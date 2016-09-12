Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ra'Shede Hageman | Defensive Lineman | #77

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 318
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (37) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Falcons waived DT Ra'Shede Hageman.
Facing charges from an alleged domestic violence incident in March of 2016, Hageman was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on Saturday. In a statement announcing the transaction, the organization said it decided "to move forward without Hageman ... after a thorough investigative process by local authorities." Hageman is likely looking at a lengthy suspension, and his NFL future is bleak. Sep 4 - 9:24 AM
More Ra'Shede Hageman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014ATL16124161.077.0000000000000
2015ATL161710271.088.0000000100000
2016ATL12117182.02110.5000000000000
Ra'Shede Hageman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ra'Shede Hageman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ra'Shede Hageman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ra'Shede Hageman's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@OAK2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 26@NO0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2CAR0220.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@SEA0330.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23LAC0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PHI2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4KC0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18SF1011.01313.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CAR1011.088.0000000000000
17Jan 1NO3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Kellen Clemens
4Luke McCown
5Matt Barkley
6Ryan Lindley
7Trevone Boykin
8Phillip Sims
9Josh Freeman
10Bryan Bennett
11Thad Lewis
12Josh Johnson
13Brandon Weeden
14Nick Mullens
15Garrett Grayson
16Matt Simms
17Jerrod Johnson
18Aaron Murray
19Dylan Thompson
20G.J. Kinne
21Matt McGloin
22Johnny Manziel
23Charlie Whitehurst
24Brandon Allen
25Dan Orlovsky
26Tim Tebow
27Ryan Williams
28Brad Sorensen
29Seth Lobato
30Pat Devlin
31McLeod Bethel-Thompson
32Matt Blanchard
33Dan LeFevour
34Austin Trainor
35Mike Bercovici
36R.J. Archer
37David Fales
38Zach Mettenberger
39Sean Renfree
40Cody Fajardo
41Shane Carden
42Dane Evans
43Stephen Morris
44Garrett Gilbert
45Griffin Neal
46Marquise Williams
47Max Wittek
48Joe Licata
49Sefo Liufau
50Bart Houston
51David Olson
52Keith Wenning
53Ryan Nassib
54Trevor Knight
55Jerry Lovelocke
56Chandler Harnish
57Chase Rettig
58Dalyn Williams
59Eli Jenkins
60Wes Lunt
61Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Jonathan Williams
3Joseph Randle
4Chris Johnson
5Rashad Jennings
6Joique Bell
7Tim Hightower
8Dominique Williams
9Toby Gerhart
10Khiry Robinson
11Aaron Green
12LaMichael James
13Alonzo Harris
14Karlos Williams
15Terrell Newby
16Jahad Thomas
17Khalfani Muhammad
18Travaris Cadet
19Brandon Burks
20Akeem Hunt
21Brandon Ross
22Cedric O'Neal
23Josh Harris
24Jeremy Langford
25Storm Johnson
26Zac Stacy
27Anthony Dixon
28Darrin Reaves
29Troymaine Pope
30Jordan Johnson
31Bobby Rainey
32Ronnie Hillman
33Marcus Murphy
34Akeem Judd
35Stevan Ridley
36Brandon Wilds
37Glenn Winston
38Keshawn Hill
39LaVance Taylor
40Jerome Smith
41DuJuan Harris
42Matt Asiata
43Isaiah Pead
44Dan Herron
45B.J. Daniels
46George Atkinson III
47Jahwan Edwards
48Ross Scheuerman
49Kenneth Harper
50Jawon Chisholm
51Zac Brooks
52Brandon Brown-Dukes
53Jalen Simmons
54Shaun Draughn
55Michael Dyer
56Jeremy Stewart
57Brandon Bolden
58William Stanback
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Jonathan Williams
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Jonathan Williams
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
FB1Austin Johnson
2Henry Hynoski
3Joe Don Duncan
4Andrew Bonnet
5Ryan Mueller
6Cory Harkey
7Alexander Armah
8Paul Lasike
9John Kuhn
10James Casey
11Darrel Young
12Erik Lorig
13Will Johnson
14Emil Igwenagu
15Jorvorskie Lane
16Lorenzo Taliaferro
17Brandon Cottom
18Devon Johnson
19Quayvon Hicks
20Joe Kerridge
21Alstevis Squirewell
22Marquez Williams
23Freddie Stevenson
24Tyler McCloskey
25Anthony Firkser
26Joe Bacci
27Kiero Small
28J.C. Copeland
29Joey Iosefa
30Zach Boren
31Zach Line
32John Conner
33Blake Renaud
34Patrick Skov
35Soma Vainuku
36Jordan Campbell
37Juwan Thompson
38Glenn Gronkowski
39Will Ratelle
40Darrin Laufasa
41Kyle Coleman
42Sam Bergen
43Brad Smelley
44Tyler Renew
45Chris Swain
46Nikita Whitlock
47Trey Millard
48Sione Houma
49Tim Cook
50Malcolm Johnson
51Zach Laskey
52John Robinson-Woodgett
53Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Josh Morgan
9Tyler Davis
10Hakeem Nicks
11Jacoby Ford
12Douglas McNeil
13Stevie Johnson
14Eddie Royal
15Geremy Davis
16Keenan Reynolds
17Devin Lucien
18Greg Ward Jr.
19Kyle Prater
20Mario Alford
21Corey Brown
22Corey Fuller
23Preston Parker
24Greg Little
25Kris Durham
26Chris Matthews
27Dwayne Bowe
28James Jones
29Miles Austin
30Kain Colter
31DeAndre Reaves
32Greg Salas
33Josh Huff
34Dres Anderson
35Freddie Martino
36Jordan Williams
37Marvin Hall
38Shane Wynn
39Jordan Leslie
40Marlon Brown
41Ben Edwards
42Carlton Mitchell
43Nick Harwell
44Armon Binns
45Reggie Dunn
46Nate Washington
47Damian Williams
48Damaris Johnson
49Robert Herron
50Marquess Wilson
51Josh Lenz
52Uzoma Nwachukwu
53Eric Rogers
54Jonathan Krause
55Shaq Evans
56Kevin Norwood
57Solomon Patton
58Dezmin Lewis
59Ricky Collins
60Jaxon Shipley
61Isaac Fruechte
62Zach D'Orazio
63Kenzel Doe
64Keyarris Garrett
65Tevaun Smith
66Joshua Stangby
67Mitch Mathews
68Nelson Spruce
69Jared Dangerfield
70Jaydon Mickens
71Michael Rector
72Cobi Hamilton
73Tevin Jones
74Kenny Cook
75Issac Blakeney
76Tevin Reese
77David Porter
78L'Damian Washington
79Brandon Shippen
80Ryan Spadola
81Corey Washington
82Duke Williams
83Alonzo Russell
84Robert Wheelwright
85Shaq Hill
86Chandler Worthy
87Dennis Parks
88Quinshad Davis
89Max McCaffrey
90Rashaun Simonise
91Reece Horn
92Ishmael Zamora
93JoJo Natson Jr.
94Tyler Murphy
95Marquez Clark
96Josh Harper
97Rasheed Bailey
98Donatella Luckett
99Travis Labhart
100Josh Stewart
101Devin Street
102Jarrett Boykin
103Lance Lewis
104Joseph Anderson
105Marlon Moore
106Louis Murphy
107Jeff Beathard
108Tyler McDonald
109Ezell Ruffin
110DaVaris Daniels
111Aaron Dobson
112Javontee Herndon
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Rod Streater
9Rashard Higgins
10Da'Ron Brown
11Mike Brown
12Andre Debose
13Shakim Phillips
14DeVier Posey
15Tandon Doss
16Kenbrell Thompkins
17Emory Blake
18Jordan Payton
19Wendall Williams
20Bobo Wilson
21K.J. Brent
22A.J. Jenkins
23Kevin Smith
24Dorial Green-Beckham
25R.J. Harris
26Ryan Whalen
27Joe Morgan
28Austin Pettis
29Jacoby Jones
30Ryan Broyles
31Nathan Palmer
32Onterio McCalebb
33Donteea Dye
34Chris Harper
35Victor Cruz
36Daniel Braverman
37Justin Hardee
38Valdez Showers
39Seantavius Jones
40Deante Burton
41Paul Turner
42Jake Kumerow
43Milton Williams III
44Reggie Bell
45Amir Carlisle
46Michael Preston
47Phil Bates
48Clyde Gates
49Jeremy Ross
50Marcus Harris
51Rannell Hall
52Titus Davis
53T.J. Graham
54Darius Powe
55Jerome Lane
56Noel Thomas
57Mose Frazier
58Chris Brown
59Daniel Rodriguez
60A.J. Cruz
61James Butler
62Kenny Lawler
63Anthony Dable
64Myles White
65Kadron Boone
66Ryan Lankford
67Isiah Ferguson
68Devante Davis
69Jay Lee
70Mike Williams
71Devon Wylie
72Jimmie Hunt
73Jake Lampman
74Keshawn Martin
75Rashad Ross
76K.J. Maye
77Marcus Leak
78Frankie Hammond
79Marcus Kemp
80Trey Griffey
81Michael Clark
82Moritz Bohringer
83Tim Patrick
84Reggie Diggs
85Levi Norwood
86Ed Williams
87Danny Anthrop
88Marken Michel
89Christion Jones
90Paul Browning
91Austin Willis
92Josh Boyce
93Michael Bennett
94Durron Neal
95Mitchell Paige
96Josh Magee
97David Glidden
98Kieran Duncan
99Jarvis Turner
100T.J. Thorpe
101Bug Howard
102Saalim Hakim
103Griff Whalen
104Kashif Moore
105Juron Criner
106Stephen Hill
107Andre Davis
108Demetrius Wilson
109Josh Reese
110DiAndre Campbell
111Trevor Harman
112Tom Nelson
113Leonard Hankerson
114Trindon Holliday
115Chris King
116James Quick
117Rodney Smith
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Jeremy Kerley
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Logan Paulsen
3Owen Daniels
4Scott Chandler
5Craig Stevens
6Ladarius Green
7Tony Moeaki
8Dante Rosario
9Zach Sudfeld
10Brandon Bostick
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Matt Spaeth
14Blake Annen
15Scott Simonson
16Mickey Shuler
17Neal Sterling
18Wes Saxton
19Beau Gardner
20Jace Amaro
21Michael Cooper
22Josh Perkins
23Nic Jacobs
24Dominique Jones
25Gavin Escobar
26Chase Ford
27Bruce Miller
28Nick Kasa
29Chase Dixon
30Tyrone Swoopes
31Jason Vander Laan
32Marcus Lucas
33John Phillips
34Richard Gordon
35J.P. Holtz
36Eric Wallace
37Johnny Mundt
38Casey Pierce
39Mike McFarland
40Gabe Holmes
41Beau Sandland
42Ben Braunecker
43Aaron Peck
44Rob Blanchflower
45Jacob Maxwell
46Asante Cleveland
47Anthony Denham
48D.J. Williams
49Matt Lengel
50Chase Coffman
51David Johnson
52Jeff Cumberland
53Cooper Helfet
54Mason Schreck
55Mo Alie-Cox
56Larry Donnell
57Rashaun Allen
58Cameron Clear
59Hakeem Valles
60Justice Cunningham
61Steve Maneri
62David Paulson
63Brandon Barden
64Gerell Robinson
65Kevin Greene
66Jake Stoneburner
67Chris Gragg
68Robert Tonyan Jr.
69Nick Truesdell
70Gannon Sinclair
71Rory Anderson
72Adrien Robinson
73Chris Pantale
74Ryan Taylor
75Konrad Reuland
76Brett Brackett
77Michael Egnew
78Jake Murphy
79Jay Rome
80Kivon Cartwright
81John Peters
82Tevin Westbrook
83Taylor McNamara
84Jason Croom
85Clayton Echard
86Braxton Deaver
87M.J. McFarland
88Jack Tabb
89Arthur Lynch
90Keith Towbridge
91Rob Housler
92Adam Zaruba
93Dan Light
94Jordan Thompson
LT1Emmett Cleary
2Tyson Chandler
3Jordan Rigsbee
4Terry Poole
5Cyrus Kouandjio
6Robert Myers
7Landon Lechler
8Chris Bordelon
9Reid Fragel
10Michael Bowie
11Carter Bykowski
12Kevin Graf
13King Dunlap
14Eugene Monroe
15Charles Brown
16Cameron Bradfield
17Blaine Clausell
18Rob Crisp
19Fahn Cooper
20Avery Young
21Pace Murphy
22Justin Senior
23Darrell Brown
24Jason Fox
25Micah Hatchie
26Takoby Cofield
27Kyle Roberts
28Michael Oher
29Khalif Barnes
30Javarius Leamon
31Tyreek Burwell
32Jake Rodgers
33Victor Salako
34Wil Freeman
35Vince Kowalski
36John Weidenaar
37David Hedelin
38Taylor Fallin
39Collin Buchanan
40Jonathan McLaughlin
41Andrew McDonald
42Cody Booth
43Justin Renfrow
44David Foucault
45Larson Graham
46Lars Hanson
47Garry Williams
48Roubbens Joseph
49John Kling
50Tyrus Thompson
51Chauncey Briggs
52Arturo Uzdavinis
53Donald Hawkins
54Jordan Swindle
55Jerry Ugokwe
56Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Alex Boone
3Mackenzy Bernadeau
4Jarell Broxton
5Cyril Richardson
6Jake Simonich
7Jamil Douglas
8Cameron Jefferson
9Sam Brenner
10Dallas Thomas
11Orlando Franklin
12David Arkin
13Edawn Coughman
14Ryan Seymour
15Brandon Thomas
16Ben Heenan
17Antoine Everett
18Sebastian Tretola
19Oni Omoile
20Isaiah Williams
21Dustin Stanton
22Lene Maiava
23Jamison Lalk
24Marquis Lucas
25Austin Shepherd
26Al Bond
27Josh Allen
28Ronald Patrick
29Mike Person
30Brian Folkerts
31Matthew Masifilo
32Adam Pankey
33Cameron Hunt
34Darren Keyton
35Alex Cooper
36Anthony Fabiano
37Alex Kozan
38Jeff Adams
39Tanner Hawkinson
40Adrian Bellard
41Zach Voytek
42Kitt O'Brien
43Jake Bernstein
44Collin Rahrig
45Vi Teofilo
46Cameron Lee
47Pearce Slater
48Nila Kasitati
49Garrick Mayweather
50Freddie Tagaloa
51Richard Levy
52Greg Pyke
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Nick Mangold
3Brian Schwenke
4Gino Gradkowski
5Joey Hunt
6Khaled Holmes
7Manuel Ramirez
8Julian Vandervelde
9Kofi Amichia
10Jack Allen
11Cole Toner
12Cornelius Edison
13Marcus Henry
14Jacob Flores
15Fernando Velasco
16Jacques McClendon
17Tim Barnes
18Drew Nowak
19Garth Gerhart
20Travis Averill
21Mitchell Bell
22Barrett Jones
23Dalton Freeman
24Patrick Lewis
25Demetrius Rhaney
26Karim Barton
27Gabe Ikard
28Ben Clarke
29Ross Burbank
30Brian De La Puente
31Taylor Boggs
32James Stone
33Lucas Crowley
34Reese Dismukes
35Dillon Farrell
36Ben Gottschalk
37Braxston Cave
38Robert Kugler
39Quinton Schooley
40Mark Spelman
41Erik Austell
42Tyler Orlosky
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Cyril Lemon
4Geoff Schwartz
5Andrew Tiller
6Garrett Gilkey
7Alex Balducci
8Ethan Cooper
9Darrion Weems
10Darrell Williams, Jr.
11John Greco
12Kraig Urbik
13Paul Fanaika
14Chris Scott
15Hugh Thornton
16Jared Smith
17Josh Walker
18Arie Kouandjio
19Tre' Jackson
20Cody Wichmann
21Josue Matias
22Leon Brown
23Willie Beavers
24Landon Turner
25Clay DeBord
26Mike Matthews
27Jason King
28Robert Myers
29Craig Watts
30Chase Farris
31Kareem Are
32Darrell Greene
33Shahbaz Ahmed
34Trip Thurman
35Ryker Mathews
36Boston Stiverson
37Terran Vaughn
38Donovan Williams
39Jessamen Dunker
40Kristjan Sokoli
41Jarrod Pughsley
42Alvin Bailey
43Adam Replogle
44Michael Ola
45Antoine McClain
46Tony Hills
47Tyler Johnstone
48Mitchell Kirsch
49Ruben Carter
50Jarvis Harrison
51Matt Rotheram
52Donavon Clark
53Chris Muller
54Chris Barker
55Kent Perkins
56Mike McQueen
57Cameron Hunt
58Thomas Evans
RT1Korren Kirven
2Cornelius Lucas
3Sam Young
4J'Marcus Webb
5Vinston Painter
6Jah Reid
7Tayo Fabuluje
8Erik Pears
9Eric Winston
10Stephane Nembot
11Sebastian Vollmer
12Mitchell Van Dyk
13Adrian Bellard
14Bryce Harris
15Nick Ritcher
16Patrick Miller
17Givens Price
18Taylor Hart
19Norman Price
20Darryl Baldwin
21Isiah Cage
22Robert Leff
23Michael Williams
24Luke Marquardt
25Martin Wallace
26Colin Kelly
27Lamar Holmes
28Pierce Burton
29Kona Schwenke
30De'Ondre Wesley
31Zeth Ramsay
32Justin Murray
33Kevin Bowen
34Josh James
35Ryan Mack
36Torian White
37Brad Seaton
38Daniel Brunskill
39Andrew Lauderdale
40Keavon Milton
41Jonah Pirsig
42Laurence Gibson
43Nick Becton
44Andreas Knappe
K1Nick Novak
2Dan Carpenter
3Josh Brown
4Jake Elliott
5Josh Lambo
6Kyle Brindza
7Taylor Bertolet
8Brad Craddock
9Devon Bell
10Andy Phillips
11Shayne Graham
12Mike Nugent
13Shaun Suisham
14Brandon Bogotay
15Jordan Gay
16Zach Hocker
17John Lunsford
18Nick Rose
19Marshall Koehn
20Roberto Aguayo
21Carey Spear
22Billy Cundiff
23Jaden Oberkrom
24Patrick Murray
25Mike Meyer
26Ross Martin
27Giorgio Tavecchio
28Andrew Furney
29Justin Manton
30Corey Acosta
31Marshall Morgan
32Tom Obarski
33Jonathan Brown
34Ty Long
35Brett Maher
 

 