixers Thursday
Dario Saric out, McConnell in, Bayless starts
Nikola Jokic (left ankle) ruled out Friday
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris questionable Fri
Frank Kaminsky (ankle) ruled out Friday
Cody Zeller suffers torn medial meniscus
Trevor Booker heading to 76ers in Okafor deal
Nets trading for Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas
Dennis Smith Jr. rests 'sore hip' on Thursday
Myles Turner (sore calf) questionable Friday
Peter Budaj should get the nod Thursday night
Coyotes will start Scott Wedgewood Thursday
Sens expected to start Mike Condon Thursday
Henrik Lundqvist (flu) good to start Friday
NHL suspends Matthew Tkachuk for a game
Paul Martin (ankle) will return on Thursday
Darcy Kuemper is likely to start on Thursday
Bo Horvat week-to-week with fractured ankle
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Thursday
Islanders won't have Johnny Boychuk Thursday
Flames expected to use David Rittich Thursday
Report: Bo Horavt will miss next six weeks
Richard Petty Motorsports to field Chevrolets
Kahne readies to begin new chapter at Leavine
Rheem sponsors Bell/Preece in XFINITY Series
Rheem sponsors Bell/Preece in XFINITY Series
Bayne and AdvoCare 'Back in Black' for 2018
Dale Jr. Most Popular for 15 straight years
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
Briscoe: Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver
Borland named Ty Dillon's 2018 crew chief
Chase Elliott grabs a top-five at Homestead
Baldwin bags pair of eagles in Joburg opener
Davidse hoists up 63; leads early in Joburg
Freak injury; Oosthuizen out of Joburg Open
In-form Frittelli seeking to up his S.A. game
Hoffmann shares fight with muscular dystrophy
Fowler fires 11-under 61; wins HWC by 4
Woods R4 68; completes 72 holes pain-free
Atwal 2nd in Mauritius Open; loses play-off
Frittelli wins AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Cam Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
Hoffman extends his lead in R3 of the Hero
De Jager catches Atwal with flawless Rnd 3 67
Stanford's Love takes home Doak Walker Award
Ok. State's Washington wins Biletnikoff Award
LSU lands top-ranked JUCO T Badara Traore
Report: Vols hire UGA OLB coach Sherrer as DC
Baker Mayfield wins Davey O'Brien Award
Todd Orlando reportedly aces SMU interview
Navy OC Jasper up in air due to son's health
Penn State S Allen invited to Senior Bowl
Report: Gators WR Callaway to enter NFL Draft
Report: USC QB coach Helton to join Vols
South Alabama hires C. Arkansas HC Campbell
South Carolina DE Hurst officially declares
McArthur, Cabaye to return for weekend
Lascelles pushing for weekend return
Moreno misery sours resounding UCL win
Mustafi may return this weekend
Mourinho mind games ahead of the derby
Pep: Silva doubtful for Manchester derby
Bad news for Burnley winger
Quick double sees United overcome CSKA
NUFC hoping to receive a double injury boost
LFC look to a more familiar defensive unit
Silva stays at home to recover
Pogba's three match domestic ban confirmed
Dee Ford
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Orson Charles
(TE)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Marcus Kemp
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Dee Ford | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 252
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (23) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
5/24/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.158 million contract. The deal included a $4.253 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,532,550, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs placed OLB Dee Ford (back) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Ford missed two games after first injuring his back in Week 3, then re-injured it in Week 8. He hadn't played since. It ends a highly-disappointing season after Ford notched a career-high 10 sacks in 2016. Finishing his age-26 campaign on injured reserve, the No. 23 overall pick of the 2014 draft is under Chiefs control for one more year after they exercised his fifth-year team option.
Dec 7 - 8:39 PM
Chiefs declared OLB Dee Ford (back), OLB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Allen Bailey (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring), QB Tyler Bray, OL Jordan Devey, and OL Parker Ehinger inactive for Week 11 against the Giants.
There are no surprises in this list. Even with Ford and Hali sidelined, the Chiefs should be able to get pressure against the Giants' bad and banged-up offensive line. It is a bit chalky, but the Chiefs are a great DST play this week.
Nov 19 - 11:31 AM
Chiefs OLB Dee Ford re-injured his back in the Week 8 win over the Broncos.
Ford had a back injury earlier this season, missing Week 4. He again hurt it this past Monday night, needing an MRI, and didn't practice on Wednesday. Ford has just two sacks this season after racking up 10 in 2016.
Nov 1 - 12:55 PM
Source:
BJ Kissel on Twitter
Chiefs OLB Dee Ford (back) has been ruled out for Week 4.
Ford never looked likely to play after missing practice all week. The Chiefs will go with Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo opposite Justin Houston.
Sep 30 - 2:20 PM
Source:
ESPN
Out since Week 8, Dee Ford heads to IR
Dec 7 - 8:39 PM
Dee Ford among Chiefs' Week 11 inactives
Nov 19 - 11:31 AM
Dee Ford again dealing with a back injury
Nov 1 - 12:55 PM
Chiefs OLB Dee Ford (back) out for Week 4
Sep 30 - 2:20 PM
More Dee Ford Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(9987)
2
D. Martin
TB
(8109)
3
A. Peterson
ARZ
(7874)
4
J. Mixon
CIN
(7730)
5
A. Jones
GB
(7435)
6
P. Barber
TB
(7302)
7
Z. Ertz
PHI
(7184)
8
M. Ingram
NO
(7134)
9
C. Hogan
NE
(7083)
10
G. Olsen
CAR
(6829)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
KC
6
11
2
13
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
KC
16
3
4
7
1.5
9
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
14
21
2
23
4.0
25
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
15
25
13
38
10.0
52
5.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
@NE
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
PHI
2
0
2
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@LAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
PIT
2
2
4
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 19
@OAK
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
LAC
Game scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
MIA
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@DEN
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Albert Wilson
2
Jehu Chesson
3
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Demarcus Robinson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Orson Charles
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Cameron Erving
LG
1
Zach Fulton
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
Questionable
Chiefs C Mitch Morse left Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jets with a left foot injury and is questionable to return.
He was carted off in the first half. Morse missed five games with a similar injury earlier this year. Zach Fulton is now in at center with Bryan Witzmann subbing in at left guard.
Dec 3
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Questionable
Chiefs RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is questionable for Week 8.
He got in a limited week of practice and will likely come down to a game-time decision. The Chiefs are hoping to have both Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse (foot) for Monday night against Denver.
Oct 28
2
Parker Ehinger
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Harrison Butker
Week 14 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 7
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and advises which players to start and sit for Week 14.
