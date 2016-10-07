Jimmy Garoppolo | Quarterback | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pats looking for a 1st and 4th for Garoppolo?
'Every indication' Lynn will be Bills' new HC
Giants expected to play starters vs. Redskins
Dolphins lose starting FS Abdul-Quddus to IR
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill (toe) could play Thursday vs. PHI
Julius Randle scores 25 w/ 12 rebounds
Lou Williams scores 22, hits 8-of-8 FTs
Derrick Favors scores eight in start for Jazz
Patrick Beverley (thigh) will return Friday
Avery Bradley scores 23 points w/ full line
Gerald Green scores 19 points in 19 minutes
Trevor Ariza ejected w/ two technical fouls
Josh Richardson scores career-high 22 points
Westbrook scores 29 w/ 17 boards, 11 dimes
Derrick Favors starting, Diaw to the bench
Andrew Bogut, Nowitzki starting Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
Evander Kane scores twice in win over DET
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 13
Derek Stepan scores twice in win over Sens
Alex Ovechkin nets 2 pts in loss to Islanders
Andrew Ladd scores 2 goals in win over WSH
Sidney Crosby scores 1G, 2A in win over NJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McNichols only totals 70 yds in last CFB game
K.D. Cannon erupts for 14-226-2 line in bowl
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jimmy Garoppolo | Quarterback | #10
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 225
College:
Eastern Illinois
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (62) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/2/2014: Signed a four-year, $3,483,898 contract. The deal contains $1.103 million guaranteed, including a $853,744 signing bonus, and $250,000 of his second-year salary. 2016: $686,718 (+ $50,000 workout bonus), 2017: $820,077 (+ $75,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes a first- and fourth-round pick would be the "starting point" in trade negotiations for Jimmy Garoppolo.
"I don’t even know if they would do it then," Schefter added. "My own sense on Garoppolo is that they are going to explore that market. That they are going to listen. They are going to see what is out there and if some team steps forward and makes it such that they have to trade him they will, but they are just not going to look to give him away. That is not going to happen." A first and fourth was what the Vikings traded the Eagles for Sam Bradford. The Browns have already been named as one team that will "go hard" after Garoppolo. They have two first-rounders in 2017. The 49ers and Bears could also come calling.
Dec 28 - 10:00 AM
Source:
WEEI Boston
Fox Sports' Mike Lombardi said the Browns will "go hard after" Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
Lombardi has worked for both organizations recently, so this is likely not just idle chatter. "I think Cleveland understands, Hue Jackson specifically understands he needs a quarterback. I think they’ll be very aggressive," Lombardi said. "I think Jimmy Garoppolo’s on top of their list, and I think they’ll go hard after him." With Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down and Garoppolo set to be a free agent in 2018, it makes sense for the Patriots to move the young quarterback this offseason. The Browns have the picks to make a big move if Garoppolo is really their guy. Even though this is a weak draft class for quarterbacks, there could be quite a few interesting options available in free agency and on the trade block this spring.
Dec 10 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Akron Beacon Journal
Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) is questionable for Week 5.
With Jacoby Brissett (thumb) on injured reserve, Garoppolo will almost certainly be active behind returning starter Tom Brady, but the Patriots will hope he does not take another snap this season.
Oct 8 - 11:53 AM
Source:
WEEI
Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) is inactive against the Bills in Week 4.
Jacoby Brissett will start. The rest of the Patriots' Week 4 inactives are RB D.J. Foster, OG Jonathan Cooper, LB Elandon Roberts, OT LaAdrian Waddle, CB Eric Rowe, and TE/DL Greg Scruggs.
Oct 2 - 11:38 AM
Pats looking for a 1st and 4th for Garoppolo?
Dec 28 - 10:00 AM
Lombardi: CLE will 'go hard after' Garoppolo
Dec 10 - 9:24 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo questionable for Week 5
Oct 8 - 11:53 AM
Garoppolo among Pats inactives against Bills
Oct 2 - 11:38 AM
More Jimmy Garoppolo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6391)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(4954)
3
A. Green
CIN
(4929)
4
E. Elliott
DAL
(4895)
5
J. Reed
WAS
(4465)
6
J. Jones
ATL
(4346)
7
J. Hill
CIN
(4346)
8
T. Riddick
DET
(4016)
9
D. Martin
TB
(3936)
10
D. Bryant
DAL
(3921)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NE
5
43
62
69.4
502
100.4
8.1
0
4
0
10
6
1.2
.6
0
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
NE
6
19
27
70.4
182
30.3
6.7
0
1
0
10
9
1.5
.9
0
0
0
2015
NE
5
1
4
25.0
6
1.2
1.5
0
0
0
5
-5
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
24
33
72.7
264
8.0
1
0
4
12
3.0
0
1
2
Sep 18
MIA
18
26
69.2
232
8.9
3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
0
1
.0
0
.0
0
0
2
-3
-1.5
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
2
50.0
6
3.0
0
0
3
-2
-.7
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Sidelined
Danny Amendola suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the "plan is to make sure he's ready for the playoffs," suggesting he will be out for the rest of the regular season. Amendola does not have much fantasy value on his own, but his absence solidifies Malcolm Mitchell's spot in the offense. Mitchell is shaping up as a solid WR3 despite a tough schedule the rest of the way.
Dec 5
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Michael Floyd
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Rich Hribar provides a statistical snapshot of every Week 17 NFL game.
More NFL Columns
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
»
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
»
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
»
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
»
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
»
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
»
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
»
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
NFL Headlines
»
Pats looking for a 1st and 4th for Garoppolo?
»
'Every indication' Lynn will be Bills' new HC
»
Giants expected to play starters vs. Redskins
»
Dolphins lose starting FS Abdul-Quddus to IR
»
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
»
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
»
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
»
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
»
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
»
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
»
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
»
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved