Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
Zach Conque
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Montay Crockett
(WR)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
DeAndrew White
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Jevoni Robinson
(TE)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Seantrel Henderson | Tackle | #66
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 331
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 7 (237) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2018: Signed a one-year, $4 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans signed OT Seantrel Henderson to a one-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $4 million. A mega-recruit in college, Henderson tumbled to the seventh round due to a variety of concerns. He was a starter in 2014-15 before injury and illness issues began to take hold. He served a 10-game suspension in 2017 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Still somehow only 26, Henderson retains upside, but he's just a flier for a team that has a lot of work to do at tackle.
Mar 13 - 5:02 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bills activated OT Seantrel Henderson from the reserve/suspended list.
They cut CB Greg Mabin to make room. Henderson is capable of playing both left and right tackle and should eventually take over as the Bills' swing tackle.
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 04:11:00 PM
Suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson took a pay cut this offseason.
The Bills quietly renegotiated Henderson's contract on June 22. His 2017 base salary was reduced from $1.797 million to $690,000 while his cap hit was lowered from $1.808 million to $981,757. Henderson still has five games remaining on his 10-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The former seventh-round pick will enter free agency after this year.
Fri, Aug 25, 2017 02:22:00 PM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 01:35:00 PM
Texans take flier on OT Seantrel Henderson
Mar 13 - 5:02 PM
Bills activate OT Seantrel Henderson
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 04:11:00 PM
Bills OT Seantrel Henderson accepted pay cut
Fri, Aug 25, 2017 02:22:00 PM
Seantrel Henderson officially banned 10 games
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 01:35:00 PM
More Seantrel Henderson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BUF
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
10
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
BUF
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Deshaun Watson
Sidelined
Deshaun Watson resumed running on Monday as part of his rehab from last November's torn ACL.
The Texans say Watson is ahead of schedule, and NFL Network reported Watson is expected to be on the field at OTAs, further indicating a so-far-fast recovery. Watson tore his right ACL on November 2 after tearing his left ACL in 2014 at Clemson. Watson was sensational as a rookie, outscoring all fantasy quarterbacks by a whopping six points per game in his Weeks 2-8 run as a starter.
Feb 5
2
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
D'Onta Foreman
Sidelined
Texans GM Brian Gaine expects D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) to be ready for Week 1.
Foreman has been setback-free three months into his rehab. He's questionable for training camp, but the Texans are optimistic he'll be ready for the start of the season. Foreman was outplaying Lamar Miller before missing the final six games. A healthy preseason could allow Foreman to open 2018 in a starting role.
Feb 28
3
Tyler Ervin
Sidelined
Texans RB Tyler Ervin tore his patellar tendon Week 4 and is done for the season.
He is undergoing surgery on Monday. It is a devastating injury, but we have seen players return to full health following patellar tendon tears in recent years. Still, Ervin will be up against it to be ready for 2018 training camp.
Oct 2
4
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
D'Onta Foreman
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Braxton Miller
3
Cobi Hamilton
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Chris Thompson
3
DeAndrew White
4
Deante' Gray
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
Sidelined
C.J. Fiedorowicz confirmed he plans to attend the offseason workouts.
Multiple concussions the past two years have Fiedorowicz considering retirement, but he's on track to participate in OTAs. Even with him looking likely to return, the Texans can't count on Fiedorowicz staying healthy after missing 11 games last season. Houston is expected to add depth at tight end this offseason.
Mar 3
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Ryan Malleck
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Julie'n Davenport
2
Jake Rodgers
LG
1
Chad Slade
2
Kyle Fuller
C
1
Nick Martin
Sidelined
Texans C Nick Martin (injured reserve) underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday.
Per the Houston Chronicle, Martin is expected to "make a healthy return for next season." Martin missed all of 2016 with ankle issues. Battling Greg Mancz in training camp, Martin easily won the starting job, and started the first 14 games of the season. The second-year second rounder was not particularly effective, however. He should again face competition in 2018.
Dec 26
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Greg Mancz
RT
1
Kendall Lamm
2
David Quessenberry
3
Derek Newton
Sidelined
Texans RT Derek Newton (PUP, ruptured patellar tendons) agreed to a pay cut.
Newton was scheduled to earn $4.75 million each of the next three seasons, but those base salaries have been cut to $1.75 million this year, $2.25 million in 2018, and $2 million in 2019. His salary this year is guaranteed. Coach Bill O'Brien has said he expects Newton to eventually return from rupturing both patellar tendons, but this move suggests the Texans are rightfully skeptical.
May 23
K
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
