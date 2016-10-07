Player Page

Jimmy Garoppolo | Quarterback | #10

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: Eastern Illinois
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (62) / NE
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes a first- and fourth-round pick would be the "starting point" in trade negotiations for Jimmy Garoppolo.
"I don’t even know if they would do it then," Schefter added. "My own sense on Garoppolo is that they are going to explore that market. That they are going to listen. They are going to see what is out there and if some team steps forward and makes it such that they have to trade him they will, but they are just not going to look to give him away. That is not going to happen." A first and fourth was what the Vikings traded the Eagles for Sam Bradford. The Browns have already been named as one team that will "go hard" after Garoppolo. They have two first-rounders in 2017. The 49ers and Bears could also come calling. Dec 28 - 10:00 AM
Source: WEEI Boston
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NE5436269.4502100.48.10401061.2.6001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014NE6192770.418230.36.70101091.5.9000
2015NE51425.061.21.50005-5-1.0-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@ARZ243372.72648.0104123.001
2Sep 18MIA182669.22328.93000.000
5Oct 9@CLE01.00.0002-3-1.500
8Oct 30@BUF00.00.0001-1-1.000
16Dec 24NYJ1250.063.0003-2-.700
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 