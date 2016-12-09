Jake Matthews | Tackle | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Marte Fill-Ins
Apr 20
Dose: Invest In Vargas?
Apr 20
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
Notes: Blue Days In Toronto
Apr 19
Daily Dose: Kelley the Hero
Apr 19
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MLB clears Cuban OF Luis Robert to sign
Justin Upton (forearm) remains out Thursday
Correa (hand) back in Astros lineup Thursday
David Price rehab slowed by arm soreness
Troy Tulowitzki out of Jays' lineup Thursday
Harper hits solo home run and a grand slam
Dallas Keuchel improves to 3-0 versus Angels
Carlos Gonzalez exits with bruised right hand
Jayson Werth suffered groin injury vs. Braves
Bruce whacks two home runs for five RBI
Jimenez earns first win with 7 2/3 scoreless
Garrett fans 12 in seven innings vs Orioles
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dalvin Cook may slip out of the first round?
Falcons plan to pick up Matthews' option
10-of-16 NFL execs rank Fournette as top back
6-of-11 execs say they wouldn't draft Mixon
Bills meeting with Deshaun Watson Friday
Landry, Dolphins have not opened negotiations
Report: Raiders want Lynch on their terms
Cousins wants 'to be where I’m wanted'
Browns not 'planning' to trade for a QB
Report: Browns open to trading up from No. 12
Eagles haven't closed the door on Joe Mixon
Rams claim OG Tre' Jackson off waivers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: HOU not scared of Westy
Apr 20
Playoff News Resources
Apr 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 19
Apr 19
Dose: Sweet Rondo Revenge
Apr 19
Stats: Take That For Data
Apr 18
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Monday
Apr 17
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stevens contemplating lineup change for G3
J.R. Smith (hamstring) will start if cleared
C.J. McCollum (ankle) quiet during Gm 2 loss
James Harden hits 18-of-20 FTs, scores 35 pts
Enes Kanter logs just eight minutes in Game 2
OKC loses Game 2 despite Westbrook's 51/13/10
Bradley Beal scores 31 points in Game 2 win
Marcin Gortat posts 14 & 10 with five blocks
Dennis Schroder posts 23/6/4 in Game 2 loss
Shaun Livingston (hand, finger) out Wednesday
Matt Barnes (ankle) questionable for Game 2
Livingston (finger, hand) misses shootaround
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ducks waddle into second round
Apr 20
Sharks' Offense Comes Alive
Apr 19
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Drake Caggiula skates with McDavid, Draisaitl
Sabres fire Bylsma and GM Tim Murray
Patrice Bergeron up for another Selke Trophy
John Gibson completes series sweep
Craig Anderson shuts out Bruins in GM 4 win
Oshie scores twice, Caps even series with TOR
Oilers loan Jesse Puljujarvi to Team Finland
Paul Stastny not ready to return for Game 4
Flames to stick with Brian Elliott in Game 4
NHL schedules hearing with Leon Draisaitl
Agent denies that Eichel wants Bylsma fired
J Pavelski gets GWG 15 seconds into the 1st
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lee first out in Salem testing Wednesday
Eddie MacDonald: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Todd Gilliland: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Collin Cabre: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Harrison Burton: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Hunter Baize: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Jeb Burton: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 notes
Armstrong: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Annett: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Sadler: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger 2 back before play halted in China
Watson cards 66, leads Shenzhen International
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
Course horse Fleetwood makes Shenzhen return
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Watson and Bills set to meet on Friday
Rivers sneaks in last-second visit with 'Boys
Scout: RB Kamara could start for the Packers
Scout: Fournette head & shoulders above RBs
Adoree' Jackson visited HOU, PHI, DAL, CLE
Eagles: Conley's 'rise' is public catching up
3 of 5 execs think Watson is first QB drafted
Raiders host S Josh Jones for final visit
No. 2 pick candidate RB Fournette visits SF
Scout gave T.J. Watt higher grade than J.J.
Mahomes senses HOU HC O'Brien's interest
Teams give Humphrey eerie comp of Milliner
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 34
Apr 20
The Bargain Hunter-Week 34
Apr 18
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wayne Rooney in contention to face Anderlecht
Jack Wilshere is out for the season
Liverpool handle Firmino in kid gloves
Stoke welcome Whelan back after illness
Rooney expected back for Europa League
Man City to assess Stones, Delph knocks
Leicester's heroic UCL run comes to an end
Wilshere out for the rest of the season
Max Gradel seeking move away from Cherries
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Garrett Scantling
(WR)
Soma Vainuku
(RB)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Darion Griswold
(TE)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
B.J. Daniels
(QB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jake Matthews | Tackle | #70
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/11/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 309
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/21/2014: Signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $10.3 million signing bonus. 2017: $690,000 (+ $1,970,386 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said the team plans to pick up LT Jake Matthews' fifth-year option.
Atlanta has until May 3 to do so officially. After they pick up the option, the focus will turn to working out a long-term extension, but Dimitroff said that is on the back burner for now. The No. 6 overall pick in 2014, Matthews has started all but one game through three seasons.
Apr 20 - 11:52 AM
Source:
D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter
Falcons LT Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Rams.
Matthews was able to get in a limited practice Friday, but that was his only action of the week. Atlanta could decide to play it safe with their left tackle in a game they should be able to win going away. Tom Compton took over for Matthews after he left last week's game.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Falcons LT Jake Matthews has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee, but the team is "hopeful" he can practice on Thursday.
Matthews didn't return after going down in the first half on Sunday. Thursday will be a test to see how far along he is, with how he feels on Friday likely determining his Week 14 status. Injuries are really starting to take a toll on the Falcons, who will be in both divisional and wild card dogfights down the stretch. Tom Compton is the next man up.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter
Falcons LT Jake Matthews was forced from Atlanta's Week 13 game against the Chiefs with a knee injury, and will not return.
Matthews was announced as "questionable" in the first half, but ruled out after the break. Tom Compton is filling in, and getting dominated. The Falcons cannot afford a long-term absence.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:06:00 PM
Falcons plan to pick up Matthews' option
Apr 20 - 11:52 AM
Jake Matthews (knee) questionable for Week 14
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Falcons LT Jake Matthews has sprained knee
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Jake Matthews knocked out with knee injury
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:06:00 PM
More Jake Matthews Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
CLG
(1872)
2
J. McCourty
FA
(1846)
3
A. Peterson
FA
(1760)
4
M. Gillislee
BUF
(1735)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(1609)
6
S. Watkins
BUF
(1563)
7
S. Richardson
NYJ
(1524)
8
B. Osweiler
CLE
(1496)
9
L. Blount
FA
(1494)
10
R. Griffin III
FA
(1243)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
ATL
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
3
B.J. Daniels
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
Sidelined
Tevin Coleman (ankle) is expected to avoid surgery.
Coleman was sporting a walking boot following Super Bowl LI, but seems to have escaped with a garden-variety sprain. Coleman briefly dealt with an ankle issue in September. Coleman will be back to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Devonta Freeman in 2017.
Feb 7
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
2
Soma Vainuku
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Sidelined
Julio Jones (foot) has been a limited participant at OTAs.
Adrian Clayborn (biceps), Alex Mack (fibula) and Derrick Shelby (Achilles) have also been limited. Jones has done some strength and conditioning work, but that's about it. He should be at full strength well before Week 1.
Apr 19
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
4
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Josh Perkins
4
D.J. Tialavea
5
Brian Vogler
LT
1
Jake Matthews
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
Sidelined
Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects C Alex Mack (broken leg) to avoid surgery.
It was reported the day after the Super Bowl that Mack would likely go under the knife, but Quinn had a better update. Even though it's apparently a minor break, it's remarkable that Mack was able to play every snap against the Patriots. Mack proved to be worth every penny of his five-year, $45 million contract during his first season in Atlanta.
Feb 7
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
2
Hugh Thornton
3
Blake Muir
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Kevin Graf
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Bucs' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
»
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Headlines
»
Dalvin Cook may slip out of the first round?
»
Falcons plan to pick up Matthews' option
»
10-of-16 NFL execs rank Fournette as top back
»
6-of-11 execs say they wouldn't draft Mixon
»
Bills meeting with Deshaun Watson Friday
»
Landry, Dolphins have not opened negotiations
»
Report: Raiders want Lynch on their terms
»
Cousins wants 'to be where I’m wanted'
»
Browns not 'planning' to trade for a QB
»
Report: Browns open to trading up from No. 12
»
Eagles haven't closed the door on Joe Mixon
»
Rams claim OG Tre' Jackson off waivers
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved