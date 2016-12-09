Player Page

Jake Matthews | Tackle | #70

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 309
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (6) / ATL
Contract:
Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said the team plans to pick up LT Jake Matthews' fifth-year option.
Atlanta has until May 3 to do so officially. After they pick up the option, the focus will turn to working out a long-term extension, but Dimitroff said that is on the back burner for now. The No. 6 overall pick in 2014, Matthews has started all but one game through three seasons. Apr 20 - 11:52 AM
Source: D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014ATL151010.00.0000000000000
2015ATL162020.00.0000000000000
2016ATL160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
3B.J. Daniels
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Derrick Coleman
2Soma Vainuku
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
4Andre Roberts
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Levine Toilolo
3Josh Perkins
4D.J. Tialavea
5Brian Vogler
LT1Jake Matthews
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
2Hugh Thornton
3Blake Muir
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Kevin Graf
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 