Jake Matthews | Tackle | #70 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (25) / 2/11/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 309 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/21/2014: Signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $10.3 million signing bonus. 2017: $690,000 (+ $1,970,386 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said the team plans to pick up LT Jake Matthews' fifth-year option. Atlanta has until May 3 to do so officially. After they pick up the option, the focus will turn to working out a long-term extension, but Dimitroff said that is on the back burner for now. The No. 6 overall pick in 2014, Matthews has started all but one game through three seasons. Source: D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter

Falcons LT Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Rams. Matthews was able to get in a limited practice Friday, but that was his only action of the week. Atlanta could decide to play it safe with their left tackle in a game they should be able to win going away. Tom Compton took over for Matthews after he left last week's game.

Falcons LT Jake Matthews has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee, but the team is "hopeful" he can practice on Thursday. Matthews didn't return after going down in the first half on Sunday. Thursday will be a test to see how far along he is, with how he feels on Friday likely determining his Week 14 status. Injuries are really starting to take a toll on the Falcons, who will be in both divisional and wild card dogfights down the stretch. Tom Compton is the next man up. Source: D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter