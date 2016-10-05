Aaron Donald | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (25) / 5/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 285 College: Pittsburgh Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $10.136 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5.692 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,802,250, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rams exercised DT Aaron Donald's fifth-year team option for 2018. Possibly the only true building block on the roster, Donald is now due $6.892 million in 2018. In all likelihood, he'll make much more when the two sides hammer out what could be the biggest-money deal for a defensive player in league history this offseason or next. The No. 13 overall pick in 2014, Donald has 28 sacks through three years and has never missed a game. Donald has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 interior defensive lineman each of his three seasons, and it hasn't been particularly close. It'll be interesting to see how he fits with new DC Wade Phillips. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Rams DT Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4. Donald has been on a tear to open the season. He notched his first 1.5 sacks of the year this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but has a combined 24 QB hits and hurries. Donald also has 12 "stops," according to Pro Football Focus, which constitutes a solo tackle for an offensive failure. After being PFF's best overall player in 2015, Donald again holds that title after four weeks.

Rams DT Aaron Donald isn't expected to be suspended for making contact with an official in Monday's loss. Donald exploded near the end of Monday's humiliating defeat in San Francisco, but his contact with the official was rather mild. It did get him ejected, of course. Donald has already apologized. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter