Aaron Donald | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 285
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (13) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Rams exercised DT Aaron Donald's fifth-year team option for 2018.
Possibly the only true building block on the roster, Donald is now due $6.892 million in 2018. In all likelihood, he'll make much more when the two sides hammer out what could be the biggest-money deal for a defensive player in league history this offseason or next. The No. 13 overall pick in 2014, Donald has 28 sacks through three years and has never missed a game. Donald has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 interior defensive lineman each of his three seasons, and it hasn't been particularly close. It'll be interesting to see how he fits with new DC Wade Phillips. Apr 12 - 8:34 AM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR163611478.0536.6000002500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAR163710479.0687.6000002100000
2015LAR1644256911.0595.4000100100000
2016LAR163611478.0536.6000002500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SEA3140.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TB1120.00.0000000200000
4Oct 2@ARZ4151.596.0000001000000
5Oct 9BUF2020.536.0000000000000
6Oct 16@DET4041.055.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6CAR4042.0199.5000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ0220.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20MIA1120.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@NO4041.088.0000001000000
13Dec 4@NE2130.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ATL1121.066.0000000000000
15Dec 15@SEA0220.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24SF4151.033.0000000000000
17Jan 1ARZ0000.00.0000000100000
 

 