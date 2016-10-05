Welcome,
date 2016-10-05
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Marquez North
(WR)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Aaron Murray
(QB)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aaron Donald | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/23/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 285
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $10.136 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5.692 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,802,250, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams exercised DT Aaron Donald's fifth-year team option for 2018.
Possibly the only true building block on the roster, Donald is now due $6.892 million in 2018. In all likelihood, he'll make much more when the two sides hammer out what could be the biggest-money deal for a defensive player in league history this offseason or next. The No. 13 overall pick in 2014, Donald has 28 sacks through three years and has never missed a game. Donald has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 interior defensive lineman each of his three seasons, and it hasn't been particularly close. It'll be interesting to see how he fits with new DC Wade Phillips.
Apr 12 - 8:34 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Rams DT Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.
Donald has been on a tear to open the season. He notched his first 1.5 sacks of the year this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but has a combined 24 QB hits and hurries. Donald also has 12 "stops," according to Pro Football Focus, which constitutes a solo tackle for an offensive failure. After being PFF's best overall player in 2015, Donald again holds that title after four weeks.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 10:35:00 AM
Rams DT Aaron Donald isn't expected to be suspended for making contact with an official in Monday's loss.
Donald exploded near the end of Monday's humiliating defeat in San Francisco, but his contact with the official was rather mild. It did get him ejected, of course. Donald has already apologized.
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Rams DT Aaron Donald has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
Donald thoroughly dominated the interior of the Lions' offensive line this past Sunday, tossing C Travis Swanson around like a rag doll on his way to three sacks, six quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss. Donald is Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall defensive player after 14 weeks by a healthy margin. Donald may be the biggest bargain in football at $880,750.
Wed, Dec 16, 2015 10:18:00 AM
No-brainer: Rams exercise DT Donald's option
Apr 12 - 8:34 AM
Aaron Donald wins Defensive Player of Week
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 10:35:00 AM
Aaron Donald not expected to be suspended
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Aaron Donald takes home DPOW honors
Wed, Dec 16, 2015 10:18:00 AM
More Aaron Donald Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAR
16
36
11
47
8.0
53
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAR
16
37
10
47
9.0
68
7.6
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
44
25
69
11.0
59
5.4
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
16
36
11
47
8.0
53
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
4
1
5
1.5
9
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
2
0
2
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
4
0
4
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
4
0
4
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
4
0
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
1
1
2
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
4
1
5
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Aaron Murray
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Mike Thomas
3
Bradley Marquez
4
Paul McRoberts
5
Marquez North
WR3
1
Mike Thomas
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Temarrick Hemingway
3
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
