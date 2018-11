Charles Clay was barely seen due to a hamstring injury, so Thomas' playing time spiked en route to a team high in catches. A quarterback at Virginia Tech, Thomas has successfully transitioned to tight end in the pros. The going-nowhere Bills would be smart to give Thomas more looks in a lost season.

Thomas has already been ruled out for the offseason program, but it sounds like he's only dealing with a knee scope. When healthy, he'll compete with Nick O'Leary and Khari Lee for the No. 2 tight end role behind Charles Clay.

It is not clear if it was a major operation or just a scope, but he has already been ruled out for the rest of the offseason program. The former quarterback showed potential in 155 snaps at tight end last year, but missing time during the offseason is a blow to his development.

The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci reports Logan Thomas "showed the most athleticism and best hands" among all Bills tight ends at training camp.

Carucci admits Thomas' "blocking wasn't great," but it sounds like he's been exceptional at everything else, including "precise route running." Thomas has all but locked up a spot on the roster for the developmental Bills. It's not out of the question that Thomas plays meaningful snaps in 2017.