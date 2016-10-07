Jimmy Garoppolo | Quarterback | #10

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes a first- and fourth-round pick would be the "starting point" in trade negotiations for Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I don’t even know if they would do it then," Schefter added. "My own sense on Garoppolo is that they are going to explore that market. That they are going to listen. They are going to see what is out there and if some team steps forward and makes it such that they have to trade him they will, but they are just not going to look to give him away. That is not going to happen." A first and fourth was what the Vikings traded the Eagles for Sam Bradford. The Browns have already been named as one team that will "go hard" after Garoppolo. They have two first-rounders in 2017. The 49ers and Bears could also come calling.