Seantrel Henderson | Tackle | #66

Sidelined

Deshaun Watson resumed running on Monday as part of his rehab from last November's torn ACL.

The Texans say Watson is ahead of schedule, and NFL Network reported Watson is expected to be on the field at OTAs, further indicating a so-far-fast recovery. Watson tore his right ACL on November 2 after tearing his left ACL in 2014 at Clemson. Watson was sensational as a rookie, outscoring all fantasy quarterbacks by a whopping six points per game in his Weeks 2-8 run as a starter.