Player Page

Weather | Roster

Seantrel Henderson | Tackle | #66

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 331
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (237) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Texans signed OT Seantrel Henderson to a one-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $4 million. A mega-recruit in college, Henderson tumbled to the seventh round due to a variety of concerns. He was a starter in 2014-15 before injury and illness issues began to take hold. He served a 10-game suspension in 2017 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Still somehow only 26, Henderson retains upside, but he's just a flier for a team that has a lot of work to do at tackle. Mar 13 - 5:02 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Seantrel Henderson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BUF70000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2015BUF102020.00.0000000000000
2016BUF10000.00.0000000000000
2017BUF70000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Deshaun Watson
2Taylor Heinicke
RB1Lamar Miller
2D'Onta Foreman
3Tyler Ervin
4Troymaine Pope
GLB1Lamar Miller
2D'Onta Foreman
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Braxton Miller
3Cobi Hamilton
WR21Will Fuller
2Chris Thompson
3DeAndrew White
4Deante' Gray
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Ryan Malleck
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Julie'n Davenport
2Jake Rodgers
LG1Chad Slade
2Kyle Fuller
C1Nick Martin
RG1Jeff Allen
2Greg Mancz
RT1Kendall Lamm
2David Quessenberry
3Derek Newton
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 